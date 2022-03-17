A career in business for corporations in downtown Toronto seems like a rewarding job Madeline DeCorso was spending her working on data, she admitted that she was not satisfied. She turned her life and decided to take on acting.

After being fired from her position as learning coordinator for BrainStation at the start of the epidemic, she went back to Guelph to stay in her parents’ home. After three weeks of sitting on the couch, watching TV and a lightbulb popped up in her head, and she decided to explore acting.

She has always been a fan of acting and was a huge fan of drama classes at high school.

To start acting, she began as an actor in the background. Her first role was on production for The Boys, one of her favorite shows.

She also appeared on Nightmare Alley as a background actor: “At one point, I was a meter away from Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara being given direction by Guillermo del Toro,” said DeCorso.

“I try to listen to what the director tells them, like the relationship between actor and director.”

As a student of business studying at the Guelph University of Guelph, she said she enjoyed her classes and was very active in Business School. She wasn’t sure what field of business she would like to pursue the following graduation. The first position was as a consultant for business at the Bank of Montreal.

“I felt as if I had failed because I had this picture of myself in university as this professional woman dressed in a suit, located in central Toronto core. Then when it was over, I felt unfocused and didn’t know what I stood for as a person,” she explained.

She added that in the same breath that she felt relieved that she was not forced to work in an environment where she felt she was unsure of what she was doing, and she didn’t feel pressured.

“The networking skills that I built at the University of Guelph have helped me tremendously,” said DeCorso. “That is a skill that had carried through with acting, especially during the pandemic when everything was virtual; I had to rely on those networking skills.”

There’s a lot involved behind the scenes before getting an audition, the actress explained, from taking headshots to training demo reels and finally getting an agent.

“I believe that the whole public is the decision-maker. Family and acquaintances suddenly get to impact your job, while in other occupations don’t as often,” she said. “That’s what’s scary, showing vulnerability in front of so many people.”

DeCorso explained that acting classes are an excellent way to process emotions and address previous experiences. It almost seems like a kind of therapy.

“Many of us look at the television every night to get away from reality. I’m sure that I do. I do lots of television,” she said.

“The notion that I can assist someone who has endured a long and tiring day and wants to unwind or have a blast. I might be able to contribute to their experience is what keeps me going through this process.”

To continue the acting profession, DeCorso says she wants to join an ensemble cast and work on a period film such as Bridgerton.