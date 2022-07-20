Did you know that first aid skills can benefit people in the workplace? That’s right! In fact, our First Aid at Work (FAW) Training Course is designed for people aged 16+ who might need to provide first aid by responding to a wide range of accidents, injuries, and illnesses. The course covers a wide range of topics related to first aid, so you can feel confident in your ability to help someone who is injured or ill.

What are the benefits of the First Aid at Work course?

The FAW course will provide you with the skills and knowledge to deal with a wide range of first aid emergencies. You’ll learn how to assess an incident, manage an unresponsive casualty, and administer CPR. Additionally, the course covers a variety of topics such as dealing with bleeding, shock, burns, and more. By the end of the course, you’ll be prepared to deal with any first aid situation that might arise in your workplace.

Not only is the FAW course beneficial for you, but it’s also a great way to show your employer that you’re committed to safety in the workplace. When your coworkers see that you’re certified in first aid, they’ll know that they can count on you in an emergency. Additionally, your employer may offer discounts on insurance premiums for having employees who are certified in first aid. So, not only will you be helping to keep your workplace safe, but you’ll also be saving your employer money.

Enroll in a FAW course today and gain the skills and confidence you need to deal with any first aid situation. With their experienced and knowledgeable instructors, you’ll be prepared to handle any emergency that comes your way. So, what are you waiting for?

If you’re interested in enrolling in a First Aid at Work course, Hurak offers a variety of courses that are designed to fit your schedule.