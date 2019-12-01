Love And Care saved a Filly Injured By A Bear

This is a memory from a long time ago. Way before I found out the web beyond checking the mail. This is a time when I was a nomadic horsewoman in the Himalaya.

I was living in the high pastures of the Kullu valley with my herd of horses. We were in the meadows below the Hampta Pass – in regards to a 6 hour walk from Manali. The wintertime has been rough, and we were camping out in the high altitude pastures where we leave them for the summers, supplementing their diet with some grain to help them significantly catch on on their health a bit faster.

Precisely what a place to be in! We were camped in the meadows at Juara. Alpine meadows – the air is crisp, the water is superior and flows right through the pasture. A few empty stone structures that could later become nomadic tea stalls plus camps of herb gatherers dotted the scene, with sheer black cliffs rising on both sides in stark contrast with the plush comfort of the place. A location straight from some fantasy tale. One could believe some nature spirits living here, particularly on moonlit nights, once the scene goes black and white, with the moonlight strong enough in places to join up come color. Precisely what a life – the horses are living free around me, prancing using their improving condition. Pye, my bitch, by my side, and the sounds of the stream for the company.

The days were pretty idle. Feeding the horses a couple of times per day was no pain – they used to come happily enough for the treat. Beyond that. Very little to do. Cooking, enjoying the paradise I was living in, early to bed, early to rise. Perhaps an occasional trip to Sethan – the last village with this route, and the sole entirely Buddhist town in the entire Kullu valley, where my god-family lived. A classic idyll as I helped the horses to get fit for the challenging Himalayan Tours for the season.

The occupation came unexpectedly https://nomadific.com/. A gaddi camp was passing by, about to camp a little higher compared to pasture we were in. I recognized the shepherd and invited him for a cup of tea. When he saw me, he chose to camp near our camp itself.

Over a cup of tea, I realized why.

A filly of his, have been attacked with a bear yesterday, and have been hurt badly. Initially, believing that she’d die anyway, he hadn’t taken her to a vet. But she hadn’t yet died. She was severe, with her wounds infected, and was struggling to keep up with the moving camp to check out her mother. This was developing a problem since the mare used to keep awaiting her, and slowing the caravan.

I’d already gained an excellent reputation as a dog lover, and my animals were often a point of interest for local livestock owners for the glowing condition I used to maintain them in. Plus, I was gaining a reputation being an enthusiastic “unofficial vet” from the knowledge of animal medicine I used to gather for the well-being of my horses in a land where vets weren’t readily available, and often very not even close to the place of need.

He wanted me to take a consider the filly and see if there was any a cure for her, also to seeing if she could be pay if there weren’t. I refused flat out to put her down, as I do not believe that animals ought to be killed when they’re fighting to recover. Plus, I lacked the kind of knowledge and equipment it would decide to try to put her down. I consented to take a look and see what I possibly could do for her.

We went into the pasture and unloaded his horses to create camp and then look for the filly. She was poorly. She was sleeping, exhausted after the field without even coming to become listed on the herd, once she saw that they had halted.