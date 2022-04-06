Every product that you can find on the market today came from the same place, the lab. Knowing the importance of the lab, it is necessary for all equipment in a lab project to be perfect. It includes a pipette. One of the essential things every lab worker needs to do with the pipette is regular calibration. Here, you will learn more about that.

What is Pipette Calibration?

Pipette calibration is a process to regulate the accuracy of the pipette measurement. The calibration is necessary to keep the accuracy level in a high position. In every lab work, it is necessary to avoid the mistake that can affect the whole research project. Furthermore, the calibration is also regulatory. Therefore, to ensure that the lab position, credibility, and reputation are good, the lab worker needs to do it regularly.

To do the calibration process, you can use the service from a professional. Nowadays, you can find many companies that provide this service at various levels. Choose one that you need. As for the level, according to the ISO standard, you can choose four of them. Below, we have an explanation of each level.

Verification

Verification is the most basic level of pipette calibration service. It uses 4 x 2 weighings. In this calibration plan, you will get various services, such as:

Pipette Calibration,

Calibration Label,

Complimentary Paper Report,

Online Data Reports Retrieving & Pipette Management Tool

Automated Email Reminders for Your Next Calibration Service Date

This verification level is the best choice for you who want to save more budgets. Or, if you just want to show that your pipettes match the manufacturer specifications or a fast regular calibration due date, you can choose this best pipette calibration option.

Calibration

It is similar to the Verification level. However, it includes preventative maintenance. The services you will get from this calibration level are:

Preventative Maintenance,

Pipette Calibration,

Calibration Label,

Complimentary Paper Report,

Online Data Reports Retrieving & Pipette Management Tool,

Automated Email Reminders for Your Next Calibration Service Date.

This service is a good choice for replacing the failed part of the pipette. If you keep that without maintenance, it could affect the pipette performance. You also can choose this service to prolong your pipette lifespan. It means you save more budget for maintenance costs.

Calibration Plus

This service is the second-best service for pipette calibration. It has similar specifications as the first two services. However, it includes all services that you need, such as:

Data As Received,

Preventative Maintenance,

Pipette Calibration,

Calibration Label,

Complimentary Paper Report,

Online Data Reports Retrieving & Pipette Management Tool,

Automated Email Reminders for Your Next Calibration Service Date.

This service covers the whole maintenance process of your pipette equipment. Starting from the verification, then preventive maintenance, which ends with the calibration process, ensures that your equipment will have correct accuracy for your lab work.

This service is the best choice for verifying pipette performance between calibration cycles. From this service, you can find many things, including the odd result that might happen because of the time when you conduct the calibration test. Thus, you can find the solution to solve that problem.

Accredited Plus

The highest and best calibration service is Accredited Plus. This service uses the 4 x 2 As Found weighings and 10 x 2 As Left weighings. It also has all features that the other service offers. If you need the most accurate calibration service, this is what you need to choose. It is a perfect choice for a laboratory that has very strict standards.

It offers various calibration processes, such as:

3rd Point Reading,

Extended 10×2 Readings,

Multi-Channel Readings,

DNA/RNA Decontamination,

Printed Copy of GMP/ GLP Calibration Report,

48 Hour Service and 24 Hour Service turnarounds.

Depending on the company that you choose, the service your lab gets for pipette calibration is also different. In general, those are the service types that you will find in most companies.

Conclusion

Choosing the correct service for your pipette calibration will help you to get many things, including better performance and saving more budget for your lab operation. You can’t click here and there randomly, because this is an essential process for your lab. In the end, this regular maintenance will help you to conduct various research and tests in your lab that can lead to and produce various results. So, get the calibration service right now.