Technology is vital to every business. If you’re looking to grow your business or simplify a sloppy process, there are many technology tools available to help you run your business more efficiently. With the speed of technology’s advancement, it’s hard for you to remain on the cutting edge.

We sought out Vladimir Mitnovetski, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Dicker Data (a distributor of hardware and cloud-based software, emerging technologies, which collaborates with both large and small) to what the impact of technology is on business models.

“Technology is engrained in everything we do and the role of technology in our lives and in business will only continue to grow exponentially,” Vladimir adds Vladimir. “Technology can be an advantage in competitiveness, regardless of the industry or market. Companies will continue to employ technology to differentiate themselves, provide better service and stay ahead of the competition.”

If you’re in the business of running an enterprise, let’s make sure that you’re harnessing technology’s power as much as possible. Check out the following technologies to get ahead and stay in the lead.

To raise awareness

Vladimir shares that the past two years have seen businesses becoming more technologically adept. You shouldn’t be left in the race if you’re a brick-and-mortar retail store but aren’t focusing on your online presence. It’s essential to have a well-designed web presence to be seen by a larger internet.

A Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tool such as Google Analytics or Semrush helps you put your most effective foot forward. Utilizing an SEO tool will help you make your website relevant keywords to ensure your site is ranked higher in Google search results. So, more potential customers will find you on the internet. As you work to improve your site, consider choosing a mobile-friendly design and an easy and secure checkout process.

For increasing your customers base.

Finding ways to attract a new market can prove difficult when you run a small-sized business. This is why Telstra uses its platform to create an online marketplace that will assist you in connecting with customers. Telstra Plus Market is a digital platform that allows medium and small-sized companies to reach out to a large variety of potential customers. Participating businesses can share exclusive deals with Telstra Plus members who have joined the Telstra Plus Market platform. The arrangements are based on the individual’s preferences. Should they take advantage of the offer, they’ll earn Telstra Plus points to put toward new gadgets, technology, accessories, and accessories in the Telstra Plus Rewards store. Thus, everyone benefits.

The program helped companies such as online-based business Muscle Mat in its initial phase.

“Muscle Mat started primarily with Facebook ads,” the company’s owner Hunter Stark. “We have certainly found digital marketing a much stronger and measurable sales platform for our business.”

Connecting with a range of customers has helped Muscle Mat widen its reach.

“Telstra Plus market allowed us to tap into a demographic of customers that we may not have been able to otherwise reach.”

Telstra Plus Market has opened for business registrations and is set to be operational by the end of this year.

Launch to customers in the coming months. You serve through one application to check whether your firm is eligible to participate in the program to increase your web presence and increase the number of customers. Click here to find out.

To improve efficiency

Get rid of the manual data entry process and IT problems by automating processes via cloud computing. You may already use one of these cloud computing services, such as Dropbox or Salesforce. It’s a broad term that describes accessing any computing services on the internet. It doesn’t matter if it’s the ability to access your work data from any location. Knowing that your data is protected by cloud storage in case hardware fails or you’re saving costs on IT costs, cloud computing is a great way to reduce time and effort.

In addition, the government is planning to give small businesses a boost by embracing digital technologies such as cloud computing. The announcement was made within the 2022 Federal Budget that small companies could receive an income tax deduction for each $100 spent on digital technology like cloud computing, eInvoicing, cybersecurity, and web design. Score.

For larger businesses

It turns out that the local cafe or supermarket could also be making strides in innovative technology. Restaurants have been using Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to keep track of inventory and equipment continuously.

“We have customers that are doing temperature monitoring for the fridges and freezers in RSL clubs and supermarkets, removing the need for a person to manually conduct this process,” Vladimir says. Vladimir. “These investments in tech are exciting because it reduces the administrative overhead for a business and enables their staff to focus on customer service and business growth.”

Instead of spotting something odd in the fridge or catching an unpleasant whiff through the refrigerator, the temperature information can be tracked so that the issue can be identified and acted on the spot ahead of time. Hundreds of dollars of food are thrown away as they go to waste.

Whether you’re a florist or greengrocer or operate an online shop, be current with technology trends to stay ahead and continue growing. As Vladimir declares, “Businesses need to think of technology as one of their most strategic assets, and if they’re not investing in their technological future, their competitors will be.”