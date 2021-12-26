The new era of piercings has begun. There’s no denying it, the year 2021 is all about individuality and expressing yourself. Since Covid has made us sit inside more and gave us more time to think about what we really want, there’s been a rise in people getting piercings. It’s a new way in expressing yourself and changing your whole look. Every detail counts and guess what? That also includes piercings! Piercings allow you to subtly express yourself in forms of jewellery and bling-bling.

Septum piercing

The septum piercing is one of the most popular piercings in today’s society. It’s worn by celebrities like Willow Smith and Bella Thorne. This nose piercing has been through decades of changes but has always been one hell of a piercing.

For the ones who don’t know, a septum piercing is a nose piercing that is pierced in the middle of your nose, on the inside. Be aware of who your piercer is though, it’s possible for your septum to get pierced too low or too high. There’s a spot you can’t miss.

You might want to ask your piercer about the sweet spot. If they looked at you all confused, you might want to say: thank you, next piercer.

Tragus piercing

A tragus piercing is a type of cartilage piercing, a piercing that is increasing in demand. The tragus piercing is on that small area in the middle of your ear. It’s not exactly in the ear but kind of covers the ear canal.

Celebrities like Danielle Bregoli, the ‘catch me outside’ viral star and Scarlett Johansson are known to have a tragus piercing. It goes through a thicker, sturdier piece of cartilage which might cause it to hurt a tad bit more than another cartilage ear piercing for example a helix piercing.

Daith piercing

This is located under the rook piercing, through the cartilage on the inside of your ear. An interesting piercing that adorns the ear nicely. It’s recognizable as a hoop on the inner part of the ear. Even the famous Kylie Jenner has been seen wearing a heartshaped daith piercing, all the way back in 2014.

It’s known for its healing capacities, but there’s no scientific proof to back up the myth. It’s supposed to reduce migraines, but who knows? Maybe it’s placebo, maybe it’s the acupuncture point close to it.

Double helix piercing

Prepare for double trouble: the helix piercing is back… twice! The helix piercing has always been a popular choice amongst people who adore ear piercings. It’s the most googled piercing. In a corporate setting, there are not many who would complain against a helix piercing compared to facial piercing, for example eyebrow piercings. Because of how subtle this piercing looks, it’s been a popular choice among teenagers. But there are ways to make this piercing look bold, for example: 2 helix piercings. Did you know you can connect 2 helix piercings with a chain? It’s a bold statement that will definitely become more popular in 2022.

Images by https://inksanepiercing.com/

Conch piercing

A conch piercing is located in the centre of the ear. A nice touch to the ear that quickly wins the hearts of the new era of piercing lovers. There are a few variants that can easily be confused with other piercings. But we are here to shed some light on the conch piercing. There are 2 types of conch piercings: inner and outer conch.

An inner conch is therefore in the inner part of your auricle. It’s closer to the entrance of the ear.

An outer conch is on the outer, flat part of the cartilage. It’s not the same as a helix, which is often misunderstood. The helix sits against the curled edge of the ear, the conch is rather close but more on the flat part of cartilage.