Before smart technology became common, many essential daily tasks like planning, booking a ticket, or finding a location were hard to complete in a short time. Many other chores were done manually before the invention of creative applications to help you with almost anything.

Using tools can make your simple daily tasks easy, and you can save time in your routine. They can also help you become more productive and plan your schedule. Here are some applications and tools that provide effective performance.

Glympse:

It is a GPS locator application that can be very useful in your life. You can use it to check the location of your family and friends. Download this application on both the devices and get notified of their location when required.

You can ask your children for their location to ensure their safety. It is also useful for dementia patients as they can get lost when wandering around.

MVP Image Converter:

This tool is amazing as it offers image conversion in a variety of formats. If you want to apply for a job, you can convert your required documents from jpg to pdf to easily view or print the files.

It can convert images in different formats while maintaining the quality of your files. This tool offers the conversion of multiple files at the same time, saving your effort and time.

GRAMMARLY:

This application is great for correcting your grammar and spelling mistakes. It can be helpful when doing your school project. You can also make an excellent presentation for your work without any errors.

Writers benefit from this application greatly. They can write an article, blog post, etc., feasibly without worrying about any grammar correction.

Hotwire:

It is a traveling tool that can help in making your journey easy. With the help of Hotwire, you can book plane tickets, hotel rooms, rental cars, etc., at discounted prices. It also offers various vacation packages.

If you are worried about planning your last-minute vacation, this application can help you deal with the issue. It also offers planning tools that will help you plan out every little detail of your journey.

Stepz:

It is a fitness and exercise-related application. It can help you track your workout routine by counting your steps. After a run or jog, it can calculate your burned calories helping you in weight-loss.

You can set goals for your health and fitness and use this application to help you achieve them one by one.

Dark Sky:

It is an accurate and precise weather application. It can help you avoid severe weather conditions. You can get notified when there is a heavy rainstorm.

You can get stuck in traffic or your office during bad weather, so it is best to use a weather application to avoid going out on such days.

Evernote:

It is a must-have application as it is free, and its use can help you plan out your day for it to run efficiently. It is a note-taking tool that can help you keep your articles, images, PDFs, and much more in the same space.