Have you just started your Amazon business and are trying to learn the ropes? Or have you been selling for quite some time and want to ensure that your store optimization is on par with the new stores?

Whether you are a new or seasoned Amazon seller, you probably know that keywords are among the factors that will affect your sales and ranking on Amazon. You are taking the right step of looking for experts’ advice. This article will give you tips on how to look for keywords, incorporate them in your store, add them to your ads, and monitor their performance.

You don’t want to experiment with Amazon keywords as it can affect the success or failure of your online business. With your business at stake, all your actions should be measured and planned.

Below we have listed twelve tips from experts about Amazon keywords. Look into each of them before you proceed, and start optimizing your store.

Understand the essence of Amazon keywords

With a traditional brick-and-mortar store, getting sales means having a quality product and good advertisement. There are other ways to boost popularity, like having special offers and deals, but there are no such things as keywords.

However, when it comes to Amazon keywords are everything. Not knowing the importance of keywords and not incorporating them into your store can lead to a chain of adverse effects like the following:

You may have the best product in the market, but your product listing will remain on the search result’s last pages if you do not use the right keywords.

Buyers cannot fully realize your product’s benefits because it cannot reach the target audience to begin with.

With a low ranking on the listing, you will be less likely to get a sale.

If you do not get a sale, Amazon will pull down your ranking.

In terms of Amazon ads, not using keywords will create the same effect of not appearing to your target audience.

On the other hand, if you handle Amazon SEO correctly, you will reap plenty of rewards and you will not get your account suspended. Read more from this guide on Amazon Suspension Appeal.

Your product listing will make it to the first pages.

More individuals with high buying intent will click through your listing and know about your products.

If you have a solid title, bullet, and description, you might get a sale!

A10 counts every sale, so you are hitting two birds with one stone—your business’ profitability and A10’s favor.

If you have quality products and impeccable customer service, your one-time customers can become your patrons.

The more loyal customers you have, the more sales you’ll get. The more sales, the more you can secure a spot in the first pages of the listing and sustain your business.

While there are some negative issues that you should look out for, there are more positive results when you do your optimization right. With that, let’s continue talking about ways to use keywords properly.

Be knowledgeable on the different ways to look for related keywords

There are many ways to choose related keywords, but here are the three tried and tested ways experts have suggested.

Manually check using the Amazon search box

The most convenient way to check for related keywords to your product is through the very accessible Amazon search box. Type in your product and see the suggestions shown by Amazon. List these keywords as you can incorporate them in your product listing.

Download keywords from free online keyword research tools

Almost all Amazon keyword research tools online offer free access to keywords. Although some may have limitations, you can still find a good number of keywords to begin with.

Aside from a pool of keywords, most tools also offer data on the search volume per keyword. The cost-per-click for each word is shown too. Reverse ASIN to check what keywords are used by your competitors is another function you can utilize from many of these keyword research tools.

Invest in paid keyword research tools

Free tools usually offer more data about the keywords that can help you decide but on a paid account. Some of the services you can make use of are unlimited access to keyword research, keyword trends, monitoring and reporting functions, keywords in other languages, and more! If you are ready to go big time in your store optimization, paid tools are more than worth the investment.

Keyword research tools you can use:

Sonar

Keyword Planner

Keyword Tool

SellerApp Amazon Keyword Research

Ahrefs

MerchantWords

Keyword Tool Dominator

AMZDataStudio

Jungle Scout

Get to know Amazon A10

After understanding the importance of Amazon, you also should not miss knowing about A10.

A10 is Amazon’s algorithm responsible for going through the millions of product listings on Amazon and deciding who earns the top spot. Aside from your customers, A10 is another element you want to please.

Amazon does not say upfront which areas A10 looks into. Still, according to seasoned Amazon sellers, these are the areas A10 crawls:

Product title, description, and bullet points

Backend keywords

Fulfillment and delivery method

Customer reviews

Sales and conversion rate

Stocks

Product images

Make sure that all of these areas are optimized so you’ll be favored by the algorithm and rank higher in the listing. You can always choose to delegate this task to professionals through Amazon management. While it adds to your skills and knowledge to learn and execute Amazon SEO on your own, getting help from experts can be invaluable.

Do your product title right

Amazon has specific product title requirements you should follow. Keyword incorporation in your product title should not make it look like you just stuffed ranking keywords. Choose only the keywords that matter to your target audience. Here are some of the tips to create a precise and informative product title:

Think about your target audience, as this will define your keyword choices

Include the benefits of your product

Highlight the solutions it gives to specific problems

Include attributes unique to your product

Specify the audience the product is intended for

Provide long-tail exact keywords

Here is an example of a product title that just stuffs keywords for ranking: Teddy bear, Big teddy bear, Teddy bear for boyfriend, Big teddy bear for girlfriend, Teddy bear for kids.

This version is the better way to do it: Giant teddy bear for girlfriend and boyfriend, Soft and huggable teddy bear for kids, 5 feet.

Always strike a balance between keywords and creating a catchy title.

Bullets and product descriptions are a huge opportunity for keyword inclusion

Bullets and product description have a higher character limit. Compared with the product title that only allows 200 characters, the product description has a 2,000-character limit. You have 5 bullet points at most, with 100-characters in each bullet, to make a pitch and sell your product.

Follow these to maximize your allowed limit:

Avoid subjective words like “amazing,” “fantastic” or similar words to describe product quality.

Be specific, especially if you are selling technology-related products. Your audience will want to know the item’s specifications.

Unique attributes of your product will make your description stand out. Buyers will look for what sets a product apart from others, so give them that information.

Show them the benefits and reasons why they should buy your product now.

To see what else you can include, check what your competitors are writing. Create a better copy than your competitors.

Hiring copywriters skilled in producing content that sells is an excellent choice if you want to have solid bullets and product descriptions. There are tried and tested ways in creating copies only experiences copywriters know.

Know what to include in backend keywords

Backend keywords are the savior of Amazon sellers. It’s the place for all the keywords you want to include in your store but do not have enough space for. Backend keywords are also where the not-so-visually pleasing words go because they are misspelled, abbreviated, or in another language.

Remember to keep words in the backend unique and without duplicates and punctuation marks. When we say unique, we mean it: all terms included here should be unique. If your keywords are in phrases, check if parts of them have already been mentioned and delete them. You can also use backend keyword tools that automatically delete duplicate words and count them. With that, you’ll be ready to paste the keywords in the Amazon backend in no time.

Aim for consistency in keywords usage

Experts suggest that the separation of keywords for store content and keywords for PPC should not occur. The same keywords for both areas work best. It will help you monitor your keywords’ performance more efficiently.

If, for example, there are keywords that are not performing well, do not think of halting or changing the campaign. Change only the keywords, as many experienced Amazon sellers and experts say that the campaign you begin should continue as long as it can. Creating a new campaign from scratch will put the investment and efforts you exerted to waste.

Save costs and be on top of your negative keywords

This keyword tip is beneficial for your pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns. As the word of the campaign itself suggests, you pay per click of each customer.

Negative keywords come when you appear in the results you are not supposed to appear in. There will be instances when your ad will appear and be clicked by an audience who will find your listing irrelevant. Because of this, you don’t get a sale, but you will get charged because of that click.

Choosing the correct type of keyword can decrease the chance of having negative keywords. Wisely select among the three:

Broad Match: This type of keyword allows your ads to appear to a broader audience because your ad will appear to any variation for the keyword you bid for, such as plural forms, singular forms, abbreviations, and stemmed words searched by customers.

This type of keyword allows your ads to appear to a broader audience because your ad will appear to any variation for the keyword you bid for, such as plural forms, singular forms, abbreviations, and stemmed words searched by customers. Phrase Match: This type of keyword is more restrictive than broad match because your ad will only appear if the phrase you bid for is included in the search terms used by customers. Negative keywords are lesser here.

This type of keyword is more restrictive than broad match because your ad will only appear if the phrase you bid for is included in the search terms used by customers. Negative keywords are lesser here. Exact Match: This is the most restrictive among the three types because your ad will not appear unless buyers use the exact keywords in their search. This keyword type is best used for products intended for a particular audience.

Upon receiving a report of your keywords’ performance and keywords you are not supposed to be getting any clicks for, input the words on Seller Central’s negative keywords pool.

Target products that complement what you are selling

You can take a break from competing and look for products that you complement instead. Imagine yourself intending to buy a humidifier, which often has one or two essential oils that come with it. However, some sponsored product ads appear showcasing ten different essential oil scents for humidifiers in your search. This product was not originally on your shopping list, but seeing it triggers you to buy the items as well to enjoy the humidifier you will buy even more. This behavior counts as attraction marketing.

This scenario can be the same experience of many Amazon shoppers. You want to make the most of it by creating your ads to appear on products that it complements. You can do this by including target words directed to the complement product in your keywords. You can also optimize the categories you want your product and ads to appear in.

Google and Amazon keywords are different, but you can also invest in them

Why are we talking about Google when it is a fact that Google is a search tool for individuals whose intent is to look for information and not purchase products? We are talking about Google because the intent to buy may not be high, but millions of potential buyers use Google to know more about an Amazon product they intend to buy in the future.

On the other hand, Google users only become aware of an Amazon store because of the ads they see outside Amazon.

With that, you should also look into ranking for Google, so if your target audience goes for product research you have content to offer.

Here are some Google keyword research tools you can use to begin your Google content optimization:

Google Trends

QuestionDB

Semrush

Keyword Generator

Soovie

Keyworddit

Google Ads

Keyword Sheeter

Keyword Tool Dominator

Google Search Console

AnswerThePublic

Note that there are many advantages to expanding your presence outside of Amazon. You can increase your credibility, create brand awareness, and have a space for all the information you cannot put on Amazon because of limited space.

Many SEO companies have their tools and bots that generate keywords for both Amazon and Google, so if you partner with them, they will take care of the keyword research.

Keep an eye on your keyword performance

The work does not end with incorporating the keywords into your content and ads. To know if your strategies are effective, you need to track and monitor daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly.

In choosing the online keyword research tools you will use for your keyword research, select the one that also offers keyword monitoring and tracking like the tools mentioned below. This decision ensures that you have visibility of your keywords and campaigns. Here are our top tools for keyword monitoring:

SellerApp Amazon Keyword Tool

Merchant Words

Keyword Scout

Keyworx

Helium10

When you get a report in different intervals, you can immediately create short-term and long-term plans for your account.

Seek help from experts

It would help if you had a helping hand, especially in technical matters that can define your business’s success or failure. Delegate keyword research, strategies, execution, and monitoring to an Amazon management company. Aside from optimization, here are the benefits you will reap in partnering with keyword experts:

Increased revenue: When keyword optimization strategies are properly executed and your listing reaches the first few pages of the search results, your sales and profit will naturally increase.

When keyword optimization strategies are properly executed and your listing reaches the first few pages of the search results, your sales and profit will naturally increase. Target quality leads: If your page and ads are incorporated with the right keywords and keyword type, they will appear to the audience you intend to appear to. With that, you are sure that the people clicking your ads have a higher chance of turning into sales.

If your page and ads are incorporated with the right keywords and keyword type, they will appear to the audience you intend to appear to. With that, you are sure that the people clicking your ads have a higher chance of turning into sales. Solid digital presence: Since we have mentioned ranking not only on Amazon but also on Google, your brand and products will be made omnipresent in the digital world. Your online presence will affect your brand and product credibility. It will also expand your audience and the number of potential clients.

While you may think that hiring experts is too expensive to justify, think of the payment as an investment. As the adage goes, what you give will return to you a thousandfold.

What’s next?

Now that you’re armed with these tips on maximizing keywords to make your business successful and have soaring sales, it is time for you to try them.

There may be suggestions that work for others but may not work for you. Despite the setbacks, maintain flexibility. If some practices do not apply to your business, you can give them a minor tweak.

What does not change is this: Amazon keywords are of the utmost importance if you want to succeed on Amazon. Success on the platform will always begin with optimizing your store and ads with the right keywords. With enough trial-and-error, you’ll find the tools and the rhythm that works for you and your store, and you’ll see your business flourish!

