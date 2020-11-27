No one wants to buy from a brand that doesn’t give them good service, but when online shopping, the expectations we all hold are different to those we have when buying something in person. But what do we really expect from businesses selling online, and what are our deal-breakers? Feefo surveyed over 2,000 UK shoppers to really drill down.

26% of online shoppers rank the helpfulness of staff as a key factor in their decision-making process – which is a large amount when you consider how little you usually would interact with brand staff when purchasing through an online shop! However, 80% of those surveyed admitted to using FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) pages to answer any queries they had, but 53% didn’t find them all that helpful; they said not being able to find the information they needed was their most common online shopping frustration.

When it comes to having to communicate directly with a brand when about to make, making or after having made an online purchase, 43% of shoppers like to do so through e-mail; rising to 70% post-purchase. This is likely due to the speed in which an email can be written and sent, even if not answered right away (although most businesses do have automated responses in place as a basic measure). No matter how we get in touch with them though, we can all agree on one thing – we don’t like talking on the phone! Being passed around a call centre was rated the most annoying customer service gripe with 30% of the vote, closely followed by automated voice systems answering instead of or before real people with 21%. We’ve all been there, and we can all relate!

No matter how customers get in touch with online businesses though, all want a swift and helpful response: with 3 in 10 expecting a response in ten minutes or less, no matter which channel they’ve used to make contact. It seems the age of social media and rapid scrolling really has come to fruition – it’s just what we’re all now used to.

Of course, if we receive poor customer service, chances are, we’ll talk about it. Independent review websites fared well in the survey: with 64% of those interviewed having trust in them. That said, online shoppers were found to be 49% more likely to trust closed review platforms (that is, where only verified customers can leave reviews) over open review platforms – which makes sense, as they’re less open to abuse.

Whatever the statistics and surveys say, it’s clear: we all want great service, even if we don’t always receive it.

The infographic below shows all the results from the survey: