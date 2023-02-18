Sling.com is a popular streaming service that allows users to watch live TV and on-demand content on their mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. To use Sling.com on your Samsung smart TV, you will need to activate it by entering a Sling.com Samsung activation code. This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get and activate your Sling.com Samsung activation code.

Getting the Sling.com Samsung Activation Code

Step 1: Visit Sling.com

The first step to getting your Sling.com Samsung activation code is to visit Sling.com on your web browser. You can do this on your computer, tablet, or mobile device. Once you are on the Sling.com homepage, click on the “Sign In” button located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up

If you already have a Sling.com account, sign in using your email address and password. If you do not have a Sling.com account, click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. Follow the on-screen instructions to create your account.

Step 3: Choose a Sling TV Package

Once you have signed in or signed up for a Sling.com account, you will be prompted to choose a Sling TV package. Sling offers a variety of packages that cater to different interests and budgets. Choose the package that best suits your needs and budget.

Step 4: Select Samsung as Your Device

After choosing your Sling TV package, you will be prompted to select the device you want to use to watch Sling.com. Select “Samsung” as your device.

Step 5: Generate the Activation Code

Once you have selected Samsung as your device, you will be provided with a unique activation code. Write down the code or take a screenshot of it as you will need it to activate your Samsung TV later.

Activating Your Sling.com Samsung Activation Code

Step 1: Open Sling.com on Your Samsung TV

Turn on your Samsung smart TV and open the Sling.com app. If you do not have the app installed, download it from the Samsung app store.

Step 2: Sign In

Once you have opened the Sling.com app on your Samsung TV, sign in using the same email address and password you used to sign in to your Sling.com account earlier.

Step 3: Enter the Activation Code

After signing in, you will be prompted to enter the activation code you generated earlier on Sling.com. Enter the code using your Samsung TV remote and click on “Activate”.

Step 4: Wait for Activation

Once you have entered the activation code and clicked on “Activate”, your Samsung TV will automatically connect to your Sling.com account and activate your subscription. This process may take a few minutes. Once activated, you will be able to access all the content included in your chosen Sling TV package.

Troubleshooting Common Activation Issues

If you encounter any issues while activating your Sling.com Samsung activation code, try the following troubleshooting tips: