How to save money in your supply chain?
Saving money is key in any business, more so during financially unstable times such as Covid. We have witnessed, maybe first hand, how entire industries have been closed down overnight due to border closures, Covid restrictions and the lack of raw materials. Due to this, companies may be forced to go back to basics with local supply. This often means increased costs, however companies would have more control over aspects such as quality and delivery. Their supply chain needs to be agile enough to account for any unexpected shocks.
Raman Bhalla took the supply chain market by storm and created 6 figure company Pro-Source Direct to ensure that no business would ever have to encounter unnecessary difficulties when sourcing the products they need.
Raman Bhalla, founder of supply chain agency Pro Source Direct says: “Pro Source Direct helps our customers maximise their supply chain and in turn save money. Our analysis of your current supply chain allows us to gain an insight on your current pain points, such as areas of your supply that are haemorrhaging money. By identifying these points, we are able to create an action plan and are able to look at implementing solutions.
We asked the CEO of Pro-Source Direct to give us his top tips all about how to save money in your supply chain.
- Treat your supply chain with as much importance as any other sector of your business. Small businesses often overlook the importance of an efficient supply chain. An efficient supply chain that is managed properly can have such a positive effect on sales and increase in revenues and profits.
- Don’t let your supply chain dictate you, be in full control. We can help with this. This is where our experience and relationships come into play. A good relationship with your suppliers is essential. Keeping the relationship positive is the tricky part. There are several things that need to be addressed, things that many SME’s overlook. What is the process if a product is damaged ? What is the process if my products don’t arrive on time? These are the things that need to be outlined and agreed to avoid issues moving forward. We specialise in building these relationships.
- Evolving from a supply chain to a supply network, this will help to plan and account for unforeseen circumstances, like many have just experienced with Covid and Brexit. We can help you implement a back up plan for your back up plan. Having a supply network can be difficult to manage. Again, this is what we do best.
- Mistakes such as human error are inevitable, don’t stress. Prepare for these mistakes.
- Don’t get complacent, study your market. Once a supply network is in place, it is easy to think the job is done. Communication is vital with all involved within the supply chain.
Top 5 Reasons Why Banks Reject Loan Applications & How You Can Avoid Them When Reapplying
Personal loans are a source of emergency funding for many people. But loan seekers must remember that applications for personal loans may get rejected. There are many reasons for loan rejection, and it is good to know them before applying. A personal loan rejection does not necessarily mean that you are not creditworthy. Understand the reason why you were refused credit loans, and you can easily avoid loan rejection when reapplying.
Here are the most common five reasons for loan rejection –
-
Poor Credit History
Individuals who borrow and repay loans on time have high credit scores based on their history of repayment. If you have never borrowed before or have defaulted on a loan in the past, this will reflect in your credit score and may get you a loan rejection.
-
Low-Income Level
Lenders analyze your income records to determine whether or not you will be able to afford the monthly installments. If the bank or the lender cannot verify your income with the information you have given or if they think that your income is insufficient – it may lead to a loan rejection.
-
Debt to Income Ratio
A high debt to income ratio means that you are already spending a large part of your income in paying off your current debts. This is important, as it helps lenders determine whether you can take on another loan payment or not. People with low debt to income ratio are never refused credit loans.
-
Living in a Location Where Defaults are High
It may surprise you to know that banks and lenders mark geographical locations where defaulters live. If your address reflects a location where many defaulters live, you could face a personal loan rejection.
What Should You Do Before Reapplying?
In case your loan application gets rejected, don’t worry. For refused credit loans, lenders are obligated to send a notice of adverse action informing the applicant about the reasons for denial of the loan. Here are a few simple steps you should take before reapplying.
- Take a Look at Your Credit Reports: Obtain your credit reports online for analyzing your credit history and score. Reviewing your credit reports will help you identify the problems such as late payment or defaults that led to your loan rejection.
- Evaluate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio: Taking a look at your current debts vis-à-vis your income will help you understand if you have sufficient income to repay the loan you had applied for. Creditors usually look for a debt-to-income ratio lower than 36% for good creditworthiness.
- Discuss the Loan Rejection with Your Lender: After analyzing your credit reports the best thing to do is to talk to your lender. They will guide you about the right reason why your loan application was rejected and how long you need to wait before reapplying.
Author Bio:
Shiv Nanda is a financial analyst who currently lives in Bangalore (refusing to acknowledge the name change) and works with MoneyTap, India’s first app-based credit-line. Shiv is a true finance geek, and his friends love that. They always rely on him for advice on their investment choices, budgeting skills, personal financial matters and when they want to get a loan. He has made it his life’s mission to help and educate people on various financial topics, so email him your questions at shiv@moneytap.com.
