Business
As global brands shun Russia, Asian firms sit out controversy
Taipei (Taiwan) – Companies flee Russia in large numbers following the invasion of Ukraine. However, Asian brands are conspicuously missing from this corporate exodus.
More than 370 companies worldwide have suspended, withdrawn, or reduced their operations in Russia. The vast majority of these companies are located in Europe or North America. This includes iconic brands like McDonald’s and Shell. Except for a few corporate giants from Japan and South Korea, most Asian brands chose to remain in Russia or stay quiet about their plans, except a few.
Keep reading
- Russia-Ukraine live News: Kyiv refuses Mariupol surrender
- Is there evidence of war crimes in Ukraine?
- The US condemns ‘disturbing accounts’ of Ukrainians being deported to Russia.
- Russia and Ukraine battle for control over besieged Mariupol
Quitting the market has been communicated in a subdued, subtle way.
Some Western policy analysts have compared Russia’s isolation to South Africa’s exclusion. However, corporate Asia’s muted response raises questions about the universality and ethical determinants of North American and European companies.
Marketing experts believe that there are key differences in the conceptions of corporate social responsibility (CSR), government policy, and public perceptions about the conflict in Ukraine. These factors all affect the calculation in boardrooms throughout the region.
“There’s more caution about the possible repercussions of ‘taking a position’ and managers tend to be more circumspect,” Joseph Baladi (an Australian academic and author of The Brutal truth about Asian Branding) told Al Jazeera. He described Asian brands as being more pragmatic about CSR concerns.The United States announced broad sanctions against Russia last month. It included bans on “cutting edge technology,” which includes components made in the USA and used in many products sold to Asian tech companies.
Many tech companies in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Taiwan spent the next few days poring over the Foreign-Produced direct Product restrictions details to determine if they would have to stop selling Russian products. Some computer manufacturers canceled certain items, complaining in some cases about the fluidity terms such as “dual-use,” but most didn’t proactively withdraw from the market.
South Korea’s Samsung was the exception. It is Russia’s most popular smartphone brand and followed other major US tech brands by pulling out wholesale on March 5.
But unlike Apple, Microsoft, and Intel, who all explicitly condemned the “Russian invasion” when they announced their departure days before, Samsung mentioned “current geopolitical development.” LG, the local rival, announced its departure on Saturday with a similar non-political statement. It expressed concern for “the health and safety of all peoples” and supported “humanitarian relief efforts.”
Large Japanese companies, including automakers Toyota and electronics manufacturers like Panasonic, also blamed apolitical risks such as logistical risks for their decision to cease operations.
Martin Roll, a consultant in brand strategy who advises Asian family-owned businesses and family offices on branding, said that “it tends to be communicated more subtlely, and less aggressively” in Asia.
Roll stated that many of the region’s most prominent brands and business families are involved in philanthropic activities but don’t openly disclose them.
Several of the most prominent brands, while refusing to denounce Russian aggression, nevertheless pledged support to UN agencies and charities in Ukraine.
Keeping quiet
Others have remained silent. Acer, MSI, and ASUS are all Taiwanese tech companies that declined to answer media inquiries about the matter. According to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, an unnamed company employee said that brands are afraid that a public withdrawal will offend Moscow and make it more difficult for them to continue operating there in the future.
As the conflict in Ukraine continues, it is becoming harder to maintain neutrality. ASUS, Taiwan’s most well-known international brand, was warned by high-profile political figures earlier this month not to damage Taiwan tech’s image in Russia by staying there after Ukraine’s leaders publicly requested it to leave the market. Soon, the company confirmed that shipments had stopped at an “effective stop,” which was a tacit acknowledgment that it no longer supplies Russia.
Surprise reversals have also been recorded. Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing brand, initially pledged to stay in Russia. They described clothing as “a necessity for life.” However, Uniqlo changed its mind and followed Zara and H&M to the exits.
Baladi stated that most people, including Asian consumers, would have understood Uniqlo’s reasoning as disingenuous.
Even though their primary market is Asia, Uniqlo must be careful about the reputational risk associated with inaction, says Abishur Prakash (a Canada-based geopolitical advisor) and author of The World is Vertical.
Prakash stated that the Ukraine conflict is fluid and that if it gets worse, Western consumers could start targeting Russian companies – placing Asian brands in an awkward situation.
Roll stated that the brand advantage in environmental, governance, and social matters is diminishing as consumers expect corporations to be more proactive and take a stand on issues.
Roll stated that some Asian brands are still learning how to navigate the global landscape and interact with various global consumers. This can be made more difficult by the instantaneous feedback social media provides.
Asian brands’ relatively weak response may reflect different priorities in the region.Even though important US allies like South Korea and Japan have followed Washington’s lead in imposing sanctions against Moscow, most countries in the region declined to support the campaign. Some, such as China and Myanmar, have used the crisis to accuse the US of inciting tensions and conflict.
Prakash stated that the West had long wanted to separate from Russia. With Ukraine, this opportunity has presented itself, and Western companies have followed suit.”
But, Asian companies do not have the same incentive. Their customers or governments are not forcing them to sacrifice revenue. They shouldn’t have to sacrifice revenue unless required.
Gabriele Suder and Sumati Varma are co-authors of Doing Business in Asia. They said that China has a significant influence on calculating the success of businesses in the region.
Suder and Varma explained to Al Jazeera that Asian companies’ responses to China are also determined by how they respond to the competition. In an email, Suder and Varma highlighted India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Myanmar as countries that have benefited from relations with both Russia and China.
The relative lack of pressure from the public on companies to distance themselves from Russia may also be because they are not close to the conflict.
Prakash stated that it is possible for the Asian consumer not to sympathize with the Ukraine conflict like the American or European consumer. Prakash stated that there is no ‘geographical’ and ‘cultural’ connection. This means that Asian consumers are less likely than Westerners to punish Asian brands for their Russian presence.
Conflict over Taiwan
This raises questions about how corporations will react to a conflict over Taiwan. Officials in China have been closely monitoring the war in Ukraine to learn from the lessons learned and plan for any future military offensives by Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory.
Prakash stated that “Asian governments and companies would be more vocal than anyone else.”
Taiwan’s leaders have acknowledged the practical side of their recent sanctions against Russia and public diplomacy support for Ukraine.
“Taiwan was forced to choose,” Vice President William Lai stated earlier this month to local media. “If Taiwan hadn’t joined democratic nations in imposing sanctions against Russia, to whom could we turn if China attacked us?”
It is still unclear whether Western brands would be willing to leave China in the face of an attack on Taiwan. This is partly because they have invested more in China’s market than many Asian companies in Russia.
Baladi thinks brands’ experience with the Ukraine-Russian war has made it possible to pull out of China.
He stated that the war had shown how united Western liberal democracies were in the face …” of aggression. “The Chinese leadership will likely realize that any talk of invading Taiwan will not only be resisted by the world governments but also affect one of the most important drivers of their economy, global consumers.
Business
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is a digital marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product to the market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that creating challenger banks is the first step towards developing complete financial services suited to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC experienced firsthand the epidemic’s impact that included lockdowns and closures. We witnessed many others around us needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. This market required well-suited solutions, and that’s where these two realities collided, which led to our design of this platform,” the founder explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to learn about their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were enthusiastic to be successful, but they did not take into account that they required more than just their professional expertise to achieve this They needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech and expert in product-to-market, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development across a variety of companies. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and realized that creating challenger banks is just the first step towards creating complete financial experiences that are tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the disease that included lockdowns and closings, as well as seeing so many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. The market that was emerging required a suitable solution, and that’s where two of these realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” the founder explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and pain points. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental health and fitness areas. Professionals of the highest caliber were eager to succeed. However, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this, and they required tools to manage their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an expert in digital marketing with more than twenty years of experience. He is the co-founder of a top digital marketing company. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product-to-market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have been focusing on the development of several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and an increase in the “API” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the first step towards creating complete financial experiences tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. This market was in dire need of suitable solutions, and this is when the two realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” He explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As top-caliber professionals, they were motivated to succeed; however, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this and needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
Search
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
Five Reasons Your Early-Stage Business Should Have An Advisory Board
Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
Russian soldiers invaded their city, then homes.
The AFL is ‘interested’ in Clarko to be the coach of the Suns.
Coca-Cola Is Introducing These 4 New Beverages.
Inside Ahluwalia The London brand that is breaking new ground.
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business1 day ago
Doctors who fight health disparities based on race face harassment, threats, and threats
-
News2 days ago
Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 19, 2022; watch video
-
Business1 day ago
“Do the Right Thing” What can we do? U.S., Allies United to Reprimand Putin
-
Business10 hours ago
VHS hosts Business and Community Leaders Dinner, March 31
You must be logged in to post a comment Login