Rural Telephone Subscribers Boost to 523.27 Mn Until June 2023.
The teledensity of wireless communications increased from 83.07 percent at the close of March 2023 to 83.27 percent in June. The rate of growth is 0.24 percent.
Rural telephone users have increased to 523.27 million by June 20, 2023, up from 519.82 million in March. The teledensity increased from 58.07 percent to 58.46 percent over the same time.
According to the Indian telecom performance indicator report for services,” the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reported that subscribers to the telephone in urban areas rose by 647.11 million up to 649.09 million at the close in June of 2023.
The report also stated that urban teledensity declined from 134.94 percent to 134.72 percent during the same period.
Of the total subscription, the proportion of rural subscriptions grew from 44.55 percent at the end of March 2023 to 44.66 percent by the end of June 2023.
“With an increase of 5.30 million customers during that quarter, the overall wireless subscriber base has grown to 1,142.09 million by the close of March and 1,147.39 million at the close of June 2023. It was an increase of 0.46 percent in comparison to the prior month,” it added.
On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the number of wireless subscribers decreased by 2.83 percent for the entire year.
The wireless teledensity grew from 83.07 percent at the end of March 2023 to 83.27 percent in June, with an annual growth rate of 0.24 percent.
“Wireline subscribers grew by 24.84 million by the close of March and 25.57 million at the close of June. This was an increase of 2.92 percent. Additionally, as a YoY basis, subscriptions to wireline services increased by 17.62 percent at the close of QE June,” according to the report.
The total number of internet users grew by 824.89 million and 836.86 million until June 2023. This is an annual growth rate of 1.45 percent.
“Out of the total of 836.86 million internet users, the number of internet users who are wired is 28.73 million, and the total amount of Wireless Internet subscribers is 808.13 million,” it added.
Which Are The Top Wearable App Development Companies?
7. Cardiogram
A wonderful illustration of a wearable app utilized for healthcare is Cardiogram. This solution tracks sleep, stress, fitness activities, and minute-to-minute heart rate. It is available for Android Wear and watchOS. Any detected anomalies in a user’s heart rate are also explained by the application’s indication of potential causes.
Platforms supported: watchOS and Android Wear
8. Telegram
A wearable version of the free messaging service’s application is also available. Despite having rather restricted functionality, users can read their most recent chats, respond to messages using stickers, emojis, pre-set phrases, and locations, or even dictate responses with their voice.
Platforms supported: watchOS and Android Wear
9. Strava
one of the most well-liked fitness apps for wearables and mobile devices. This solution keeps track of riding and running distances. The programme tracks the path using GPS and LTE so users may leave their cellphones at home. With capabilities like measuring the speed, distance, height, and calories burned during activities, these functions are offered.
Platforms supported: watchOS and Android Wear
10. Google Maps
Wearable gadgets can access the well-known mapping service. The app can provide alternate routes, assess mileage, direct users to preferred areas, and much more.
backed-up platforms: Google Wear and watchOS
This was just a small sample of all the wearable apps that are now available on the Play Market and App Store.
