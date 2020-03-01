Executive on a hiatus: how to prepare for return to work

Every executive career does not follow a logical and linear path. If you are an executive who is anticipating returning to work after a professional hiatus, you have a lot of preparation to do. You’ve probably taken this time away due to health issues or because you were one of the employees made redundant after a merger.

In this transitional phase, you can prepare by formulating a strategy which works for you. But remember there are many things you must navigate. Below are some things you can do while priming yourself for the eventual return.

Update your executive resume

Whether you’ve taken a six-month break, or it’s been a considerable time since you were working, one thing is certain: your career documents need to be looked over again. Review your resume with a critical eye. Do you need to add something? Or does it need to be updated so it meets the current standards?

In case, you are struggling with this then it is best to seek out experts who can craft a perfect, up to date resume and cover letter for you. There are experts who specialise in optimising executive resumes and LinkedIn profiles, always keeping industry requirements in mind. Every industry has certain key words and terms that executive recruiters and head-hunters place more value on. Including these will help bring your resume to the forefront. Cover letters should be customized according to the company/role you’re pursuing. LinkedIn profiles are essentially the starting point for recruiters these days so your needs to be among the finest for it to attract a recruiter.

Volunteer or donate your time

Volunteer for a cause that is close to your heart. This is a good way of showing how you’ve been using your time while you’ve been away from the professional scene.Find a charity or non-profit where you can donate your time and put your skills to good use. Volunteering is always appreciated and valued by prospective employers. It could also potentially be a good networking ground.

Embrace part time or consultancy opportunities

If everything is favorable, you will be able join the corporate world quite soon. But not everyone is fortunate to find a rewarding job within a couple of months. It is important to consider alternatives such as working as a consultant or taking a part-time role, in the meanwhile. Such roles help you ease into the industry world while still allowing you to showcase your expertise and build your network.

Prepare for the inevitable question

Everyone re-joining the professional world after a break will be asked the reason behind their hiatus. It is inevitable for you as well. Always answer with a solid reason, never showing your last employer in a negative light. Perhaps the company was merging with another and you couldn’t connect with the new direction of the company. Talk about your desire for gaining an educational degree. Or maybe you wanted a few years to understand and manage the fatigue brought about by decades of continuous hard work. Demonstrate you had strong reasons and how you’ve benefited from this pause.

Widen your search

The first few months after you re-join the job market can taxing. You have a list of companies you would like to work for. There is your resume to prepare and cover letters to write. You have executive recruiters or head-hunters to meet with. Try to minimize how draining this time can be by drawing up a list of companies you would like to work for.

It helps if you expand your search by including companies that aren’t normally in your high priority list. Use this as opportunity to get comfortable answering questions about your hiatus. Involving these companies in talks can also help make you feel more relaxed about easing into the job market. It can overall feel less stressful when you finally get interviewed for the role you want at the company of your choice.