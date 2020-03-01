Business
Reasons why recruitment firms use recruitment software
The recruitment industry has accepted the advantages of having a technology partner to do business with. Many recruitment agencies are enthusiastically implementing recruitment software in their day-to-day activities. While there are countless reasons for these agencies to adopt the CRM software, the top three immediate reasons are to make life easier for their best employees, to scale up their business and to connect with candidates.
Spare top billing staff from admin hassles
If a recruitment firm’s top staff must deal with the hassles of paperwork and admin troubles even now, their talents are not being utilised to the full potential. They should be channelling their skill towards candidates and clients not frittering it away on tedious admin tasks. Important as they are, those tasks can easily be done by someone else or, better still, taken over by a software.
Top recruiters can concentrate on networking, building relationships, and pursuing opportunities for the firm. At the same time, the admin work is handled easily by a recruiting CRM software. There’s less chance of busy employees making mistakes or missing out on important details while entering data manually.
The software can also help average or low performing staff work better. With the unnecessary distractions cut off, recruitment professionals can focus completely on candidate management and networking.
Resolve recruitment business expansion challenges
Recruitment agencies may find themselves at the threshold of change but unsure how to steer the growth. Some businesses will find scaling up a complicated and challenging process. A software application designed exclusively for recruitment agencies is the best bet. Recruitment software solutions facilitate business growth and expansion by automating the small but important tasks so the team can focus on the bigger picture.
The cloud-based server option offered by CRM solutions helps agencies collaborate better with their global or remote team.The cloud centralised data makes exchanging and accessing information effortlessat any time of the day.
The big questions within the recruitment industry are the IR35 and the GDPR rules. All agencies are bound to work within these regulations. Without a recruitment software to guide the different procedures, navigating IR35 and GDPR policies would be a regular challenge for the recruitment agencies.
Mobile apps also help recruiters work faster, smarter and effectively. Quick data access and swift communication are just two of the advantages that mobile apps offer.
Engage better with candidates and clients
A recruiter’s most important job is to help, guide and manage candidates.As this is not always a straightforward job, a technology partner can helprecruiters take control of this process. Quicker and regular engagement with candidates lays a stronger base for candidate-recruiter relationship. Big recruitment firms whose recruiters manage many candidates might struggle to keep hold of the applicants’ progress.
One of the many functions of recruitment software is to keep track of applicants. Recruiters can follow candidates’ journey from application to the end result. Whether candidates need reminders to complete skills tests to proceed to the next step or recruiters must send emails with interview details, it can be done promptly.
Recruiters will be adept at communicating with their clients. It will be possible to deliver timely and accurate reports to clients. All dialogues can be logged into the system straightway and the client’s most pressing requirements can be worked on immediately.
HOW CAN YOU GET FAST ONLINE LOANS?
Fast loans are borrowed in case of emergencies or other short-term borrowing needs. If you ever need to get a fast loan online, do not get panic, as Silons is the trusted name that will help you out in your financial need.
Introduction to Silons:
The company is a proud lender of online payday and personal loans to the people. At Silons, a person can get the cash as fast as in an hour. The professionals at Silons take the shortest time to cater to your need for money.
The company provides fast and short-term loans to all the citizens of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The online lending company offers fast online loans with minimal interest rates for:
- Mortgages
- Car/vehicle loan
- Cash loan
How much fast loan a person can borrow?
You can apply for a Payday loan up to$ 1,000 and personal loan up to $ 5,000 instantly.
How to get a fast loan online?
The incredibly fast system does not take much of your time with a process that is remarkably simple:
- Fill the online application– the loan application is a two-step form.
- Get approved– the approval process is easy as every 4 out of 5 loan applications gets approved. During business hours, the deal is especially done quickly.
- Get cash– you can receive the cash in the account number decided in the form within 1 hour.
GET FAST ONLINE LOANS
The company believes in making people’s lives easier in the time of financial crisis. Silons delivers excellent customer services along with the best experience.
If you are in need of fast loan online but have some doubts and questions, you can contact the company any time at the company’s official website and get your queries answered quickly.
Executive on a hiatus: how to prepare for return to work
Every executive career does not follow a logical and linear path. If you are an executive who is anticipating returning to work after a professional hiatus, you have a lot of preparation to do. You’ve probably taken this time away due to health issues or because you were one of the employees made redundant after a merger.
In this transitional phase, you can prepare by formulating a strategy which works for you. But remember there are many things you must navigate. Below are some things you can do while priming yourself for the eventual return.
Update your executive resume
Whether you’ve taken a six-month break, or it’s been a considerable time since you were working, one thing is certain: your career documents need to be looked over again. Review your resume with a critical eye. Do you need to add something? Or does it need to be updated so it meets the current standards?
In case, you are struggling with this then it is best to seek out experts who can craft a perfect, up to date resume and cover letter for you. There are experts who specialise in optimising executive resumes and LinkedIn profiles, always keeping industry requirements in mind. Every industry has certain key words and terms that executive recruiters and head-hunters place more value on. Including these will help bring your resume to the forefront. Cover letters should be customized according to the company/role you’re pursuing. LinkedIn profiles are essentially the starting point for recruiters these days so your needs to be among the finest for it to attract a recruiter.
Volunteer or donate your time
Volunteer for a cause that is close to your heart. This is a good way of showing how you’ve been using your time while you’ve been away from the professional scene.Find a charity or non-profit where you can donate your time and put your skills to good use. Volunteering is always appreciated and valued by prospective employers. It could also potentially be a good networking ground.
Embrace part time or consultancy opportunities
If everything is favorable, you will be able join the corporate world quite soon. But not everyone is fortunate to find a rewarding job within a couple of months. It is important to consider alternatives such as working as a consultant or taking a part-time role, in the meanwhile. Such roles help you ease into the industry world while still allowing you to showcase your expertise and build your network.
Prepare for the inevitable question
Everyone re-joining the professional world after a break will be asked the reason behind their hiatus. It is inevitable for you as well. Always answer with a solid reason, never showing your last employer in a negative light. Perhaps the company was merging with another and you couldn’t connect with the new direction of the company. Talk about your desire for gaining an educational degree. Or maybe you wanted a few years to understand and manage the fatigue brought about by decades of continuous hard work. Demonstrate you had strong reasons and how you’ve benefited from this pause.
Widen your search
The first few months after you re-join the job market can taxing. You have a list of companies you would like to work for. There is your resume to prepare and cover letters to write. You have executive recruiters or head-hunters to meet with. Try to minimize how draining this time can be by drawing up a list of companies you would like to work for.
It helps if you expand your search by including companies that aren’t normally in your high priority list. Use this as opportunity to get comfortable answering questions about your hiatus. Involving these companies in talks can also help make you feel more relaxed about easing into the job market. It can overall feel less stressful when you finally get interviewed for the role you want at the company of your choice.
Should businesses use skills testing for internal recruitment?
Recruiters frequently rely on skills testing to filter and find the most suitable candidates. It helps them quickly review and rank applicants. Skills testing software solutions have a host of several different tests which can generate brief as well as comprehensive results in a matter of minutes. Its advantages are not limited to recruitment firms alone.
While more often associated with external recruitment,skills assessment is equally beneficial for internal recruitment within companies.Employers seeking to hire from their existing talent pool can use this to determine which of their staff has the requisite skillset.
It is mainly applicable in three situations.
- If a new position opens within the company
- If an employee wants to make a lateral move/move into a new department
- If an employee is trying for promotion
Is skills testing assessment really helpful for a business hiring within their own company?These questions should clear any doubts.
How is skills testing helpful for internal recruitment?
When an employer decides to create a new position within the company and welcomes both existing staff and outside candidates to apply, internal recruiters or HROs can use skills tests to assess all the candidates. Of course, employers are more familiar with the capabilities of internal candidates, but a new position requires a set of skills that those candidates might not possess.Skills test results allow employers to analyse whether their employees are capable of fulfilling responsibilities at the new role.
What exactly do skills tests analyse?
In internal recruitment, organisationscan use different skills tests to analyse different factors. If a job role necessitates advanced Excel and PowerPoint usage, candidates will have to tested that their skill is at this sophisticated level. A receptionist trying for a data entry role will have to prove her typing speed and accuracy. Her organization may value her level of accuracy over a junior data entry staff who is very fast but needs extra time to correct their errors.
Psychometric tests have proven to be useful in assessing intelligence and personality traits. Senior positions need candidates with strong effective leadership and problem-solving abilities. Psychometric testing covers these areas as well as capacity to collaborate, manage stress, verbal and numeric reasoning, among others. It helps employers understand their employees’ strengths and potential.
What other benefits does a skills testing software offer?
Whether a company isconsidering inhouse candidates for a promotion or a lateral move, theywill discover that testing candidates’ abilities will help them make good placement decisions. Each role anticipates a certain level of competencyand aptitude where basic skills are concerned. It is not guaranteed that an internal candidate is well-rounded just because they have been at the company for some time. Assessing them thoroughly before placing them in the new role can avert bad placement decisions. If a mismatch occurs, the company will have to spend substantial time, effort and even money trying to undo the damage.
Is skills assessmentonly for staff seeking new roles within the company?
The simple answer is No.
Organisations can use skills testing software to assess and train their existing staff. It will help supervisors and managers discover if numbers are their subordinates’ strong suit or if they have an aptitude for proactive communication. Employees who need guidance in specific areas can also be trained todevelop those skills.This can be done periodically to ascertain that an employee has been improving in those fields. It also boosts productivity and helps retain employees at the company.
