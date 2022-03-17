Business
Guelph’s Madeline DeCorso chases her acting aspirations from
A career in business for corporations in downtown Toronto seems like a rewarding job Madeline DeCorso was spending her working on data, she admitted that she was not satisfied. She turned her life and decided to take on acting.
After being fired from her position as learning coordinator for BrainStation at the start of the epidemic, she went back to Guelph to stay in her parents’ home. After three weeks of sitting on the couch, watching TV and a lightbulb popped up in her head, and she decided to explore acting.
She has always been a fan of acting and was a huge fan of drama classes at high school.
To start acting, she began as an actor in the background. Her first role was on production for The Boys, one of her favorite shows.
She also appeared on Nightmare Alley as a background actor: “At one point, I was a meter away from Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara being given direction by Guillermo del Toro,” said DeCorso.
“I try to listen to what the director tells them, like the relationship between actor and director.”
As a student of business studying at the Guelph University of Guelph, she said she enjoyed her classes and was very active in Business School. She wasn’t sure what field of business she would like to pursue the following graduation. The first position was as a consultant for business at the Bank of Montreal.
“I felt as if I had failed because I had this picture of myself in university as this professional woman dressed in a suit, located in central Toronto core. Then when it was over, I felt unfocused and didn’t know what I stood for as a person,” she explained.
She added that in the same breath that she felt relieved that she was not forced to work in an environment where she felt she was unsure of what she was doing, and she didn’t feel pressured.
“The networking skills that I built at the University of Guelph have helped me tremendously,” said DeCorso. “That is a skill that had carried through with acting, especially during the pandemic when everything was virtual; I had to rely on those networking skills.”
There’s a lot involved behind the scenes before getting an audition, the actress explained, from taking headshots to training demo reels and finally getting an agent.
“I believe that the whole public is the decision-maker. Family and acquaintances suddenly get to impact your job, while in other occupations don’t as often,” she said. “That’s what’s scary, showing vulnerability in front of so many people.”
DeCorso explained that acting classes are an excellent way to process emotions and address previous experiences. It almost seems like a kind of therapy.
“Many of us look at the television every night to get away from reality. I’m sure that I do. I do lots of television,” she said.
“The notion that I can assist someone who has endured a long and tiring day and wants to unwind or have a blast. I might be able to contribute to their experience is what keeps me going through this process.”
To continue the acting profession, DeCorso says she wants to join an ensemble cast and work on a period film such as Bridgerton.
The analysis of billions of Covid business funds is not feasible, Auditor General says
Analyzing how the distribution of PS4.4 billion in Covid-19 funds to businesses is not feasible due to an information gap an independent watchdog has stated.
The Scottish Government has provided grant funds and business rate relief between the beginning of the pandemic and October of last year. Along with another PS375 million after the outbreak in the Omicron variant at the year’s end in 2021.
But, Audit Scotland said there was “not enough focus” on gathering high-quality information “below an aggregate level.”
A report released on Thursday stated that the accuracy and quality of data gathered by the government “vary” and prevent detailed investigation of how the funds were allotted and how fast it was distributed.
Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “These business support schemes were run rapidly in extraordinary circumstances. But knowing where the funds went is important.
“To get future policy development and delivery right, it will be important for the Scottish Government to fully understand how funding was used to support specific businesses and groups over the last two years of the pandemic.”
As per the findings, the Scottish Government cannot offer an analysis of the total amount of money paid to various economic industries through the general funding schemes. The information which could permit analysis of the groups most affected by the epidemic isn’t accessible through Government centrally. Government centrally.
The sector-specific funding administered by organizations instead of councils or Governments has run into problems, with around 20% of the funds not being linked to specific council regions.
William Moyes, chairman of the Accounts Commission, said arrangements that councils have put in place to guard against fraud when they provide the funds are “heavily relied upon” during the epidemic, adding that “Councils will need to continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to ensure a better picture emerges of how money was distributed.”
Responding to the report, the Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she was “pleased” it recognized the speed at which the Government has rolled out funds to companies and how the report “reflects the unique and challenging context in which new support packages had to be established.”
She said: “Every decision the Scottish Government has taken is based around ensuring that businesses receive the help they required in the time they needed it, which has resulted in more than PS4.5 billion being given to companies across the country, which includes PS1.6 billion in relief from rates which is much more generous than other UK administrations up to now.
“We will now carefully consider the findings of this report, and of course, any lessons will be learned, but fundamentally this report shows the decisions we took ensured lifeline support reached key businesses promptly, and our economy continued to grow by 7.1% despite the necessary public health restrictions.”
Forbes (below) added that he thanked the enterprise agencies, industry, and councils, noting that “we would not have been able to offer this lifeline assistance at speed and in the amount necessary.”Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Liz Smith said the report revealed a “shocking lack of data.”
She stated: “Enormous sums of public funds were dispensed to assist struggling businesses, but because of the SNP, we don’t understand the exact location.
“While we recognize that Covid funding was required to be distributed quickly, there is no reason for this shocking deficiency of information.
“Audit Scotland is there to make sure that public funds are used responsibly, and if even they are unable to trace where the money was spent, the Government’s accountability is in the dust.
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their hard-earned cash has gone and will naturally be suspicious when this information can’t – or won’t – be provided by an SNP Government that increasingly considers itself above scrutiny.”
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said the Scottish Government has “disdain for economic transparency.”
He continued: “Billions of pounds have been deposited into the SNP Treasury, but the spending has been encased in mystery and confusion…
“The lack of data highlighted in this report makes it impossible to determine whether these huge sums reached those who needed it and delivered good value for taxpayers.”
