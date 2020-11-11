Business
7 Tools and Applications That Can Make Your Life Easier
Before smart technology became common, many essential daily tasks like planning, booking a ticket, or finding a location were hard to complete in a short time. Many other chores were done manually before the invention of creative applications to help you with almost anything.
Using tools can make your simple daily tasks easy, and you can save time in your routine. They can also help you become more productive and plan your schedule. Here are some applications and tools that provide effective performance.
Glympse:
It is a GPS locator application that can be very useful in your life. You can use it to check the location of your family and friends. Download this application on both the devices and get notified of their location when required.
You can ask your children for their location to ensure their safety. It is also useful for dementia patients as they can get lost when wandering around.
MVP Image Converter:
This tool is amazing as it offers image conversion in a variety of formats. If you want to apply for a job, you can convert your required documents from jpg to pdf to easily view or print the files.
It can convert images in different formats while maintaining the quality of your files. This tool offers the conversion of multiple files at the same time, saving your effort and time.
GRAMMARLY:
This application is great for correcting your grammar and spelling mistakes. It can be helpful when doing your school project. You can also make an excellent presentation for your work without any errors.
Writers benefit from this application greatly. They can write an article, blog post, etc., feasibly without worrying about any grammar correction.
Hotwire:
It is a traveling tool that can help in making your journey easy. With the help of Hotwire, you can book plane tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars, etc., at discounted prices. It also offers various vacation packages.
If you are worried about planning your last-minute vacation, this application can help you deal with the issue. It also offers planning tools that will help you plan out every little detail of your journey.
Stepz:
It is a fitness and exercise-related application. It can help you track your workout routine by counting your steps. After a run or jog, it can calculate your burned calories helping you in weight-loss.
You can set goals for your health and fitness and use this application to help you achieve them one by one.
Dark Sky:
It is an accurate and precise weather application. It can help you avoid severe weather conditions. You can get notified when there is a heavy rainstorm.
You can get stuck in traffic or your office during bad weather, so it is best to use a weather application to avoid going out on such days.
Evernote:
It is a must-have application as it is free, and its use can help you plan out your day for it to run efficiently. It is a note-taking tool that can help you keep your articles, images, PDFs, and much more in the same space.
Finding The Bank That Is Right For You
Finding the right bank for your needs can be a difficult decision, but it is important that you choose the right facility to manage your money. Choosing the wrong bank can cost you time and money, and while choosing the closest bank may seem convenient, you could miss out on the best deals.
Different types of banks
Although it may seem like there is a limited option, if you are looking for a simple bank account, there are a host of institutions you can check out. In addition to traditional banks, there are commercial banks, credit unions, private banks, and online banks, but to name a few. You should consider all of these options to ensure you get the best deal that meets your needs.
Service functions
The first thing to consider when choosing a bank is what kind of service features you are looking for. You need to determine your needs and then compare them to the list of products that a particular bank offers. If you are looking for a simple checking or savings account, there are likely many potential candidates. However, if you are looking for something more specific, there may only be a few possible sources. You need to look at the level of service the organization can provide and whether it meets your needs.
Convenience
Although automatically choosing your closest bank is not always the best option, convenience is a factor to consider. If you need to use the services of a branch, you must consider how close the closest branch is to your home, place or work. You also need to analyze whether they offer online or telephone services and what their working hours are. You can find a bank with excellent services, but if the branch is 20 miles away and they are rarely open, you will not benefit from these services.
Size
Banks and financial institutions vary greatly in size, so you need to consider what type of bank you want to use. If you want to use a small banking corporation that offers a more personal service, you may have to sacrifice cheaper rates. You should compare the costs and service levels at the large and small banks in your area to determine the best balance for you.
Rates and fees
Perhaps the most important aspect when looking for a bank is how high their commissions and fees are. Many banks are similar in terms of products offered and service levels, and most major chains will have a branch near you. However, what could separate the winner from the loser is the fees and fees they can offer you. If you are looking for a particular account or product, look at the costs for each bank. If all else is equal, go for the bank with the lowest fees and charges. Banking is about saving time and money, so the bank with the best rates and a good level of service is usually the best option.
