Memphis People in Business: March 17, 2022
Here’s a look at the latest promotions hirings, movers, and newsmakers on the Memphis area’s business scene:
Gulf Intermodal Services, a part of the IMC Companies family of brands, has recently acquired a brand newly constructed terminal located within Houston, Texas, from Empire Land Corp. On 33 acres of land, the terminal allows GIS the capacity to house up to 1.400 fully-sized, grounded containers and 500 mounted vehicles on chassis. The terminal also has a fully-equipped shop that offers repair and maintenance capabilities for trucks, chassis, and vans. GIS purchased Empire Truck Lines in March 2021. It was leasing the terminal up until the purchase agreement was signed.
Lehman-Roberts Co. was awarded two 2021 Quality in Construction awards for the highest quality of construction for an asphalt pavement by theNational Asphalt Pavement Association. The company was honored during the association’s annual meeting, held on the 67th of April. The awards honored Lehman-Roberts in its efforts on Tennessee 76 in Fayette County. They included the construction of 6.74 miles of road and Mississippi 278 in Lafayette County, Mississippi, comprising two sections, each of which works on 16 miles of roadway located on the south part of downtown Oxford and Oxford University. The University of Mississippi. On the road in Fayette County, the company installed an 0.85-inch layer of asphalt on the road, enhancing the quality of the ride by over 46%. For Lafayette County, Lehman-Roberts milled and laid a road, which improved the ride by 65percent.
The Memphis Medical District Collaborative announced numerous internally promoted positions as the company expanded. Alongside this, MMDC hired four new employees in 2021. Recent promotions included Abigail Sheridan, vice president Chief Operating Officer; Ben Schulman, vice president, Real Estate and Economic Development; Emily Harris Halpern director of programs, Communications and Engagement; Latasha Harris, program director for Anchor Programs; and Mariko Krause, program coordinator Real Estate and Economic Development.
Red Door Wealth Management last month introduced a brand new client service associate following the appointment of Mary Katherine “Miller” Erickson. She will support Red Door’s team to ensure the smoothest customer service experience. She was previously the insurance agency’s office manager in the local area. The Mississippi native graduated from The Veritas School and Covenant College.
A long-standing tennis professional in South Africa, Petrus Koekemoer is now a part of the local nonprofit Tennis Memphis. As one of the tennis pros, He will coach and guide local youngsters and adults interested in playing tennis on Memphis’s four publicly-owned tennis courts. Koekemoer started his career as a coach in the year 1998. This was the catalyst for him to start the tennis school of his choice. He is an official participant in the South African Tennis Association and has been taught the basics in tennis through The International Tennis Federation and the GreatBase Tennis Curriculum. Koekemoer has coached various provincial and regional junior teams who competed and traveled nationally.
Bank of America on February 9 announced a donation of $25,000 that will provide 75,000 meals for the Mid-South Food Bank to address food insecurity within the Mid-South region. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the estimated number of people were food insecure in the United States in 2020. Bank of America supports its employees’ safety and health as it addresses one of the greatest requirements of the local communities. The Mid-South Food Bank distributes 4 million meals per month to 300 partner agencies across twelve West Tennessee counties, 18 counties in north Mississippi, and one county in Arkansas.
It is worth noting that the Baker Donelson law firm received an excellent score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which is the country’s most important benchmarking study and report that evaluates corporate policies and practices about LGBTQ and equality in the workplace. Baker Donelson is among 1,271 large U.S. businesses included in the 2022 CEI. Baker Donelson scored a 90 in its 2022 CEI study, which evaluates businesses on specific criteria that fall under four main pillars: non-discrimination policies for all companies and fair advantages for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, promoting an inclusive culture corporate social accountability.
Guelph’s Madeline DeCorso chases her acting aspirations from
A career in business for corporations in downtown Toronto seems like a rewarding job Madeline DeCorso was spending her working on data, she admitted that she was not satisfied. She turned her life and decided to take on acting.
After being fired from her position as learning coordinator for BrainStation at the start of the epidemic, she went back to Guelph to stay in her parents’ home. After three weeks of sitting on the couch, watching TV and a lightbulb popped up in her head, and she decided to explore acting.
She has always been a fan of acting and was a huge fan of drama classes at high school.
To start acting, she began as an actor in the background. Her first role was on production for The Boys, one of her favorite shows.
She also appeared on Nightmare Alley as a background actor: “At one point, I was a meter away from Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara being given direction by Guillermo del Toro,” said DeCorso.
“I try to listen to what the director tells them, like the relationship between actor and director.”
As a student of business studying at the Guelph University of Guelph, she said she enjoyed her classes and was very active in Business School. She wasn’t sure what field of business she would like to pursue the following graduation. The first position was as a consultant for business at the Bank of Montreal.
“I felt as if I had failed because I had this picture of myself in university as this professional woman dressed in a suit, located in central Toronto core. Then when it was over, I felt unfocused and didn’t know what I stood for as a person,” she explained.
She added that in the same breath that she felt relieved that she was not forced to work in an environment where she felt she was unsure of what she was doing, and she didn’t feel pressured.
“The networking skills that I built at the University of Guelph have helped me tremendously,” said DeCorso. “That is a skill that had carried through with acting, especially during the pandemic when everything was virtual; I had to rely on those networking skills.”
There’s a lot involved behind the scenes before getting an audition, the actress explained, from taking headshots to training demo reels and finally getting an agent.
“I believe that the whole public is the decision-maker. Family and acquaintances suddenly get to impact your job, while in other occupations don’t as often,” she said. “That’s what’s scary, showing vulnerability in front of so many people.”
DeCorso explained that acting classes are an excellent way to process emotions and address previous experiences. It almost seems like a kind of therapy.
“Many of us look at the television every night to get away from reality. I’m sure that I do. I do lots of television,” she said.
“The notion that I can assist someone who has endured a long and tiring day and wants to unwind or have a blast. I might be able to contribute to their experience is what keeps me going through this process.”
To continue the acting profession, DeCorso says she wants to join an ensemble cast and work on a period film such as Bridgerton.
