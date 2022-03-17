TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI and OGI on NASDAQ OGI) is its parent firm of Organigram Inc. (collectively “Organigram” or the “Company”), a major licensed cannabis producer. We are pleased to announce the introduction of their social impact initiative ‘Organigram operating for good,’ to build healthy communities in which we reside and work. In line with this strategy, the Company is committed to giving back to the community by signing up for the Pledge 1% Movement. Organigram has pledged to give 1 percent of Time’, which means the Company will donate 1percent of the time employees spend to local volunteer organizations. The Organigram team all across Canada can be attracted to contribute to initiatives and causes in the communities where they reside or work via individual or group volunteer opportunities.

“As a team and as a company, we are committed to making positive contributions to our communities and supporting important causes to our employees,” said Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram. “Pledge to give 1% is a vital and constant component of our Social Impact Strategy. Our mission is to become an enterprise that works for good and works with other companies to identify the needs of our communities and then respond to them in meaningful ways.”

Pledge 1 is a global movement that was created to establish an entirely new standard for businesses of all sizes and levels to create an impact on the world through their work. Organigram is one of over 12,000 companies across the globe that have pledged for pledge 1%. Pledge 1% Movement.

The Pledge initiative of 1% will expand Organigram’s ongoing charitable giving efforts. “As our corporate footprint grows, so should our ability to do good,” Goldenberg says. Goldenberg. “We are proud to facilitate donations of employees’ time and expect this commitment will grow over time.”

Organigram is thrilled to join the Pledge 1percent community. We encourage other businesses to join the pledge and use their business to become an instrument to make a difference.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market as well as TSX-listed company that has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Organigram Inc. and Laurentian Organic Inc., licensed producers of cannabis-derived products and cannabis in Canada, and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, which is a registered manufacturer of soft chews that contain cannabis-infused ingredients in Canada.

Organigram is committed to producing top-quality cannabis for adult and patient recreational users, as creating international business alliances to increase the Company’s international presence. Organigram has also created and acquired a range of adult-use cannabis legal brands, such as Edison Big Bag O’ Buds SHRED, SHRED’ems, Bonjour, Laurentian, Tremblant Cannabis, and Trailblazer. Organigram has establishments in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Lac-Superieur, Quebec, with an edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company is regulated under The Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

Forward-Looking Information

It contains forward-looking data. In most cases, however, forward-looking information is recognized by the use of terms such as “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” or variations of these terms and phrases. They also indicate that certain events, actions, or outcomes “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, happen, or be realized. Forward-looking information is subjected to certain risks and uncertainties, and other elements that could cause actual results of events, performances, or results of Organigram to be different from expectations for the future or the current results, performance, or achievements which are implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

There are risks, uncertainties, and other elements associated with forward-looking statements that could affect actual events, outcomes, or performance, and the likelihood of them to differ significantly from those implied or stated by these forward-looking statements. These comprise risks and other factors described in the most recent annual report as well as in the management’s discussion and analysis as well as other Company documents that are filed periodically in SEDAR and provided for submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

The reader is cautioned not to place too much trust in the forward-looking information that reflects only when this announcement. While they are based on assumptions, the Company thinks that its assumptions and the factors employed in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable. Still, no undue trust should be placed on this information, and no guarantee can be provided that these things will happen within the timeframes specified or even in the timeframes stated. The forward-looking statements contained within the news release are created at publication.

The Company does not intend or assume any obligation unless and in the event permitted by law to modify or update any forward-looking statements, whether because of the release of new information, future events, or any other reason.