A moving company is an essential service provider that everyone needs. However, it also could become the source of all stress and problems on the day when you move. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), there are close to 8000 complaints about moving companies in the US. Many of them are about damaged or lost property. It could be even more problematic if you try to use a local company. So, we have the solution here for choosing the best los angeles moving company. Why Los Angeles?

This city or region has many local moving companies for your moving needs. Because of that, the competition is quite fierce, which makes them try to offer the service that attracts more people. Sometimes, they only promise a service that looks satisfying. Unfortunately, they don’t have enough resources to support that promise. So, to help you avoid many problems from choosing the wrong moving service, here, we have several tips to find the best moving company in Los Angeles. Let’s start!

Get the Recommendation and Referral

All moving companies you can find in Los Angeles have an official website. You can find information about them there. It includes the service, pricing, experiences in the industry, and many more. However, because there are many of them, reading each of those websites could be an overwhelming task. Therefore, to save your time and energy, plus money, ask other people to get the recommendation of the best company.

You can ask your family, friends, coworkers, or anyone that you know and have used the moving company service. Then, use the information you get from them as the base to research and compare the moving company. You also can use the online service to get the moving company quotes, then compare to find the best prices and services that match your moving needs.

The Rule of the Three

When you choose a moving company, do not forget the rule of the three. You should choose the moving company from the quotes or information from only one company. At least, you should receive the initial estimation from three companies. Compare them and see the pros and cons of each of them. Then, choose one that you think you like. Ask for a more detailed estimation or quotes to know what kind of service you will get.

Keep Your Eyes Open and Do Not Let Your Guard Down

Sometimes, the moving company representative tries to guide you to sign a contract without a detailed explanation. That is a red flag you should notice. That kind of company is not a good choice for you. They tend to scam and charge you more. Plus, many of them also cause a problem as we mentioned earlier in the BBB complaints part.

Also, pay attention to their professionalism. Take a close look at how they treat their clients. If you feel that it is very satisfying and helpful, you can trust that company and use their service. Otherwise, you might need to leave them and find other moving companies.

Choose Only Insured and Licensed Company

Find out whether or not that company is licensed and insured. Every legal moving company in the United States needs the U.S. DOT number to operate. And, they can only get it after finishing the licensing process at the Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier. You can verify the license through the FMCSA website.

The U.S.DOT number is also necessary when you experience some problems in the future while using the moving company service. You can use this number to fail a complaint and take the problem to the court.

Check Their Track Record

Use the BBB website to find their track record. It is a free online service. Through this tool, you can find information about many things. Choose only a company that has been accredited by BBB. Moreover, use the service from a company that has a good rating on the BBB list.

Check the Moving Company’s Address

A legitimate moving company will have a permanent office. So, visit the office at the address you can find on their website. If you couldn’t find the building or address that was written there, that is another sign that a moving company is not a good choice.

Conclusion

That is everything that you need to know about how to choose a moving company in Los Angeles. Find one that has the best service. Compare the moving company service before you decide. Then, guaranteed, you will get the best help that you need to move to your new living place. Moreover, the service won't give you any problems.