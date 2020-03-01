Reasons why recruitment firms use recruitment software

The recruitment industry has accepted the advantages of having a technology partner to do business with. Many recruitment agencies are enthusiastically implementing recruitment software in their day-to-day activities. While there are countless reasons for these agencies to adopt the CRM software, the top three immediate reasons are to make life easier for their best employees, to scale up their business and to connect with candidates.

Spare top billing staff from admin hassles

If a recruitment firm’s top staff must deal with the hassles of paperwork and admin troubles even now, their talents are not being utilised to the full potential. They should be channelling their skill towards candidates and clients not frittering it away on tedious admin tasks. Important as they are, those tasks can easily be done by someone else or, better still, taken over by a software.

Top recruiters can concentrate on networking, building relationships, and pursuing opportunities for the firm. At the same time, the admin work is handled easily by a recruiting CRM software. There’s less chance of busy employees making mistakes or missing out on important details while entering data manually.

The software can also help average or low performing staff work better. With the unnecessary distractions cut off, recruitment professionals can focus completely on candidate management and networking.

Resolve recruitment business expansion challenges

Recruitment agencies may find themselves at the threshold of change but unsure how to steer the growth. Some businesses will find scaling up a complicated and challenging process. A software application designed exclusively for recruitment agencies is the best bet. Recruitment software solutions facilitate business growth and expansion by automating the small but important tasks so the team can focus on the bigger picture.

The cloud-based server option offered by CRM solutions helps agencies collaborate better with their global or remote team.The cloud centralised data makes exchanging and accessing information effortlessat any time of the day.

The big questions within the recruitment industry are the IR35 and the GDPR rules. All agencies are bound to work within these regulations. Without a recruitment software to guide the different procedures, navigating IR35 and GDPR policies would be a regular challenge for the recruitment agencies.

Mobile apps also help recruiters work faster, smarter and effectively. Quick data access and swift communication are just two of the advantages that mobile apps offer.

Engage better with candidates and clients

A recruiter’s most important job is to help, guide and manage candidates.As this is not always a straightforward job, a technology partner can helprecruiters take control of this process. Quicker and regular engagement with candidates lays a stronger base for candidate-recruiter relationship. Big recruitment firms whose recruiters manage many candidates might struggle to keep hold of the applicants’ progress.

One of the many functions of recruitment software is to keep track of applicants. Recruiters can follow candidates’ journey from application to the end result. Whether candidates need reminders to complete skills tests to proceed to the next step or recruiters must send emails with interview details, it can be done promptly.

Recruiters will be adept at communicating with their clients. It will be possible to deliver timely and accurate reports to clients. All dialogues can be logged into the system straightway and the client’s most pressing requirements can be worked on immediately.