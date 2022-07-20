WELCOME TO CAB TRIP

TAXIWALLAH is one of jodhpur’s the most reputable Cab Rental Services with Rating of 4.9 by more than 5750+ satisfied customers in the last years. We offer all kinds of taxi services , in every variation, including Sedans, SUV’s Cars and luxury Cars are available. Our taxi service in jodhpur is a vast range of services. Find the most competitive jodhpur Cab booking offers for taxi rental starting from jodhpur or any other city in India. We are the top travel agent for jodhpur with 4.9 reviews on TAXIWALLAH.

About JODHPUR City

Why To Choose Us :

No waiting time and immediate availability

Booking is easy Booking cabs in just one click

Service information, No Hidden Cost

Ride with ease

Driver’s experience with routes

Customer service is provided by the driver and our incredible support team

Security of service

Our Cab-Trip car rental provide top quality vehicles and friendly chauffeurs to jodhpur Tour who knows the routine and have the experience. The vehicles are maintained well and the drivers are well-mannered. We have been Rated 4.9 on TripAdvisor

Yes, cars are fitted with free air conditioning in plain areas when moving. However, A.C is not functional when in the hills (Up hills , or in down hills) as well when the vehicle has been stationary. (For further information, please contact us)

Our drivers are familiar with the route and tourist spots. Before assigning any tour to a driver, we provide him with information about the route and sightseeing locations to avoid any issues throughout the tour. Our driver will also inform you about the rich heritage of jodhpur and if you’re someone who loves street food We will provide you with the best jodhpur street food.

Yes, it can be safe using Cab-Trip’s rental car services because we assign tours to the driver after confirming their credentials. You may also insist on him showing his driver’s license and other documents prior to the start of the tour. We have been in this industry for many years, and is one of the top companies in jodhpur.

We offer vehicles with a minimum of three years in total. We are a group of over 250 vehicles. We ensure that each of our customers be provided with a quality vehicle that will make their trip unforgettable.

In the case of a Hatch Back and Sedan Maximum of 4 people plus one driver. In Innova there are maximum six people plus driver. in Tempo, there are three kinds of tempos: Nine-seater that has nine drivers and a 12 seater Tempo with 9 push back seats as well as one sofa bed seat are available where three people will be able to sit on the sofa with one driver, and a 15 seater Tempo, where there are 12 push back seats and one sofa bed seat, where three persons can be seated on the sofa with one driver. In our website we have listed the costs based on the maximum seats. For 15 seats, we are able to provide the cost upon demand. If you’re with a group of friends or more than 15 or more, Please contact us and we’ll schedule the vehicle according to your requirements.

The car will be on hand all day long, according to your needs. Our services are extremely versatile and easy to make use of. If you are traveling between cities the next city, the car will be there until the passenger arrives at their hotel or their destination. Our driver will be just a phone contact away. dial our number and we’ll arrive in just a minutes.

OUR SERVICES-

In Desire/Etios In Desire/Etios, guests can store the luggage in the boot. In Innova/Xylo/Tavera/Tempo there will be a roof top carrier to keep the language. If you’re carrying more than normal luggage contact us today to secure a safe place to store your luggage. We’re always one phone call away.

About Cab-Trip

We are a renowned Cab & Car rental service supplier within jodhpur, To & From jodhpur to major cities and Tourist destinations. We have skilled drivers.