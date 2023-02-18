Business
How to Get and Activate Sling.com Samsung Activation Code.
Sling.com is a popular streaming service that allows users to watch live TV and on-demand content on their mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. To use Sling.com on your Samsung smart TV, you will need to activate it by entering a Sling.com Samsung activation code. This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get and activate your Sling.com Samsung activation code.
Getting the Sling.com Samsung Activation Code
Step 1: Visit Sling.com
The first step to getting your Sling.com Samsung activation code is to visit Sling.com on your web browser. You can do this on your computer, tablet, or mobile device. Once you are on the Sling.com homepage, click on the “Sign In” button located in the top-right corner of the screen.
Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up
If you already have a Sling.com account, sign in using your email address and password. If you do not have a Sling.com account, click on the “Sign Up” button to create a new account. Follow the on-screen instructions to create your account.
Step 3: Choose a Sling TV Package
Once you have signed in or signed up for a Sling.com account, you will be prompted to choose a Sling TV package. Sling offers a variety of packages that cater to different interests and budgets. Choose the package that best suits your needs and budget.
Step 4: Select Samsung as Your Device
After choosing your Sling TV package, you will be prompted to select the device you want to use to watch Sling.com. Select “Samsung” as your device.
Step 5: Generate the Activation Code
Once you have selected Samsung as your device, you will be provided with a unique activation code. Write down the code or take a screenshot of it as you will need it to activate your Samsung TV later.
Activating Your Sling.com Samsung Activation Code
Step 1: Open Sling.com on Your Samsung TV
Turn on your Samsung smart TV and open the Sling.com app. If you do not have the app installed, download it from the Samsung app store.
Step 2: Sign In
Once you have opened the Sling.com app on your Samsung TV, sign in using the same email address and password you used to sign in to your Sling.com account earlier.
Step 3: Enter the Activation Code
After signing in, you will be prompted to enter the activation code you generated earlier on Sling.com. Enter the code using your Samsung TV remote and click on “Activate”.
Step 4: Wait for Activation
Once you have entered the activation code and clicked on “Activate”, your Samsung TV will automatically connect to your Sling.com account and activate your subscription. This process may take a few minutes. Once activated, you will be able to access all the content included in your chosen Sling TV package.
Troubleshooting Common Activation Issues
If you encounter any issues while activating your Sling.com Samsung activation code, try the following troubleshooting tips:
- Make sure you are using the correct activation code. Check the code you wrote down or took a screenshot of to ensure that it matches the code displayed on your Samsung TV.
- Make sure your Samsung TV is connected to the internet. You cannot activate your Sling.com Samsung activation code without an internet connection.
- Check your Sling.com account to ensure that your subscription is active. If your subscription has expired or been cancelled, you will not be able to activate your Samsung TV.
PHOTO GALLERY WALL, QUICK & EASY.
Among all the summer souvenirs we accumulate-pocketfuls of smooth lake rocks, destination t-shirts, and checks on our bucket list-by far, the most precious ones are the photos of our memories. Photographs I take during the summer months are usually my top of the line throughout the season, possibly because summer is so captivating- sun flares, landscapes of lakes, pool floats and popsicles, and energetic youngsters having fun in their free-spirited adventures.
The most frequent question I get. However, the most frequently asked question is, “What do you do with all of those photos?” Since storing these precious memories in dusty folders in the dark abyss of our computers and phones seems unfair. They should be enjoyed, loved, relived, treasured, and displayed! I’ve always been an enthusiast of apps that allow you to unlock your photographs and allow them to be displayed tastefully display them.
When I found Mixtiles, an app that transforms your photos into stunning wall art- I realized it wasn’t just an ideal way to mark our summer but also a thoughtful present for my dad following having so many wonderful memories at Bliss. A small, lonely wall in his den is now a gallery of his grandchildren enjoying summer in this beautiful part of the world.
And the best thing? It didn’t take 500 nail holes as well as spackle, cursing, and giving up-I’m talking; I don’t think an art gallery has ever been that way to me. I’m speaking for a close friend.
Before I get into more details, Mixtiles is offering 15 percent off your first purchase and FREE shipping when you enter the coupon code KELLE15 when you the time of checkout (valid up to August 31st, 2018). You can order by downloading the Mixtiles app from the app store or visiting Mixtiles.com.
This is how it operates. In the Mixtiles app, you can choose the photos you want to transform into tiles from your library. Then, you select the design you prefer (we picked the Classic with white matt style, but there are other styles to choose from). Add them to your cart, make an order within five days (! ), and your tiles will arrive. The quality of the print and the color are stunning.
Lainey and I had a blast making arrangements before displaying the arrangements.
It was an exhausting, time-consuming task-in reality. Mounting the gallery to the wall was quick and simple. Peel and stick.
I utilized a level to get the first row in line, and the rest was easy. If I didn’t align a tile correctly, all I had to do was take it off (with the wall intact) and re-stack it.
Poppa is in love with his new walls.
Do you have precious summer memories on your phone that would make a happy gallery on your wall? Bring some color into your child’s bedroom. Bring some love to your workplace. Flower fields, ice cream trucks, and sunset scenes? Make the scenes into Mixtiles. Use promo code KELLE15 to get 15 percent off when you check out!
