Should businesses use skills testing for internal recruitment?

Recruiters frequently rely on skills testing to filter and find the most suitable candidates. It helps them quickly review and rank applicants. Skills testing software solutions have a host of several different tests which can generate brief as well as comprehensive results in a matter of minutes. Its advantages are not limited to recruitment firms alone.

While more often associated with external recruitment,skills assessment is equally beneficial for internal recruitment within companies.Employers seeking to hire from their existing talent pool can use this to determine which of their staff has the requisite skillset.

It is mainly applicable in three situations.

If a new position opens within the company

If an employee wants to make a lateral move/move into a new department

If an employee is trying for promotion

Is skills testing assessment really helpful for a business hiring within their own company?These questions should clear any doubts.

How is skills testing helpful for internal recruitment?

When an employer decides to create a new position within the company and welcomes both existing staff and outside candidates to apply, internal recruiters or HROs can use skills tests to assess all the candidates. Of course, employers are more familiar with the capabilities of internal candidates, but a new position requires a set of skills that those candidates might not possess.Skills test results allow employers to analyse whether their employees are capable of fulfilling responsibilities at the new role.

What exactly do skills tests analyse?

In internal recruitment, organisationscan use different skills tests to analyse different factors. If a job role necessitates advanced Excel and PowerPoint usage, candidates will have to tested that their skill is at this sophisticated level. A receptionist trying for a data entry role will have to prove her typing speed and accuracy. Her organization may value her level of accuracy over a junior data entry staff who is very fast but needs extra time to correct their errors.

Psychometric tests have proven to be useful in assessing intelligence and personality traits. Senior positions need candidates with strong effective leadership and problem-solving abilities. Psychometric testing covers these areas as well as capacity to collaborate, manage stress, verbal and numeric reasoning, among others. It helps employers understand their employees’ strengths and potential.

What other benefits does a skills testing software offer?

Whether a company isconsidering inhouse candidates for a promotion or a lateral move, theywill discover that testing candidates’ abilities will help them make good placement decisions. Each role anticipates a certain level of competencyand aptitude where basic skills are concerned. It is not guaranteed that an internal candidate is well-rounded just because they have been at the company for some time. Assessing them thoroughly before placing them in the new role can avert bad placement decisions. If a mismatch occurs, the company will have to spend substantial time, effort and even money trying to undo the damage.

Is skills assessmentonly for staff seeking new roles within the company?

The simple answer is No.

Organisations can use skills testing software to assess and train their existing staff. It will help supervisors and managers discover if numbers are their subordinates’ strong suit or if they have an aptitude for proactive communication. Employees who need guidance in specific areas can also be trained todevelop those skills.This can be done periodically to ascertain that an employee has been improving in those fields. It also boosts productivity and helps retain employees at the company.