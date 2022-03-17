Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Maryah Island, the most sought-after business and lifestyle destination, celebrates 10 years of remarkable expansion by highlighting several record-setting accomplishments, industry awards, and important landmarks in its lifestyle retail and commercial towers in the last few years year.

With a long-standing reputation as the most active hub, these accomplishments enhance the status of the Island as a unique location for finance and business and offer an unbeatable opportunity for each stakeholder, partner, or investor.

Reproving its post-pandemic resilience to business, Al Maryah Island continued to grow in 2021, with high occupancy rates across the four commercial towers within ADGM Square through leasing spaces to new and established businesses. The momentum is expected to continue until 2022, with more space leased and more being offered. Additionally, the Island’s business-friendly appeal draws businesses locally and internationally, with the most recent selling two parcels in land Sama Emirates Holding Company.

2021 also was a year with impressive industry awards that affirmed the Island’s unique lifestyle and lifestyle options. For instance, the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi earned its 5-star rating for the third year with exceptional service and comfort. Likewise, the Galleria Al Maryah Island was recognized as the top “Best Retail Development in Arabia from The International Property Awards for stellar design and construction.

The Island’s distinctive waterside restaurant was praised internationally as Butcher & Still at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Coya at The Galleria earned a place among the first 50 Top Restaurants in MENA 2022.

The Island also saw an incredible increase in footfall that reached various milestones in its facilities. The Island’s brand new sports complex ACTIVE received 145,000 guests in the past year. It was also the host of an entire team of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The Galleria has established itself as Abu Dhabi’s top place to live and shop and witnessed record footfall numbers in 2021. The Galleria welcomed more than 31 million visitors and ended the year on a record for footfall at 3.4 million in December all by itself. In addition, The Galleria continued to be the preferred platform for the emergence of new brands. Over 85 stores opened their doors in 2013, from regional and international debuts like TVM, which is an Irish concept with an alcohol-free bar; National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, an immersive, interactive edutainment center; to a variety of Abu Dhabi firsts such as high-end labels Chopard, Messika and Hublot and restaurants like Grand Beirut and Secret Garden.

The capital’s most prestigious high-end destination, famous brands like Dior, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, and Saint Laurent have invested heavily in their boutiques located at The Galleria, which are now reopening as flagship locations or launching exclusive designs. The opening at Apple Al Maryah Island resulted from several years of preparation and construction completed, unveiling the first of its kind design for the brand and establishing its position on the Island as a must-see spot to Abu Dhabi.

In the future, The Galleria will further diversify its offerings by introducing the first Abu Dhabi-based Din Tai Fung, Barry’s Bootcamp, Train Gym, the first regional launch of the Mission Play! by Mattel entertainment center, and an array of brand new luxury brands like Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe which will further enhance The Island’s status as an all-in-one destination.

A destination that combines an award-winning financial center and the best in wellness, hospitality, and retail in the most sought-after place to live, work, shop, and play.

In announcing the accomplishments and growth that continues to grow, Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at UAE Investments, Mubadala Investment Company, stated: “Witnessing our remarkable successes in 2021, including the hospitality, retail offices, and other spaces is further confirming our status as a top business location. As we expand into priority areas and lead the development of new projects throughout the Island, we will ensure that Al Maryah Island is building an environment that allows businesses to flourish. We aim to help diversify the economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economy by inviting businesses and seeking international opportunities to open offices on the Island. We are looking at bringing more companies into this region as the UAE Capital in 2022.”

Ali Fikree, Chairman of Al Maryah Retail Company, stated: “Our achievements reflect Al Maryah’s growth exponentially while we open the way for an internationally recognized offering that will help individuals, businesses, and the local community flourish. With every new opportunity, we continue to strengthen our status as a place that is centered around people. It’s the most convenient location for our guests to shop, dine, and play in Abu Dhabi. We’re looking at building on this momentum as we introduce new and exciting options in Abu Dhabi.”