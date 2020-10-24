Revolutionizing the Perfume Industry, Awwad e Awwad Chisciotte from the House of Awwad

Awwad e Awwad, a leader in the fashion industry, stands among the pioneers, at the top. He stands as a role model for the rest of the youth, particularly for the Middle Eastern millennials, operating a thriving fashion and lifestyle empire under the brand name of The House of Awwad. After graduating from high school Awwad chose to seek higher education in Economics and Business Management. He went very well on this path as he excelled in his studies and later even used his experience and intellectual skills to develop his business empire further. According to him, product marketing and business management are two of his strengths. Awwad e Awwad owes much of his achievements to his ability to adjust as well as the practice of self-learning and his attitude of molding himself according to the circumstances thrown at him. He has also undertaken a world tour that he considers as a worldwide business journey. Chisciotte is the new perfume brand from the House of Awwad, that aims to target the masses in general.

Its sense of simplicity and absolute freshness is what keeps Chisciotte from becoming a cliché like the other highly extravagant perfumes. Being an ardent collector himself and possessing more than 120 kinds of perfumes in his wardrobe drawer, Awad hopes to succeed in the Emirate market with his newly introduced Chisciotte brand. He knew very well, having served around the world, that the targeted demographic audience for such beauty items was hunting for uniqueness out there. This is the reason why Chisciotte focuses mainly on the production of new scents. It plays with basic flavors and adds them together in special variations to give the final product an overall sense of uniqueness. In Lebanon, Dubai, and London, Chisciotte’s perfumes and colognes are already greatly admired. Some perfumes are gender-neutral, which may be the primary factor behind the strong sales figures. in addition to this, many toiletries have a very mild smell; they are not as pungent as many other popular perfumes on the market that make the head spin. Calmness can be utterly sensed when wearing a perfume from Chisciotte. As a joy to the senses, as stated by many people, these perfumes and colognes help a lot in improving one’s social and professional life.

Recently, the company took part in a fashion show held in Dubai and stood out from the rest of the participants. Every perfume differs from the next one in totality in Chisciotte’s lineup, owing to a unique combination of the oils and extracts. Chisciotte also owes its popularity to the consistency of the raw material used in its perfume collection, in addition to selling the goods quite smartly.

It was the dream of Awwad to have a fashion and lifestyle brand under his name right from the beginning. The name Chisciotte means a passage between the west and the east. It is based on having an enticing convergence of the senses of eastern and western fashion, much like the tone set by the brand name itself. Perfumes, bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and other accessories are among these. for the past decade or two, Awwad e Awwad has just expanded his operations into the realm of perfumes and toiletries, but he still plans to spread his empire to bags, beautiful gems, and leather accessories, as he has just signed a deal with some foreign designers and it is expected that the items will be launched by 2021. Besides, he is also keen to venture into the world of shades or goggles, as by 2022, the industry expects the first line in its range of shades. Not just this, but he also works closely with a team of Korean experts to design his new collection of men’s face care products.