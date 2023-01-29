There are many curtain styles to choose from that can affect the decor and feel of a space, including classic, modern, casual, or traditional. A curtain’s class, when combined with its color, pattern, and texture, creates a mood that reflects your decorative style.

Three simple options for hanging curtains include a grommet, rod pocket, and back tab. Each style can be customized to create a unique look. These are the three most popular types of curtain headers.

Rod Pocket Curtains

Rod pocket curtains are also known as pole top or casement drapery. The rod can slip through the casing by being sewn to the back of the curtain panel. Panes can be gathered around the rod for a soft, clean look with straight lines. The curtain can be attached to the rod without any hardware. When the curtain is closed, a small amount of the rod will be visible at each end.

With layered window covers, rod pocket curtains are a great choice. When the curtain is opened, valences can be hung above it to hide the rod. You can mount sheers under the main panels. French doors and sidelights are common places for casement curtains. Rods slide through the casements at the top or bottom of the boards, so the curtains can be attached to the window’s top or bottom. This window treatment is often made with sheers. It provides privacy and allows light through.

Finials are the ends of curtain rods that match the curtain’s color, style, or pattern. You can reduce the appearance of hardware by using glass, crystal, or acrylic finials. These materials reflect light rather than drawing the eye to the end caps.

Attach curtain rings or pin-hooks to the back panel of rod pocket curtains to make them more custom. The calls are placed evenly, so the draperies don’t affect the material’s fall and gather. Because the material cannot slide along the rod, rod pocket curtains can be more difficult to open and close. Adjusting curtains is easier with pin hooks or rings. Use pins or rings to change curtains.

Back Tab Curtains

Back tab curtains are a great option for a more tailored look that doesn’t require pins or clips. Hidden tab curtains are also known as back tab curtains. They have loops or tabs sewn to the back of the curtain header. The check is hidden behind the rod so the rod can slip through it. This creates the illusion that the curtain is floating in space, giving it a clean, elegant look. Without any hardware, the curtains form pleats above each rod tab. The curtain’s top rises above the rod, giving it a clean edge.

Back tab curtains can be used if you don’t need to open or close the drapes often. Tabs may be difficult to slip over the pole because the fabric rests directly upon the rod. Flat rods are better than round ones for keeping the wrinkles and tabs straight. Flat rods allow for a smoother fall and crisper pleats because the charges are flush against the flat rod.

If you wish to make the curtains more appealing, you can attach clips or rings to the tabs. Calls can also increase in length. To add a few inches to your curtain, attach rings to its top to reduce it to the desired size. This allows you to use standard curtains without alteration. This technique also improves the appearance of puddling (or the pooling or fabric on the floor).

Hidden tab curtains distribute weight without sagging and support heavier fabrics. You can also use back tab headers with lighter materials. The rod can show through sheer fabrics, which may affect the illusion of the curtain suspended in the air. Because the title is visible, back tabs are great for curtains with lace and other decorative trim. Rings and clips may hide or pinch a portion of the edge.

Grommet Top Curtains

Grommet top curtains are a great choice for modern and trendy decor. Grommet curtains are also known as eyelet curtains. They use rings embedded in their headers to guide the curtain pole. Because of their rigidity, grommets can form well-defined and even wrinkles. Grommet top curtains are better for stiff materials. They give the fabric a crisp look and allow it to fall. Grommet rings enable panels to slide over the rod easily because of their smooth finish. As you use the curtain over time, grommets add strength.

Grommets can be made from many materials, adding to the curtain’s beauty. Popular metallic finishes include silver, brass, nickel, and bronze. There are many options for plastic grommets. You can match grommet colors with curtain fabric or create multicolored and patterned grommets for a unique design. Grommet openings can be as small as 3/8 inches up to 1-9/16 inches. This allows you to play with size and color to create a unique look.

Grommet drapery headers show the rod in contrast to casement or back tab curtains, which don’t display it. When choosing curtains, pair them with rods that complement the overall design of your window treatment. Grommet top curtains can be paired with wood, brass, and acrylic rods. The variations in shape can be influenced by varying the rod width and the grommet openings.

Consider how curtains will improve the space when you are shopping for curtains. You can combine curtain panels’ heaviness, color, pattern, and fullness. Remember how header styles affect mood and atmosphere. Combine your panels with finials, rods, and other curtain hardware to create an individual look.

