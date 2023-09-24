In the digital era in which we live, many activities have migrated to the electronic environment, and commerce is no exception. Beyond that, the advantages of e-commerce for companies are very valuable, both for consolidated businesses and for new projects. This is a perfect tool to grow your business, even with a low budget.

Read on to learn about the 15 advantages that this form of commerce can offer your company. If you have not yet ventured into this field, knowing these benefits of e-commerce for businesses, you will surely want to include it immediately in your sales plan.

15 benefits of e-commerce for businesses

Be part of the digital transformation and take your business to the next level. Read on to learn about these benefits of e-commerce, we’re sure you’ll be up and running in no time!

1. Broadening horizons

One of the main advantages of e-commerce for companies is the delocalization of points of purchase and sale. This will eliminate geographical limitations and, consequently, will result in a wider reach. In this way, the company will be able to reach customers beyond its physical area, explore new market segments and even reach customers from all over the world.

Thanks to e-commerce, your customers will be just a click away, regardless of their geographical location. This feature must go hand in hand with good distribution.

2. More customers

By overcoming many of the main limitations of a retailer, the number of potential customers increases, since the ways to reach them also increases. In the case of an enterprise with a physical store, taking the business to e-commerce will mean a double way of reaching customers, in addition to the possibilities that open up in new market segments to be explored. Likewise, having a virtual store means convenience for customers when making a purchase.

But what is actually important is to drive traffic to your website. If you cannot attract traffic, you cannot make any sales.

3. Lower cost

One of the main advantages of e-commerce is the lower initial investment. This is due to the fact that the maintenance costs of an online business are much lower than those of a physical business. Thus, despite having a small budget, you can do very professional and powerful things. Of course, check the financial viability of your project.

While it is true that in e-commerce there will be expenses such as web hosting, design, etc., these are significantly lower if compared to a physical business. These are significantly lower when compared to those of a physical store, which must deal with expenses such as rent, furniture or utilities, among others. Besides, you will be able to find hosting solutions like Raiola Networks that fit your needs.

4. Product comparison.

In this line, it even offers the option of comparing one or other products. As customers have more information about what is being sold, they will be able to compare one and other characteristics of the different products, in order to choose the one that best suits their needs.

Why is this important? On the Internet, customers find an infinite number of products, many of them with similar characteristics. Being able to compare products helps the buyer to solve doubts and, finally, motivates him to make the purchase.

5. Marketing strategies

Being present in the digital sphere opens the door to countless marketing strategies and the ease of implementing them: SEO, promotional codes, social networks, are just some of the tactics that can be part of the plan. It will also make it easier to track and measure the results of the strategies being implemented.

Since customers do not feel the same commitment as when they enter a physical store, it is common for them not to make the purchase on the first visit or to fill the shopping cart but not complete the transaction. Therein lies the importance of developing good marketing strategies in e-commerce, which goes beyond just a site with a nice design.

6. 24/7 availability

Another advantage of e-commerce is that sales do not stop! An online store will allow your customers to make their purchases 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a concept that differs completely from that of a physical store. In the latter, they establish schedules taking into account the needs of the staff, the area in which they are located, etc.

As a result of this, the company’s competitiveness will increase and this will undoubtedly have an impact on the quality of service. In addition, it will provide customers with the convenience of being able to shop at their own time.