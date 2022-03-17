Here’s a look at the latest promotions hirings, movers, and newsmakers on the Memphis area’s business scene:

Gulf Intermodal Services, a part of the IMC Companies family of brands, has recently acquired a brand newly constructed terminal located within Houston, Texas, from Empire Land Corp. On 33 acres of land, the terminal allows GIS the capacity to house up to 1.400 fully-sized, grounded containers and 500 mounted vehicles on chassis. The terminal also has a fully-equipped shop that offers repair and maintenance capabilities for trucks, chassis, and vans. GIS purchased Empire Truck Lines in March 2021. It was leasing the terminal up until the purchase agreement was signed.

Lehman-Roberts Co. was awarded two 2021 Quality in Construction awards for the highest quality of construction for an asphalt pavement by theNational Asphalt Pavement Association. The company was honored during the association’s annual meeting, held on the 67th of April. The awards honored Lehman-Roberts in its efforts on Tennessee 76 in Fayette County. They included the construction of 6.74 miles of road and Mississippi 278 in Lafayette County, Mississippi, comprising two sections, each of which works on 16 miles of roadway located on the south part of downtown Oxford and Oxford University. The University of Mississippi. On the road in Fayette County, the company installed an 0.85-inch layer of asphalt on the road, enhancing the quality of the ride by over 46%. For Lafayette County, Lehman-Roberts milled and laid a road, which improved the ride by 65percent.

The Memphis Medical District Collaborative announced numerous internally promoted positions as the company expanded. Alongside this, MMDC hired four new employees in 2021. Recent promotions included Abigail Sheridan, vice president Chief Operating Officer; Ben Schulman, vice president, Real Estate and Economic Development; Emily Harris Halpern director of programs, Communications and Engagement; Latasha Harris, program director for Anchor Programs; and Mariko Krause, program coordinator Real Estate and Economic Development.

Red Door Wealth Management last month introduced a brand new client service associate following the appointment of Mary Katherine “Miller” Erickson. She will support Red Door’s team to ensure the smoothest customer service experience. She was previously the insurance agency’s office manager in the local area. The Mississippi native graduated from The Veritas School and Covenant College.

A long-standing tennis professional in South Africa, Petrus Koekemoer is now a part of the local nonprofit Tennis Memphis. As one of the tennis pros, He will coach and guide local youngsters and adults interested in playing tennis on Memphis’s four publicly-owned tennis courts. Koekemoer started his career as a coach in the year 1998. This was the catalyst for him to start the tennis school of his choice. He is an official participant in the South African Tennis Association and has been taught the basics in tennis through The International Tennis Federation and the GreatBase Tennis Curriculum. Koekemoer has coached various provincial and regional junior teams who competed and traveled nationally.

NOTEWORTHY

Bank of America on February 9 announced a donation of $25,000 that will provide 75,000 meals for the Mid-South Food Bank to address food insecurity within the Mid-South region. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the estimated number of people were food insecure in the United States in 2020. Bank of America supports its employees’ safety and health as it addresses one of the greatest requirements of the local communities. The Mid-South Food Bank distributes 4 million meals per month to 300 partner agencies across twelve West Tennessee counties, 18 counties in north Mississippi, and one county in Arkansas.

It is worth noting that the Baker Donelson law firm received an excellent score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which is the country’s most important benchmarking study and report that evaluates corporate policies and practices about LGBTQ and equality in the workplace. Baker Donelson is among 1,271 large U.S. businesses included in the 2022 CEI. Baker Donelson scored a 90 in its 2022 CEI study, which evaluates businesses on specific criteria that fall under four main pillars: non-discrimination policies for all companies and fair advantages for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, promoting an inclusive culture corporate social accountability.