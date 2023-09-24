Business
Grow from an Individual Freelancer to a Freelance Business
Every career has a saturation point. There comes a point when growth stops, and you realize you have hit the saturation point. You are already working 35+ hours a week, you have increased your rate, and you are making a good amount of money. You have seen exponential growth in revenue. Now to grow further, you can do two things.
- Increase your working hours
- Increase your rate
By replicating this exact method, you are at a high point in your freelancing career. But further increasing your working hours or rate is not possible. Does that mean there is no space for growth? Absolutely not!
Why grow into a freelance business?
Growing your freelance career into a freelance business agency gives you the revenue and career growth you are looking for. Not only does it decreases your workload and gives you some extra time, but it also helps you expand your service range, thus increasing the revenue. You are able to take on more projects as an agency. It gives you a sense of building something big. Let’s deep dive into how to grow your freelance career into an agency business.
Treat yourself like a business.
A change in mindset is imminent. Until now, you were driven by your self-interest. Making more money and fulfilling your dreams is what you were focused on. As an agency owner, you will be hiring people online and working in a team. You have to work towards what’s good for everyone. You will often be doing administration and management work than technical and creative. Adequate communication and leadership skills will help you in this transition. Building up teams, managing projects, and running everything smoothly is hard to do, and you have to be equipped with the suitable skills and mindset.
Decide on capital
It would be best if you do the math here. The great thing about a service agency is you don’t have to worry about the production, manufacturing, and distribution like product-based businesses. You can have a high-profit margin that you can reinvest in your business and scale it faster. Start saving 50% of revenue right today. At the start, you will need an office and employees. You can also have a remote agency without requiring an office. Start small and hire only a few workers that can sustain till foreseeable future and transition gently.
Hire competent workers
Real success comes from hiring competent people. But that’s easier said than done. You have three options: full-time employees, part-time employees, and freelancers on contract. A large agency needs people in positions like director, marketing and sales, HR, finance, and some other creative roles. But at the start, you only need technical, sales and marketing staff. Start looking into your network, and ask fellow freelancers to join you. You can leverage social media and hire from there. Opt for people with solid portfolios and skills.
The consistent inflow of clients
In order for your agency to sustain itself for a long period, you need to have a consistent inflow of clients so you don’t have work deficiency. That means developing two new skills: sales and marketing. As an agency owner, you will shift your focus more towards getting more and more clients. That doesn’t mean neglecting the quality of your services. Research the market and develop a marketing strategy. You can also ask your peers for a piece of advice or hire a person for that role.
Branding
You need to become an authority in your domain. In marketing, you reach out to prospects. But in branding, clients reach out to you. You can niche down your target audience, work for a specific industry, and become the go-to person for that industry. You can create a brand on Youtube, Linkedin, Instagram, etc. When you establish the authority, clients will come to you.
Focus on quality
You need to have clarity on what type of clients you want to work with. Agencies mainly sell to high-ticket clients. Freelancers usually work with low-ticket clients, but they focus on quantity which is working with more clients. But to increase your revenue exponentially, you need to focus on quality which is working with high-ticket clients. For that, you can expand the range of services you provide and raft them as a complete package.
Freelancing can be lonely and limiting. An agency will give you entrepreneurial experience, fetch you more money, and a chance to build your own legacy. But it is a lot more complicated than freelancing. Choose what you need and act accordingly.
Best Indian Destination to Visit
Goa- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Goa is a state in western India. It is known for its beaches, backwaters, Adventure water Sports, waterfalls, and temples. It is a popular tourist destination due to its laid-back atmosphere, cheap hotels, and world-class restaurants. Palolem Beach, Colva Beach, Agonda Beach, Dudhsagar Falls, Anjuna Market, Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Braganza House, Mahadev Temple, Palácio do Deão, Mangeshi Temple, Fontainhas, Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, and Reis Magos Fort are famous destination in Goa. And Goa is also know for night life. Enjoy Night clubs, party here . So in Goa you can teste a different culture in Goa.
Delhi- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Delhi is the national capital of India and home to 1.17 billion people. It’s a city of contrasts where modernity coexists with ancient history. From the busy streets to the quiet temples, Delhi offers something for everyone. Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Aksherdham, Zoo, Old Fort, India Gate, Humayun Tomb are some of best Destination to visit. Apart form these You can visit:- Lajpat Nagar, sarojini Nagar, Janpath and Jama Masjid are the best Shopping Places in delhi. And in delhi you can find out best street foods menu in veg and non veg dishes.
Agra- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Agra is a major city of Uttar Pradesh, and a major tourist attraction is located in Agra call as “ The Taj Mahal”. You can Expericne the art of Mughal empire in agra. ALso this is one of the places to visit near delhi within 200 kms. Beyond Taj Mahal You Can Visit These Places That Are Near Or In Agra. These places are Agra Fort, Sikandra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dayal Bagh Temple, Bateshwar Temple, Chini Ka Rauza, Keetham Lake, Mathura, and vrindavan. Mathura and vrindavan are close to agra about 70 Kms far. These are Hindu holy places.
Jaipur- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Jaipur is the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. It alludes to the royal dynasty that once ruled the region and built the Old City, also known as the “Pink City” because of its distinctive building colour, in 1727. In the heart of a grand, colonnaded area lies the City Palace complex. Gardens, courtyards and museums still exist today as part of its royal house. Hawa Mahal, Jainivas Garden, City Palace, Amber Palace at Jantar Mantar, Samode, Light and Sound Show, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Galtaji are some of the best places in Jaipur.
Kashmir- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Kashmir Valley is one of the top tourist destinations in India. Apart from its apple orchards, flower gardens and other attractions, Kashmir is famous for its natural beauty. With its distinctive handicrafts and famous Kashmiri shawls, it attracts tourists. The most popular tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir are Srinagar, Mughal Gardens, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop and Jammu. Many Hindu pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi and Amarnath every year, which has a significant impact on the state’s economy.
Manali- Best Indian Destination to Visit
Manali is a city in Himachal Pradesh, India. It is one of the top ski resorts in India. It is famous for its beautiful surroundings, favorable climate and extensive cultural history. It is a popular travel destination in India and attracts visitors from all over the world.
Manali is a popular honeymoon destination as you can witness snowfall and gorgeous mountain views from late December to early January. This is the ideal time for skiing enthusiasts. Camping, hiking, mountain biking, ziplining, rappelling, paragliding, downhill cycling, jeep safaris, river crossings, angling, and many other activities are available.
Kerala- Best Indian Destination to Visit
The Indian state of Kerala is situated on the moist Malabar Coast. It is famous for its backwaters, network of canals and palm-fringed beaches. The Western Ghats are naturally occurring mountains that support a wide variety of plant life including tea, coffee and spice plantations. Wayanad and other sanctuaries as well as national parks like Eravikulam and Periyar are home to elephants, langur monkeys and tigers. Alleppey, Kochi, Thekkady, Munnar, Thrissur, Kovalam, Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur are best destination to visit in Kerala.
Andaman and Nicobar- Best Indian Destination to Visit
The Andaman Islands are an Indian island chain in the Bay of Bengal. And Due to the increasing popularity of beaches and adventure sports like snorkeling and sea walking, tourism to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is on the rise. Long Island, Havelock Island, Little Andaman Island, Diglipur, Parrot Island, Bharatpur Beach, Samudrika Marine Museum, Cellular Jail, Lamiya Bay Beach are some of the best spots to visit in Andaman and Nichobar. Indian tourists do not require a visa to visit the Andaman Islands, but if they wish to visit any tribal area, they require special authorization from the Deputy Commissioner at Port Blair. Foreign nationals require a permit. This clearance is given to foreign nationals coming by air on arrival at Port Blair. This can be a best Indian destination to visit.
