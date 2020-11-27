Business
Customer Service Gripes Revealed
No one wants to buy from a brand that doesn’t give them good service, but when online shopping, the expectations we all hold are different to those we have when buying something in person. But what do we really expect from businesses selling online, and what are our deal-breakers? Feefo surveyed over 2,000 UK shoppers to really drill down.
26% of online shoppers rank the helpfulness of staff as a key factor in their decision-making process – which is a large amount when you consider how little you usually would interact with brand staff when purchasing through an online shop! However, 80% of those surveyed admitted to using FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) pages to answer any queries they had, but 53% didn’t find them all that helpful; they said not being able to find the information they needed was their most common online shopping frustration.
When it comes to having to communicate directly with a brand when about to make, making or after having made an online purchase, 43% of shoppers like to do so through e-mail; rising to 70% post-purchase. This is likely due to the speed in which an email can be written and sent, even if not answered right away (although most businesses do have automated responses in place as a basic measure). No matter how we get in touch with them though, we can all agree on one thing – we don’t like talking on the phone! Being passed around a call centre was rated the most annoying customer service gripe with 30% of the vote, closely followed by automated voice systems answering instead of or before real people with 21%. We’ve all been there, and we can all relate!
No matter how customers get in touch with online businesses though, all want a swift and helpful response: with 3 in 10 expecting a response in ten minutes or less, no matter which channel they’ve used to make contact. It seems the age of social media and rapid scrolling really has come to fruition – it’s just what we’re all now used to.
Of course, if we receive poor customer service, chances are, we’ll talk about it. Independent review websites fared well in the survey: with 64% of those interviewed having trust in them. That said, online shoppers were found to be 49% more likely to trust closed review platforms (that is, where only verified customers can leave reviews) over open review platforms – which makes sense, as they’re less open to abuse.
Whatever the statistics and surveys say, it’s clear: we all want great service, even if we don’t always receive it.
The infographic below shows all the results from the survey:
Business
Construction Factoring: How Invoice Factoring Works
Cash flow is tight in construction. Payments come slowly, and that makes it hard to sustain a business – not as grow it. To combat this dilemma, there are several legal tools available, such as prompt payment laws, mechanics lien laws, and retainage laws, to mention a few. There are several business-oriented tools available, too. One tool is construction invoice factoring. Factoring is an intimidating topic, but at its core, it couldn’t be simpler.
What is Construction Factoring?
Construction factoring allows a subcontractor to borrow against their receivables. Factoring is a procedure by which businesses (in construction – typically subcontractors) obtain cash advances for his or her invoices. When factoring a building invoice, a building company will assign its invoice to the factoring company. In exchange, the factoring company provides the construction company cash on the spot.
How do you Factor Construction Invoices?
First, construction invoice factoring requires a party providing work will follow a factoring construction company to factor their invoices. Typically, a factoring company will agree to pay for out 70-80% of the value of the invoice to the subcontractor before payment could have otherwise been received. Then, the bill becomes the factoring company’s burden to collect. Once that factoring company is taken care of the subcontractor’s work, the factoring company will probably pay the subcontractor that remaining 20-30% without the factoring company’s fee.
Types of Construction Factoring
Generally, there are two primary approaches to factor construction invoices – spot factoring and contract factoring.
Spot Factoring
Spot factoring refers to a “one-off” situation. When spot factoring, building business is factoring a specific invoice to float the cash they need right then. Spot factoring might create a sense where the company generally doesn’t have a lot of cash flow problems factoring construction, but a specific event or situation job causes a hiccup with financials. Spot factoring construction invoices are commonly higher priced than contract factoring, and this is designed to get a company out of a bind.
Contract Factoring
Through contract factoring, cash is likely to be provided in exchange for every single progress payment, much in precisely the same way as spot factoring (but on a bigger scale). Generally, the rate that the factoring company charges should go down when a larger number of invoices have been in play. When utilized for your life of the contract, factoring construction invoices can assure steady cash flow for the duration of the job. Each time an invoice for a progress payment goes out, the construction company can obtain practical most of the cash at an earlier date.
Why Do Construction Companies Factor Their Invoices?
Construction payments come slowly. By factoring invoices, construction companies can obtain compensation for some of their invoice 20, 30, even 40 days sooner than they’d otherwise. Plus, so long as a subcontractor’s factoring company gets paid completely, the subcontractor is only going to lose a comparatively small percentage of the invoice when it’s all said and done.
Let’s look at some of the specific reasons that make construction factoring worthwhile for a few construction businesses.
