Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
Daniel Gunn, CEO and the founder of the digital insights company CREATION.co discusses new strategies for public health authorities and governments organizations to employ to fight against the spread of medical misinformation on the internet.
Research has demonstrated the irresistible impact of social media and the necessity of an integrated response from the government to counter fake health news. It’s also been proven that doctors and other health professionals have been the pioneers and are well ahead of government and health organizations in the battle against false information about medicine, particularly regarding COVID-19.
Our efforts have been to track and analyze COVID-19-related information on the web through the entire outbreak. Utilizing a database comprising three million profiles on social media of healthcare experts (HCPs) and HCPs, we’ve been monitoring discussions on misinformation across social media platforms. By combining this database with sophisticated analytical techniques, we’ve observed the creation of new methods to identify new fake information quickly.
Combating the risks of misinformation about medical treatment is an important aspect of our research and has lasted for more than 10 years. Our research has demonstrated that HCPs and pharmaceutical firms must use websites on social media and websites like Wikipedia to tackle misconceptions and spread the truth.
From 2014 until 2016, we collaborated in collaboration with from 2014 to 2016. We worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) during the Ebola outbreak in various fields that included false information. Our work resulted in developing a toolkit for communication during health emergencies. Our live stream of HCP conversations around Ebola offered valuable insight from the frontlines of health care and communication.
Our research has given us insight into strategies that can be effective for governments and public health agencies to combat misinformation about medical care online.
Doctors’ battle against fake news is sweeping across the globe.
HCPs are well ahead of the main social media platforms battling fake news. They have been one of the most vocal supporters of change to identify inaccurate information. As a significator of the work done by HCPs last year, Twitter announced it would launch an entirely new feature that would allow users from Australia, the US, South Korea, and Australia to identify tweets that appear to be misleading’.
The decision was well-liked by medical experts urging this feature to alert people of incorrect information regarding vaccines. In the past, their only option to expose false information was to reply on Twitter.
New platforms aid HCPs to spread the truth
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic featured a wide variety of voices and messages being shared about the condition by healthcare organizations and medical professionals.
Health professionals and doctors were often innovative and first to use new platforms to reach various viewers. One example is how doctors have adopted TikTok and its latest short-form video design and algorithms (built on shares, views, likes, views, and video completion) that allow content to be displayed in any user’s “For You” page.
NHS general surgeon and clinical lecturer in Imperial College London, Dr. Karan Rajan, has emerged as an influential voice in the fight against spreading misinformation on medical issues via social media. According to the most recent count, the doctor has amassed 4.6m TikTok followers, 300k Instagram followers, and 215k YouTube subscribers. The majority of the TikTok content is dedicated to dispelling the common myths and misinformation regarding medicine and health. One of his recent videos on his page – which has more than a million views, included a video on the “new COVID-19 strain, ‘Deltacron'” which he assured his followers that it was not real.
Many HCPs, ranging from newly qualified to top consultants, have built significant followings on TikTok, which receives thousands of visits per day and millions of users.
Since misinformation is spread over various social networks, HCPs tend to be the initial to point out health-related misinformation.
What have governments already done
However, some public agencies have taken action to counter misinformation about medical care, such as the WHO’s warning of the possibility of an “infodemic,” along with the pledge by the 132 United Nations members to tackle false information concerning the virus were significant and crucial important milestones.
This is because the UN members were correct to caution that an information epic “can be just as harmful to the security and human health in the same way as the virus itself.”
WhatsApp and Facebook have teamed up with the UN to provide an instance of social media companies responding to misinformation. Through this collaboration, which launched a COVID-19 Health Alert service. WhatsApp users can join in a conversation to interact in the program and receive information such as audio files, messages, and links to videos. The WHO can also make use of their TikTok platform, frequently together with experts HCP partnerships, to help educate on a wide range of pertinent health concerns.
However, health organizations cannot be able to defend themselves against misinformation alone and must take advantage of the expertise already available to coordinate the required global response. This includes HCPs providing truthful information as part of a global network of authoritative voices.
The health sector should take heart from the measures that health institutions and the government are taking, particularly as they appear to follow the model that healthcare professionals and doctors have set for them. However, now is the right time for healthcare leaders to take up the baton to continue the battle against medical misinformation that undermines the credibility of the public’s health-related initiatives.
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
