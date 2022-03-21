Business
Briefings for business
CHAMBER, iHEART MEDIA PARTNER – The Youngstown / Warren Regional Chamber announced a partnership with iHeartMedia to enable enhanced marketing and promotion for the region.
iHeartMedia will offer ongoing marketing support to the chamber through six radio stations in the Valley. It also offers streaming, digital, and podcasts solutions. Local iHeartMedia personalities will also be available to help the chamber reach thousands of targeted audiences.
This partnership provides the chamber and its members with a huge reach and scale to promote initiatives, issues, and events that shape our region today and in the future.
LOCAL COMPANIES MAKE AN AD FOR THE TOURNEY: Cinemanix is a full-service media production and marketing company that partnered with Clever to produce a TV spot on the Werner Company’s sponsorship of the 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Werner is the tournament’s official ladder sponsor and is well-known for its shining moment at the top of a Werner ladder, as it lowers the net.
The Youngstown businesses developed the spot. It also features local talent, players, and locations. Filming was done at Hubbard High School and the soon-to-open Penguin City Beer.
AGENCY CERTIFIED MARQUEE, a Girard-based boutique market firm, was awarded federal Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification last month.
Certification proves that at least 51 percent of a company is owned and managed entirely by women. However, during the application process and interview, business owners must defend their financial responsibility, current growth plans, and current cash flows to be considered.
The government has therefore deemed that the business is capable of succeeding. Marquee can also expand its network by subcontracting for federal, state, and city contracts. Marquee has set a goal of awarding 5 percent of all government contracts to small women-owned businesses each year.
The President of the company is Aundrea Cika Hschmeyer from Liberty.
AGENTS RECOMMENDED: Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently awarded Sandy Dobransky of Century 21 Lakeside Realty, Youngstown, the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
The Century 21 Quality Service Survey results are used to determine the annual award. These surveys are emailed to customers immediately following the sale or purchase of a home. Agents must complete customer surveys covering at least 80 percent of the transactions they have surveyed in the past year. They should also achieve a minimum survey score of 95 percent for each consecutive year.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS SET: Credit Union of Ohio offers free virtual workshops for those looking to purchase their first home or upgrade their existing home.
A 30-minute workshop will take place Wednesday at noon to explain how a cash-out refinance works and why it is a useful tool for larger home improvements projects.
Building credit will be the subject of the 45-minute workshop at noon on Thursday. This session will provide basic credit information and help participants understand the effects of credit on future purchases.
Both sessions are free to the public. However, advanced registration is required. Register at to view the complete schedule.
cuofohio.org.
Company marks a milestone: This year marks the 75th anniversary of Biviano Carpet One Floor and Home in Girard.
In 2018, Jim and Jessie Popovich retook the business from David and Lynne Biviano. This year, the business plans to expand into kitchens and baths.
YBPW HOLDS EVENT: Youngstown Business and Professional Women invites residents to All Things Being Equal, an organization’s annual Equal Pay Day happy hours and networking night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 7, at Coaches Burger Bar Poland at 3032 Center Road.
This event is presented with YWCA Mahoning Valley and the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown. Tickets are $10 per person, payable at the door. Heavy appetizers will be provided. A cash bar with signature martinis and signature martinis will be available.
Leah Sakacs of the League of Women Voters and Deborah Cunningham will give a brief presentation.
Aim celebrates morning: Aim Transportation Solutions will host an interactive panel discussion featuring some of the most prominent women in the transportation industry to celebrate Women’s History Month. The discussion will be held on Zoom. Anyone can join the discussion and learn how these women rose to the top, although only 15% of the transport industry is female.
It will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Leah Shaver (president / CEO, National Transportation Institute); Jane Clark, vice-president of member services, NationaLease. Wendy Pein is an account executive at Cummins Inc., Kim Beck, vice-president, benefits consulting, Cottingham & Butler Employee Benefits Services, and Patty Durkin, chief of human resources, Aim Transportation Solutions. Jessica Bochy Deane (director of marketing, Aim Transportation Solutions) will moderate.
People on the Move
Steward Medical Group welcomes doctors: Drs. Kenneth E. Jones, Thomas B. Jones Jr., to Steward Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center at 1552 North Road SE Suite 101 in Warren.
Both have more than 20 years of experience and are board-certified orthopedic surgeons. They also have clinical interest and expertise in general orthopedics, minimally invasive ortho surgery, hip, knee, shoulder, and shoulder replacement, and sports medicine.
NEW PARTNER AT BROUSE McDOWELL – George P. Millich Jr. joined Brouse McDowell’s Trusts & Estates Practice Group.
He is a partner in the Youngstown office. His practice is focused on estate planning, probate law, and business succession planning.
Millich was previously the chief fiduciary officer for Farmers Trust Co. and a partner in a Northeast Ohio law office.
AMP HIRES VP of Finance: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), recently appointed Dan Remlinger vice president of finance.
Remlinger has nearly two decades of experience working in the energy sector. Remlinger was previously the divisional chief financial officer/vice president for finance at Nationwide Energy Partners, Armada Power, and was responsible for recapitalizing the company and serving as an advisor to the CEO and chief operating officer. He previously worked at Duke Energy Corp.
He will be responsible for all aspects of AMP’s finance department operations.
BURGAN AGENT JOINS: Isaiah Padilla joined Burgan Real Estate recently as an agent. This is the seventh addition to the brokerage in this quarter.
Padilla, 21 years old, is from Struthers. He received his associate degree in technical study at Youngstown State University.
Business
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is a digital marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product to the market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that creating challenger banks is the first step towards developing complete financial services suited to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC experienced firsthand the epidemic’s impact that included lockdowns and closures. We witnessed many others around us needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. This market required well-suited solutions, and that’s where these two realities collided, which led to our design of this platform,” the founder explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to learn about their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were enthusiastic to be successful, but they did not take into account that they required more than just their professional expertise to achieve this They needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech and expert in product-to-market, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development across a variety of companies. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and realized that creating challenger banks is just the first step towards creating complete financial experiences that are tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the disease that included lockdowns and closings, as well as seeing so many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. The market that was emerging required a suitable solution, and that’s where two of these realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” the founder explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and pain points. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental health and fitness areas. Professionals of the highest caliber were eager to succeed. However, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this, and they required tools to manage their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an expert in digital marketing with more than twenty years of experience. He is the co-founder of a top digital marketing company. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product-to-market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have been focusing on the development of several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and an increase in the “API” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the first step towards creating complete financial experiences tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. This market was in dire need of suitable solutions, and this is when the two realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” He explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As top-caliber professionals, they were motivated to succeed; however, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this and needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
Search
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
Five Reasons Your Early-Stage Business Should Have An Advisory Board
Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
Russian soldiers invaded their city, then homes.
The AFL is ‘interested’ in Clarko to be the coach of the Suns.
Coca-Cola Is Introducing These 4 New Beverages.
Inside Ahluwalia The London brand that is breaking new ground.
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business1 day ago
Doctors who fight health disparities based on race face harassment, threats, and threats
-
News2 days ago
Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 19, 2022; watch video
-
Business1 day ago
“Do the Right Thing” What can we do? U.S., Allies United to Reprimand Putin
-
Business10 hours ago
VHS hosts Business and Community Leaders Dinner, March 31
You must be logged in to post a comment Login