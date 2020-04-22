An Overview of Ethical Hacking

Does the phrase hacking scare you? Ironically it’s hacking but legal hacking that is doing us good. If this is your first article on hacking then surely you can get some potential insight on hacking after reading this. My article provides a simple overview of ethical hackers.

The word ethical hacker came into the surface in the late 1970s once the government of the United States of America hired categories of experts called'red teams to its hardware and software system. Hackers are hacking services or online computer criminals that practice illegal hacking. They penetrate the security system of a computer network to fetch or extract information.

Technology and the internet facilitated the birth and growth of network evils like viruses, anti-virus, hacking and ethical hacking. Hacking is just a practice of modification of a computer hardware and software system. Illegal breaking of a computer system is just a criminal offense. Recently a spurt in the hacking of computer systems has opened up several courses on ethical hacking.

A white hat hacker is just a moral hacker who runs penetration testing and intrusion testing. Ethical hacking is legally hacking a computer system and penetrating its database. It aims to secure the loopholes and breaches in the cyber-security system of a company. Legal hacking experts are generally Certified Ethical Hackers who’re hired to prevent any potential threat to the computer security system or network. Courses for ethical hacking are becoming widely popular and the majority are taking it up as a serious profession. Ethical hacking courses have gathered huge responses all around the world.

The moral hacking experts run several programs to secure the network systems of companies.

A moral hacker has legal permission to breach the software system or the database of a company. The company that allows a probe into its security system must offer legal consent to the moral hacking school in writing.

Moral hackers only research the security issues of the organization and try to secure the breaches in the system.

The school of moral hackers runs vulnerability assessment to mend loopholes in the interior computer network. Besides, they run software security programs as a preventive measure against illegal hacking

Legal hacking experts detect security weakness in something which facilitates the entry for online hacking services . They conduct these tests mainly to test if the hardware and software packages are effective enough to prevent any unauthorized entry.

The moral experts conduct this test by replicating an internet attack on the network to be able to know how strong it’s against any network intrusion.

The vulnerability test must certainly be done regularly or annually. The company must keep a comprehensive record of the findings and check for further reference in the future.