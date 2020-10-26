Business
How Fashion Websites Are Successful in Gaining Traffic with the Help of Instagram
Instagram introduced the business accounts in the year 2016, and this social platform has been helping businesses to grow and gain traffic ever since. It has been helping various brands interact with all the followers as well as the target customers in ways that are not only meaningful but also productive. The social platform not only allows the businesses to gain likes or follows but has assisted them to expand like never before. If you have a fashion blog or website, and you want to gain more traffic, you have to learn how you can earn these clicks with the help of Instagram.
Link in Bio
You might already be aware of the “Link in Bio” concept, especially if you are in the fashion business or any other business for a long time. This is considered to be one of the simplest ways in which traffic can be driven to your website in an easy and effortless manner buy Instagram followers. You can simply upload a post regarding your new fashion line, and post a caption that is meaningful and trendy, with the line, “Click the link in our bio to know more,” or, “Click the link in our bio to make this dress yours!” Interested Instagram will click on this link and visit your website. The best part is that the link can be updated at any point in time. Ensure that you are creative; so that you can end up attracting more audience.
Running Instagram Campaigns
Another simple yet incredible way to gain traffic is by running the advertisement campaigns. You should know that unlike all the organic posts, you can click on the Instagram ads. Users can click on a particular advertisement and you can simply direct them to a web page of your choice. Furthermore, Instagram assists you by adding “Learn More”. This call-to-action button helps in enhancing the click-through rate. You are free to target any kind of user.
Tagging Products or Services
Instagram has rolled out a new service, which allows businesses to tag different kinds of products or services in the organic Instagram photos. When users click on this product, they will be able to see a short description of the product, and after that, they can click-through to a business website if they want to. Through the website, they can not only learn more about the product, but they can make a purchase as well. This is another great way to direct traffic to your website. You can also buy real Instagram likes to give assurance to your followers regarding your product, because more the number of likes, more people will be attracted.
“See more” or “Swipe up” Instagram Stories
If your business account is verified by Instagram, you can link your organic stories to a particular product. Most of the brands are becoming eligible for verification, and for that, you do not need a huge number of followers. When users swipe up on a particular Instagram story, they will be redirected to a web page that has been decided by the brand.
Conclusion
Getting more traffic can be a hassle if you do not have a proper idea about making use of your Instagram account. It is important that you go through all these methods once, and see if you are getting the intended traffic volume on your fashion site.
Revolutionizing the Perfume Industry, Awwad e Awwad Chisciotte from the House of Awwad
Awwad e Awwad, a leader in the fashion industry, stands among the pioneers, at the top. He stands as a role model for the rest of the youth, particularly for the Middle Eastern millennials, operating a thriving fashion and lifestyle empire under the brand name of The House of Awwad. After graduating from high school Awwad chose to seek higher education in Economics and Business Management. He went very well on this path as he excelled in his studies and later even used his experience and intellectual skills to develop his business empire further. According to him, product marketing and business management are two of his strengths. Awwad e Awwad owes much of his achievements to his ability to adjust as well as the practice of self-learning and his attitude of molding himself according to the circumstances thrown at him. He has also undertaken a world tour that he considers as a worldwide business journey. Chisciotte is the new perfume brand from the House of Awwad, that aims to target the masses in general.
Its sense of simplicity and absolute freshness is what keeps Chisciotte from becoming a cliché like the other highly extravagant perfumes. Being an ardent collector himself and possessing more than 120 kinds of perfumes in his wardrobe drawer, Awad hopes to succeed in the Emirate market with his newly introduced Chisciotte brand. He knew very well, having served around the world, that the targeted demographic audience for such beauty items was hunting for uniqueness out there. This is the reason why Chisciotte focuses mainly on the production of new scents. It plays with basic flavors and adds them together in special variations to give the final product an overall sense of uniqueness. In Lebanon, Dubai, and London, Chisciotte’s perfumes and colognes are already greatly admired. Some perfumes are gender-neutral, which may be the primary factor behind the strong sales figures. in addition to this, many toiletries have a very mild smell; they are not as pungent as many other popular perfumes on the market that make the head spin. Calmness can be utterly sensed when wearing a perfume from Chisciotte. As a joy to the senses, as stated by many people, these perfumes and colognes help a lot in improving one’s social and professional life.
Recently, the company took part in a fashion show held in Dubai and stood out from the rest of the participants. Every perfume differs from the next one in totality in Chisciotte’s lineup, owing to a unique combination of the oils and extracts. Chisciotte also owes its popularity to the consistency of the raw material used in its perfume collection, in addition to selling the goods quite smartly.
It was the dream of Awwad to have a fashion and lifestyle brand under his name right from the beginning. The name Chisciotte means a passage between the west and the east. It is based on having an enticing convergence of the senses of eastern and western fashion, much like the tone set by the brand name itself. Perfumes, bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and other accessories are among these. for the past decade or two, Awwad e Awwad has just expanded his operations into the realm of perfumes and toiletries, but he still plans to spread his empire to bags, beautiful gems, and leather accessories, as he has just signed a deal with some foreign designers and it is expected that the items will be launched by 2021. Besides, he is also keen to venture into the world of shades or goggles, as by 2022, the industry expects the first line in its range of shades. Not just this, but he also works closely with a team of Korean experts to design his new collection of men’s face care products.
