Australia is in the box seat to win the fifth Ashes Test despite some resistance from England in Hobart during day two on Saturday.

The green and gold lead by 152 runs during their second dig, despite England snaring three wickets and putting plenty of pressure on.

Earlier, Pat Cummins took four wickets as England were skittled for 188 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s opening total of 303.

Sporting News has all the latest day three updates, scores, squad news and weather updates in our live blog.

49th over: Cummins gets it through the gap behind point off Wood and it gets to the boundary, poor fielding from Malan on the rope. A short ball from Wood strikes Cummins on the glove/arm but it lands safely and he gets off strike with a single. Carey hooks safely down to fine-leg for a single. Cummins also gives Pope another catch at short-leg, but it lands safely. 8/130 after 49.

48th over: Cummins leaves a seaming ball from Broad that only just goes over the top of off-stump. Just the single from Cummins off the over. 8/123 after 48.

47th over: ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL REVIEW!!! Pat Cummins was given out LBW on his very first ball on the field, but he reviews it immediately and DRS shows the ball was missing off-stump. Fantastic bowling from Wood, who drilled a brilliant yorker into the Aussie skipper’s foot. Plenty of drama out there at Bellerive Oval. 8/122 after 47.

Wood won’t be on a hat-trick after all!

Good review from the Australian captain #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zbndkjS9WE

47th over: WICKET!!! Wood gets his five-fa, digging the ball in at Starc’s hip and the left-hander tucks it straight to Ollie Pope at short-leg. Great moment for the England quick, who has been fantastic throughout the series and earned every bit of that five-wicket haul, as he raises the ball towards the crowd. 8/121 in the 47th over.

FIVE-WICKET HAUL 👏

Wood raises the ball in celebration as Starc walks for 1️⃣

📺 Watch #Ashes Fifth Test – Day 3 on @Foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/fCVgFe57dr

📝 Blog: https://t.co/WTCEYIbHx9

🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/DYVfiDYlst pic.twitter.com/zNDPUtpAke

46th over: SUCCESSFUL REVIEW!!! Carey survives again – Broad traps him in front LBW and the on-field umpire raises his finger. Australia opt to review it immediately and it was shown to be pitching just outside the line of leg-stump. Tough break for England, who have been toiling hard. 7/121 after 46.

Alex Carey survives again!#Ashes: https://t.co/1MGDjyQyMh pic.twitter.com/Pzu9oOP2Ru

“I feel bad for Stuart Broad…absolute millimetres in that,” Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket.

45th over: Wood back into the attack now as well – England smell blood in the water and will want to get these last few wickets in quick succession. Big shout for caught-behind down the leg-side, but England opt not to review it and Carey survives again for now. Carey squeezes a short ball behind point for two runs. A nasty short ball to finish the set catches Carey on the body. 7/116 after 45.

44th over: WICKET!!! Broad back into the attack for England and he strikes immediately. Green is trapped in front LBW, and despite an on-field decision of not-out, England opt to send it upstairs and DRS shows the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Big wicket for the visitors – Green was starting to look confident at the crease before that moment. 7/112 after 44.

Green is GONE for 23! ❌

📺 Watch #Ashes Fifth Test – Day 3 on @Foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/fCVgFe57dr

📝 Blog: https://t.co/WTCEYIbHx9

🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/DYVfiDYlst pic.twitter.com/BxiEVLpKm3

Excellent review from England and Green is out lbw.

The four overthrows won’t count either #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nCtiM3L7eN

43rd over: Another edge from Green that lands safely, flying through the slips cordon for a boundary. Green adds another four runs to finish off the set, again behind point. 6/111 after 43.

42nd over: Carey looks to flick a ball through the leg-side but it seams off the pitch and narrowly avoids the outside-edge. He manages to guide one to the third-man region for two runs. 6/103 after 42.

41st over: Green looks for the drive off Woakes but misses out, drawing a half-shout from the slips for caught-behind. He looks for a drive down the ground, but a good piece of fielding from Woakes off his own bowling stops any chance of runs. Another maiden for England. 6/101 after 41.

40th over: Carey does not look comfortable at all here against Robinson. Inside-edges, plays and misses and false shots are becoming a mainstay of this battle. Another maiden for the big English seamer. 6/101 after 40.

39th over: Green adds two more on the leg-side off Woakes, before a single takes Australia to the 100-run mark in their second innings. Carey inside-edges again, but it rolls away safely for a single. 6/101 after 39.

38th over: Carey struggling against the probing bowling of Robinson, who forces a couple of plays and misses from the Aussie keeper. Maiden over. 6/97 after 38.

37th over: DRAMA!!! Carey plays a loose shot off Woakes and chops it straight onto his stumps, but the video replay shows a front-foot no-ball. This could be a very costly moment for England – ordinary stuff and it’s been an issue for their bowling group all series. Green squeezes it through the cordon for three runs. 6/97 after 37.

Alex Carey survives a close call! 😅 🙌

📺 Watch #Ashes Fifth Test – Day 3 on @Foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/fCVgFe57dr

📝 Blog: https://t.co/WTCEYIbHx9

🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/DYVfiDYlst pic.twitter.com/daPNWyh9Ci

Given a no-ball! #Ashes

36th over: Robinson continuing after the drinks break. Forces a play and miss from Carey, as well as five dots, but lets the left-hander off the hook with an easy single off the final ball of the set. 6/91 after 36.

35th over: Woakes pitches too full and too wide twice in a row, with two beautiful cover drives from Carey flying away to the boundary. Woakes readjusts and produces a few dots, including a thick inside-edge from Carey onto his pads. Lads taking a quick drinks break. 6/90 after 35.

34th over: Carey plays and misses outside the off-stump, before getting himself off strike on the leg-side with a single. Green takes off for a quick single as well, before Carey takes on the mid-on fielder in Ben Stokes, who was caught napping a little bit. Green flicks it down the vacant fine-leg region for his first boundary. 6/81 after 34.

33rd over: Chris Woakes into the attack now for England and he manages to draw the edge of Green first ball, but it lands in front of the cordon safely. Maiden over. 6/74 after 33.

32nd over: Green looking to be patient and defensive early in his innings. Carey adds two more runs to his score. 6/74 after 32.

31st over: Wood continuing to steam in for England, searching for a five-fa. Carey does very well to dig out a yorker on leg-stump. 6/71 after 31.

30th over: Ollie Robinson into the attack for the first time today. Carey flicks off his pads for two runs, before driving to mid-on for a single. Green leans on a ball and finds the gap through cover for two runs, getting himself off the mark. 6/69 after 30.

29th over: WICKET!!! Smith couldn’t help himself and hooks a short-ball from Wood right down Dawid Malan’s throat at fine-leg. Poor shot from the vice-captain after just losing the wicket of Head. Great bowling from Wood, finally getting the rewards for a top-notch series in a struggling outfit. Wood continues the bumper barrage, as keeper Alex Carey ducks under his first few balls at the crease. Green almost gets run out but a direct hit misses from Root. 6/64 after 30.

WOOD ON FIRE 🔥

Another big wicket, this time it’s Steve Smith who walks for 27 🚶‍♂️

📺 Watch #Ashes Fifth Test – Day 3 on @Foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports : https://t.co/fCVgFe57dr

📝 Blog: https://t.co/WTCEYIbHx9

🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/DYVfiDYlst pic.twitter.com/MmqGM2N2WU

28th over: Smith flicks off his pads again – looking far better than he has for a lot of this series. Another two shouts from Broad for LBW, this time rapping Green on the pads a couple of times in a row, but it was given not-out by the umpire. 5/63 after 28.

27th over: WICKET!!! The continued short-ball attack from Wood to Head pays off, as the left-hander is caught by Billings down the leg-side. Head never looked comfortable at all and will walk off disappointed with his dismissal, failing to back up his first innings brilliance. Cameron Green cops a short ball in the shoulder, but shrugs it off – tough lad. 5/60 after 27.

Travis Head caught down the leg side! Mark Wood is keeping England in this game #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TQK4UCvbLY

26th over: Head drives on the up through the off-side, but it lands safely as Rory Burns saves four runs on the boundary. He goes after it again, but plays and misses this time. 4/59 after 26.

25th over: Smith pulls it safely for a single. Plenty of short stuff to Head, who is unable to get Wood away. 4/55 after 25.

24th over: Head drives through cover and point for a single. Smith flicks it to deep square-leg for another single off his pads, as Broad continues to look for that LBW dismissal. Head plays a lovely on-drive that pierces the in-field and rolls away for a boundary. 4/54 after 24.

23rd over: WICKET!!! Nice bumper from Wood to Boland, but the nightwatchman does well to evade it. The very next ball, Boland edges a rising delivery straight to Sam Billings behind the stumps. Simple plan for Wood pays off as they dismissing the Victorian, but they will want to make inroads with Smith and Travis Head before the game gets away from them. Head pops it up from a short ball but it lands safely, as former England captain Michael Vaughan questions the absence of a short-leg early on to the left-hander. 4/48 after 23.

WICKET❗

Boland gone for 8! Travis Head comes in to bat 🏏

📺 Watch #Ashes Fifth Test – Day 3 on @Foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports : https://t.co/fCVgFe57dr

📝 Blog: https://t.co/WTCEYIbHx9

🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/DYVfiDYlst pic.twitter.com/v6lvhAIouH

“If they had the right field, he (Head) would have been out first ball,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

“I don’t mind the tactics, but you’ve got to have a short-leg.”

22nd over: Smith looks for the big cover drive, but almost inside-edges it back onto his own stumps. Smith flicks Broad for a boundary through mid-wicket for a boundary the next ball, classy stroke. Smith walks across and looks for the flick again, but is trapped on the pads – no review from England though. Another big appeal from Broad is given not-out on the field, and skipper Joe Root chooses not to review it. Both deliveries were going over the top of the stumps, so it turned out to be wise captaincy. 3/47 after 22.

21st over: Scott Boland drives Mark Wood down the ground and the Aussie pair run four as it halts just short of the rope. A half-chance at gully falls short, and Boland scurries through for a single. 3/43 after 21.

🎺 All

🎺 Run

🎺 Four #Ashes pic.twitter.com/AkHwyEF1fc

20th over: Stuart Broad kicks things off for England. Steve Smith is able to let a few go early in the set, as the Barmy Army belt out a lovely rendition of Jerusalem. Broad forces Smith to play later at a couple of deliveries later in the over, but no runs come from it. 3/37 after 20.

2.15pm: Welcome back to Sporting News’ live blog for the final Test match of The Ashes series in Hobart. Australia lead by 152 runs, but are in a spot of bother at 3/37 in their second dig. England were rolled for just 188 on day two, and will need to find plenty more with bat and ball in the second innings if they are any chance of forcing a result. Steve Smith (17*) and nightwatchman Scott Boland (3*) will walk to the crease shortly, with play set to begin at 2.30pm.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc. Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

The fifth Test is a day-night match and the first ball will be bowled at 3:00pm (AEDT), with play scheduled to finish at approximately 10:00pm (AEDT).

Kayo Sports, Foxtel, and Channel 7 will all be broadcasting the five Tests between Australia and England, with an exciting summer of cricket expected.

Fans can sign up for Kayo, purchase the sports pack on Foxtel, or watch Channel 7’s free-to-air broadcast.

SPECIAL KAYO OFFER FOR NEW CUSTOMERS: Get two months of Kayo Basic for just $5

Kayo will be simulcasting Fox Cricket’s broadcast of the action, and Channel 7 will have their own coverage.

ABC Radio will also be covering the commentary for listeners of the game.

The Bureau of Meteorology ‘s 7-day forecast has outlined the following chance of rain for each day of the fifth Test.

Saturday January 15 (Day 2) – Humid. Partly cloudy. 60% chance of rain, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday January 16 (Day 3) – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of rain, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Monday January 17 (Day 4) – Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tuesday January 18 (Day 5) – Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

source