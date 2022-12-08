Movies and songs are filled with diamonds. Photographers love snaps of celebrities flashing diamond rings. Diamonds are beautiful and dazzling and often signify a commitment to love But the one thing they don’t give substantial returns as an investment in diamonds. This includes fancy and colored diamonds that originate from Canada.

Where do Colored Diamonds Come From?

Specific colored diamonds can be found organically. Diamonds are formed at high pressure deep within the earth. When foreign particles and trace minerals are introduced into the process of crystallization, it alters the chemical process, which can result in a distinctively colored diamond. They are also known as naturally colored diamonds.

Color-treated diamonds are natural diamonds that have been colored to enhance their color. It is typically done through the process known as high pressure and temperature. (Conversely, this process could transform a diamond that is colored into a colorless diamond.)

Are Diamonds a Good Investment?

Making investments in physical goods, like diamonds in loose or gold, could be a lucrative option. However, is buying diamonds for investment purposes a good idea? Do all diamonds that are of the highest quality improve in value?

While they’re sought-after for their beauty and shine, diamonds aren’t scarce. They’re one of the most commonly used gems that can be found. The perception of value for diamonds, in general, may be related to the erroneous but widespread belief that diamonds are “scarcity.” The notion is the result of a clever marketing campaign of De Beers and because some diamonds have gained fame for their astronomical value, such as the infamous (and legend has it the cursed) Hope Diamond.

However, these diamonds tend to be huge or have extraordinary clarity. Diamond investments generally don’t make a profit. Greens, blues, pinks, and red diamonds have risen dramatically over the last 10-20 years. If you purchase the diamond for a significant wholesale price discount, you’ll require an incredible market movement to earn a profit.

A vehicle appreciates when you take away from the dealership up to 9 percent (per edmunds.com). The same is valid for diamonds. A diamond’s value decreases as you leave your jewelry shop or department, often up to 50% and at times even lower, down to 25% of the initial value of the diamond at the sale.

Do Not Forget My Beers A Myth of Diamond Scarcity

In 1888, following the discovery in the 1870s of diamonds in South Africa, the De Beers commercial mining company was in charge of the majority of diamante production and distribution. in 1902, that number exceeded 90 percent. It was for their benefit and continued profit to perpetuate and create the notion that diamonds were rare. From the 1930s onwards, De Beers also successfully advertised the notion that, in essence, diamonds equal love.

Diamonds are expensive at the time of initial purchase due to their price being dependent on demand from the market and supply.

Colored Diamonds and Fraudulent Victims

They are plentiful, and they often target vulnerable older people.

A boiler room operation operates under the brand name “No. 1. Gemstones” targeting elderly British expatriates in Spain. Cold calls were made to sell “rare” colorless diamonds. The scammers cheated victims out of one million dollars (about $1.3 million US) before the police arrested them.

In another scam involving colored diamonds, CDX Worldwide Ltd. made $1.2 million ($1.7 million US) by cold-calling. The company was registered with an online address in London; however, the website linked the customers to a company with a similar name within the United Arab Emirates.

A Toronto-based fake colored diamond business, Paragon International Wealth Management Inc., has racked up fraud on customers of approximately $1.7 million US and sent diamonds that didn’t meet the worth of their purchase.

In WP Diamonds, we have talked to a variety of clients from our clients in the UK, US, and Canada who have poured their savings and savings into “tremendous investments in diamonds” only to find out that the diamonds they purchased are, even years later – only worth an only a tiny fraction of what they that was invested. Some were even worthless.

How Can These Companies Get Through It?

There isn’t a cost-per-cart guide for diamonds of color as with the Blue Book. Each diamond is distinctive, and there is a lack of price information on the market for consumers to find, which is why it’s tough to conduct your due diligence. If a convincing salesperson offers you an investment opportunity worth your money, It is difficult to refuse.

How to Sell Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Securely Online

FREE SERVICE: You can sell online or through an appointment (NYC, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the UK). Our service is free, without fees or commissions taken from the final price you offer.

Where Can I Buy Sustainable, Fancy Colored Diamonds at the Lowest Cost?

The most eco-friendly and sustainable way to purchase fancy color diamonds would be to purchase recycled diamonds. They are not only greener because they don’t create the mining of diamonds for new and are less expensive.

Diamond mining is a burden on the environment due to the destruction of land and carbon emissions, the loss of water, the degradation of species diversity, and so on. Although Canada has the most stringent environmental standards concerning diamond mining and demands that the profits go to mining firms rather than groups that make money from forced labor, Canadian diamond mining still causes some environmental disruptions.

Diamonds that have been recycled offer the highest guarantee that the diamond you purchase is not mined or created at the cost of adults, children, and the environment. Explore a variety of recycled colored fancy diamonds and diamond jewelry pre-owned at my Emma without compromising on quality.