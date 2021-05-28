Business
How Would You Choose the Best Quality Packing Casefor Your Business?
If you have an e-commerce business, then you need to ship your products to various locations. Apart from e-commerce, there are multiple types of businesses available which are product-based, and they need to deliver their products to their customers. In this case, you need to choose the best packing case for your goods or products. Wooden cases are the best option for you because these crates or cases are eco-friendly and recyclable.
Tips to Choose the Wooden Cases:
There are multiple types of packing cases available in the market such as metal cases, cardboard cases, plastic cases, and wooden cases. Metal cases are expensive, and they increase the overall weight of your products. Plastic cases are not durable, and they have some toxic substances. You cannot ship your heavy goods with cardboard cases. Wooden packing cases are the most effective solution for your business. But how would you choose the best quality wooden packing cases? Here, you can find some tips to choose such cases:
Heat Treatment:
Wooden cases are durable and long-lasting. But wooden packing cases can get affected by fungus and you need to choose heat-treated wooden crates to keep your products safe. Manufacturers will treat their wooden crates under a certain temperature to kill the pests and fungus. They do not use any chemicals to kill such pests from their wooden crates and they must go for the heat treatment procedure. Heat treatment can make such crates stronger and resilient, and these cases can keep your products safe from extreme temperatures. So, make sure, you must choose such crates which are heat treated.
Choose the Wood:
There are different types of woods available in the market and you need to check the wood properties of such crates before you choose. You can choose some wooden case made from plywood or lumber. There are three types of wooden case available, such as open case, sheathed wooden case, and closed wooden case. So, you can choose the best one according to your needs.
Openings:
Wooden cases are versatile, and they are available in different sizes. You can also customize these cases according to your needs. You can also ship your fragile items with these cases. It is better to include a small opening in your crates to pass the air and it will keep your products safe and moisture-free. If you want to ship some food products, electronics, or glassware then you must choose such wooden cases with the air passage.
Safety:
Wooden crates are non-corrosive, but you need to add some external layers or walls to keep your goods safe from external impacts. Your goods can get affected by adverse road conditions and sea conditions, and you need to add some safety features in your crates to keep your products safe. In this case, you can add some waterproof films and foils to keep your crates safe. It is better to discuss your requirements with the manufacturer and they can suggest you the best wooden crates according to your needs.
Labeling:
When you ship your products, you need to use proper labeling for your consignments. Without labeling, you can lose your products and consignments can be delivered to the wrong address. In this case, you need to use some printed labels on your wooden cases. Printed cases can fade away during their transition because people are using the same crates for multiple shipments. In this case, you can engrave your company’s name and other details on your wooden crates.
To choose the best quality wooden cases, you can search them online. Make sure, you must check their thickness, size, and durability before you choose.
Business
12 Expert Amazon Keyword Tips to Increase Sales and Rankings
Have you just started your Amazon business and are trying to learn the ropes? Or have you been selling for quite some time and want to ensure that your store optimization is on par with the new stores?
Whether you are a new or seasoned Amazon seller, you probably know that keywords are among the factors that will affect your sales and ranking on Amazon. You are taking the right step of looking for experts’ advice. This article will give you tips on how to look for keywords, incorporate them in your store, add them to your ads, and monitor their performance.
You don’t want to experiment with Amazon keywords as it can affect the success or failure of your online business. With your business at stake, all your actions should be measured and planned.
Below we have listed twelve tips from experts about Amazon keywords. Look into each of them before you proceed, and start optimizing your store.
- Understand the essence of Amazon keywords
With a traditional brick-and-mortar store, getting sales means having a quality product and good advertisement. There are other ways to boost popularity, like having special offers and deals, but there are no such things as keywords.
However, when it comes to Amazon keywords are everything. Not knowing the importance of keywords and not incorporating them into your store can lead to a chain of adverse effects like the following:
- You may have the best product in the market, but your product listing will remain on the search result’s last pages if you do not use the right keywords.
- Buyers cannot fully realize your product’s benefits because it cannot reach the target audience to begin with.
- With a low ranking on the listing, you will be less likely to get a sale.
- If you do not get a sale, Amazon will pull down your ranking.
- In terms of Amazon ads, not using keywords will create the same effect of not appearing to your target audience.
On the other hand, if you handle Amazon SEO correctly, you will reap plenty of rewards and you will not get your account suspended. Read more from this guide on Amazon Suspension Appeal.
- Your product listing will make it to the first pages.
- More individuals with high buying intent will click through your listing and know about your products.
- If you have a solid title, bullet, and description, you might get a sale!
- A10 counts every sale, so you are hitting two birds with one stone—your business’ profitability and A10’s favor.
- If you have quality products and impeccable customer service, your one-time customers can become your patrons.
- The more loyal customers you have, the more sales you’ll get. The more sales, the more you can secure a spot in the first pages of the listing and sustain your business.
While there are some negative issues that you should look out for, there are more positive results when you do your optimization right. With that, let’s continue talking about ways to use keywords properly.
- Be knowledgeable on the different ways to look for related keywords
There are many ways to choose related keywords, but here are the three tried and tested ways experts have suggested.
Manually check using the Amazon search box
The most convenient way to check for related keywords to your product is through the very accessible Amazon search box. Type in your product and see the suggestions shown by Amazon. List these keywords as you can incorporate them in your product listing.
Download keywords from free online keyword research tools
Almost all Amazon keyword research tools online offer free access to keywords. Although some may have limitations, you can still find a good number of keywords to begin with.
Aside from a pool of keywords, most tools also offer data on the search volume per keyword. The cost-per-click for each word is shown too. Reverse ASIN to check what keywords are used by your competitors is another function you can utilize from many of these keyword research tools.
Invest in paid keyword research tools
Free tools usually offer more data about the keywords that can help you decide but on a paid account. Some of the services you can make use of are unlimited access to keyword research, keyword trends, monitoring and reporting functions, keywords in other languages, and more! If you are ready to go big time in your store optimization, paid tools are more than worth the investment.
Keyword research tools you can use:
- Sonar
- Keyword Planner
- Keyword Tool
- SellerApp Amazon Keyword Research
- Ahrefs
- MerchantWords
- Keyword Tool Dominator
- AMZDataStudio
- Jungle Scout
- Get to know Amazon A10
After understanding the importance of Amazon, you also should not miss knowing about A10.
A10 is Amazon’s algorithm responsible for going through the millions of product listings on Amazon and deciding who earns the top spot. Aside from your customers, A10 is another element you want to please.
Amazon does not say upfront which areas A10 looks into. Still, according to seasoned Amazon sellers, these are the areas A10 crawls:
- Product title, description, and bullet points
- Backend keywords
- Fulfillment and delivery method
- Customer reviews
- Sales and conversion rate
- Stocks
- Product images
Make sure that all of these areas are optimized so you’ll be favored by the algorithm and rank higher in the listing. You can always choose to delegate this task to professionals through Amazon management. While it adds to your skills and knowledge to learn and execute Amazon SEO on your own, getting help from experts can be invaluable.
- Do your product title right
Amazon has specific product title requirements you should follow. Keyword incorporation in your product title should not make it look like you just stuffed ranking keywords. Choose only the keywords that matter to your target audience. Here are some of the tips to create a precise and informative product title:
- Think about your target audience, as this will define your keyword choices
- Include the benefits of your product
- Highlight the solutions it gives to specific problems
- Include attributes unique to your product
- Specify the audience the product is intended for
- Provide long-tail exact keywords
Here is an example of a product title that just stuffs keywords for ranking: Teddy bear, Big teddy bear, Teddy bear for boyfriend, Big teddy bear for girlfriend, Teddy bear for kids.
This version is the better way to do it: Giant teddy bear for girlfriend and boyfriend, Soft and huggable teddy bear for kids, 5 feet.
Always strike a balance between keywords and creating a catchy title.
- Bullets and product descriptions are a huge opportunity for keyword inclusion
Bullets and product description have a higher character limit. Compared with the product title that only allows 200 characters, the product description has a 2,000-character limit. You have 5 bullet points at most, with 100-characters in each bullet, to make a pitch and sell your product.
Follow these to maximize your allowed limit:
- Avoid subjective words like “amazing,” “fantastic” or similar words to describe product quality.
- Be specific, especially if you are selling technology-related products. Your audience will want to know the item’s specifications.
- Unique attributes of your product will make your description stand out. Buyers will look for what sets a product apart from others, so give them that information.
- Show them the benefits and reasons why they should buy your product now.
- To see what else you can include, check what your competitors are writing. Create a better copy than your competitors.
Hiring copywriters skilled in producing content that sells is an excellent choice if you want to have solid bullets and product descriptions. There are tried and tested ways in creating copies only experiences copywriters know.
- Know what to include in backend keywords
Backend keywords are the savior of Amazon sellers. It’s the place for all the keywords you want to include in your store but do not have enough space for. Backend keywords are also where the not-so-visually pleasing words go because they are misspelled, abbreviated, or in another language.
Remember to keep words in the backend unique and without duplicates and punctuation marks. When we say unique, we mean it: all terms included here should be unique. If your keywords are in phrases, check if parts of them have already been mentioned and delete them. You can also use backend keyword tools that automatically delete duplicate words and count them. With that, you’ll be ready to paste the keywords in the Amazon backend in no time.
- Aim for consistency in keywords usage
Experts suggest that the separation of keywords for store content and keywords for PPC should not occur. The same keywords for both areas work best. It will help you monitor your keywords’ performance more efficiently.
If, for example, there are keywords that are not performing well, do not think of halting or changing the campaign. Change only the keywords, as many experienced Amazon sellers and experts say that the campaign you begin should continue as long as it can. Creating a new campaign from scratch will put the investment and efforts you exerted to waste.
- Save costs and be on top of your negative keywords
This keyword tip is beneficial for your pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns. As the word of the campaign itself suggests, you pay per click of each customer.
Negative keywords come when you appear in the results you are not supposed to appear in. There will be instances when your ad will appear and be clicked by an audience who will find your listing irrelevant. Because of this, you don’t get a sale, but you will get charged because of that click.
Choosing the correct type of keyword can decrease the chance of having negative keywords. Wisely select among the three:
- Broad Match: This type of keyword allows your ads to appear to a broader audience because your ad will appear to any variation for the keyword you bid for, such as plural forms, singular forms, abbreviations, and stemmed words searched by customers.
- Phrase Match: This type of keyword is more restrictive than broad match because your ad will only appear if the phrase you bid for is included in the search terms used by customers. Negative keywords are lesser here.
- Exact Match: This is the most restrictive among the three types because your ad will not appear unless buyers use the exact keywords in their search. This keyword type is best used for products intended for a particular audience.
Upon receiving a report of your keywords’ performance and keywords you are not supposed to be getting any clicks for, input the words on Seller Central’s negative keywords pool.
- Target products that complement what you are selling
You can take a break from competing and look for products that you complement instead. Imagine yourself intending to buy a humidifier, which often has one or two essential oils that come with it. However, some sponsored product ads appear showcasing ten different essential oil scents for humidifiers in your search. This product was not originally on your shopping list, but seeing it triggers you to buy the items as well to enjoy the humidifier you will buy even more. This behavior counts as attraction marketing.
This scenario can be the same experience of many Amazon shoppers. You want to make the most of it by creating your ads to appear on products that it complements. You can do this by including target words directed to the complement product in your keywords. You can also optimize the categories you want your product and ads to appear in.
- Google and Amazon keywords are different, but you can also invest in them
Why are we talking about Google when it is a fact that Google is a search tool for individuals whose intent is to look for information and not purchase products? We are talking about Google because the intent to buy may not be high, but millions of potential buyers use Google to know more about an Amazon product they intend to buy in the future.
On the other hand, Google users only become aware of an Amazon store because of the ads they see outside Amazon.
With that, you should also look into ranking for Google, so if your target audience goes for product research you have content to offer.
Here are some Google keyword research tools you can use to begin your Google content optimization:
- Google Trends
- QuestionDB
- Semrush
- Keyword Generator
- Soovie
- Keyworddit
- Google Ads
- Keyword Sheeter
- Keyword Tool Dominator
- Google Search Console
- AnswerThePublic
Note that there are many advantages to expanding your presence outside of Amazon. You can increase your credibility, create brand awareness, and have a space for all the information you cannot put on Amazon because of limited space.
Many SEO companies have their tools and bots that generate keywords for both Amazon and Google, so if you partner with them, they will take care of the keyword research.
- Keep an eye on your keyword performance
The work does not end with incorporating the keywords into your content and ads. To know if your strategies are effective, you need to track and monitor daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly.
In choosing the online keyword research tools you will use for your keyword research, select the one that also offers keyword monitoring and tracking like the tools mentioned below. This decision ensures that you have visibility of your keywords and campaigns. Here are our top tools for keyword monitoring:
- SellerApp Amazon Keyword Tool
- Merchant Words
- Keyword Scout
- Keyworx
- Helium10
When you get a report in different intervals, you can immediately create short-term and long-term plans for your account.
- Seek help from experts
It would help if you had a helping hand, especially in technical matters that can define your business’s success or failure. Delegate keyword research, strategies, execution, and monitoring to an Amazon management company. Aside from optimization, here are the benefits you will reap in partnering with keyword experts:
- Increased revenue: When keyword optimization strategies are properly executed and your listing reaches the first few pages of the search results, your sales and profit will naturally increase.
- Target quality leads: If your page and ads are incorporated with the right keywords and keyword type, they will appear to the audience you intend to appear to. With that, you are sure that the people clicking your ads have a higher chance of turning into sales.
- Solid digital presence: Since we have mentioned ranking not only on Amazon but also on Google, your brand and products will be made omnipresent in the digital world. Your online presence will affect your brand and product credibility. It will also expand your audience and the number of potential clients.
While you may think that hiring experts is too expensive to justify, think of the payment as an investment. As the adage goes, what you give will return to you a thousandfold.
What’s next?
Now that you’re armed with these tips on maximizing keywords to make your business successful and have soaring sales, it is time for you to try them.
There may be suggestions that work for others but may not work for you. Despite the setbacks, maintain flexibility. If some practices do not apply to your business, you can give them a minor tweak.
What does not change is this: Amazon keywords are of the utmost importance if you want to succeed on Amazon. Success on the platform will always begin with optimizing your store and ads with the right keywords. With enough trial-and-error, you’ll find the tools and the rhythm that works for you and your store, and you’ll see your business flourish!
Author’s Bio
Jayce is the managing director of Seller Interactive, the top Amazon marketing agency helping brands grow their business. As an expert in content marketing, Jayce has worked with top Amazon advertising agencies and brands such as GoDaddy and Toyota. He is eager to offer his expertise in Amazon listing optimization services for brands.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login