Five Reasons Your Early-Stage Business Should Have An Advisory Board
Your small business is currently in the growth phase. Perhaps, the growth has been slowing down. Maybe you’re working towards an annual goal of five years to acquire investors or acquire. Perhaps you’re not equipped with the experience required to achieve a crucial strategic business goal. In general, it’s at these points that a small-sized business might require a group of advisors.
I am an ICD.D certified corporate director and CEO of a tech company that has been a member of advisory committees (and fiduciary board) of all sizes for over 20 years; I believe that small-sized businesses often are waiting too long to have an advisory board set up.
Advisory boards have more of an impact in guiding businesses in the early stages to expand and innovate and increase their profitability over a larger company that is firmly rooted in its practices. Additionally, their composition and structure of compensation make their structureless “binding” and more readily be set up for startups or smaller companies.
Although most business owners are aware that unlike a board of directors, an advisory board is not a board of directors and is not legally obligated to provide responsibilities to its stakeholders, many do not think that being free of fiduciary duties could open the doorway to a pool prominent business executives. Many business leaders want to stay clear of the publicity, reputational and legal risks of the directorship of a new company; however, they might still want to share their experience and connections with businesses they feel is worthwhile. With fewer formalities and fewer liability risks, advisors can give their opinions, information, and even the nitty-gritty guidance on everything from operations to personnel issues.
As the CEO and the management team create advisory boards to serve the needs of a business at a particular stage of its development and development, they don’t have to have a specific size. My business’s advisory committee has been a mix of two and four advisors, based on our goals for strategic development at the time, the type of experience we were looking for, and who was on our list of candidates.
Advisory boards don’t need to adhere to a certain period. Many small companies and advisory board members favor lengths between one and two years, which is enough time to comprehend a company and assist in achieving its goals fully. However, advisory boards can be increased, decreased, or replaced based on business demands.
Additionally, compensation for advisory boards can be a discretionary expense, making the board less costly for small-sized companies. Advisors are willing to provide their services free of charge and, as the company gets more established, move to a fiduciary position. To engage in more lengthy meetings, firms can opt to pay a per-year or per-meeting fee, pay for expenses related to travel and meals, or provide an equity stake in exchange for greater participation.
With the fundamentals of advisory boards covered, we’ll look at five important ways advisory boards could help small-scale businesses that are just starting:
1. Business Expertise
As founders, it’s not hard to be overwhelmed by your head in the beginning years of running a business. Even with a solid management team and a network of experts to talk to, you’ll lack understanding and experience as you face new issues and opportunities.
Through systematically identifying the skills that your company is lacking early–sales strategy, family governance, and succession planning, as well as regulatory compliance and compensation structures, etc.–you may seek out consultants to help fill these gaps and build your expertise in these areas, which will benefit both the growth of your company as well as your leadership abilities.
2. Credibility
This is particularly important for small and new businesses as well as startups. Working with knowledgeable and well-respected, dependable advisers who are sector or industry experts boosts trust and builds confidence among vendors, investors, employees, customers, potential candidates, and the general business community. Their involvement in your company can be a sign of trust, which can boost reputational and public relations value.
3. Network Expansion
Startups are intensive, take a lot of time, and can place networking off the agenda. Networking is crucial to giving your new boost to business.
Senior business leaders who sit in advisory committees have a history of sharing their knowledge within their networks and resulting in many top-quality business contacts. They can use their networks to connect you with subject-matter experts, trusted suppliers, carefully screened employees, Strategic partners, and even potential financial funders, thereby increasing your company’s visibility within the industry.
4. Rigor
In many businesses, especially startups, speed is still a coveted feature. Minimal viable product. Fast and rash, breaking things. Make mistakes more quickly. The picture is clear.
Although this attitude can be a catalyst for growth, it is not good and maybe harmful over time when things go wrong, technical debt builds up, and customer service is hampered. An advisory board that is well-established will force companies to reflect and be able to report, justify their decision-making, be open to other or opposing viewpoints, and examine their assumptions. It helps businesses find a balance between short-term goals and long-term viability.
Being accountable fosters the rigor needed for long-term success and a healthy lifestyle and encourages the creation of more moral products and a better customer experience.
5. Representation
Representation doesn’t require an economic justification; placing too excessive emphasis on the benefits of economic diversity, which is commonly used in business, can be extremely problematic since it tends to overlook the issue of inequality.
Many small-scale businesses struggle to create inclusive diversity within their ranks, limiting their ability to creativity, constant improvement, learning from cultural differences, critical self-assessment, and customer understanding. While the diversity of advisors is essential as a whole, it can also prevent homogeneity and ensure that leadership is accountable for the diversity targets and programs.
Make your business stand out by having an advisory board set up before you start to reap the benefits of how it can influence the company’s future vision, getting your business to the next level of business, not just quicker but also with greater precision as understanding and proficiency.
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
