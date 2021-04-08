Trends come and go in the make-up world all the time. One day everyone’s talking about contouring and the very next day, it’s all about the blush. But if there is one trend that doesn’t change with time, it is thick, dark, and beautiful eyelashes. No matter what age or color, every woman loves to have wonderful and luscious eyelashes.

But what do you do when you are not naturally blessed with the best or you want to accentuate your makeup look? Well then for that we have false eyelashes. With more women embracing makeup every day, false eyelashes are becoming something of a luxury item. Whatever kind of makeup you are wearing, putting false lashes on will always make you look ten times better.

In the last couple of years, the beauty and fashion world has increasingly started using these false lashes. And it’s not just limited to the fashion industry but rather anyone who wears makeup has started using these false lashes more frequently, be it an actress in a Hollywood movie or teen on her prom night.

With this increase in demand, there has also been a great boom in false eyeshades business. This means there are tons of competitions for businesses who want to achieve success in this industry. To achieve this prosperity and make your product more special you need to create your own creative custom false eyelash boxes.

Shaping Your Boxes

To make your packaging unique and exquisite, design it in a way that your customers always come back to buy only from you. You can do this by cutting out your product’s packaging into unique and different shapes that would make your product look more appealing to the customers.

For instance, just think of Huda Beauty products. When the customers look at the lip-shaped packaging, they can always link the product back to the brand. This does not only develop a brand image but your customers are also more likely to shop from you in the future because you provide them something that no one else does.

Similarly, you could cut out your false eyelash boxes into the shape of an eye. You could design them in a way that your customers will instantly recognize your product from the crowd of other products.

To cut your packaging costs on such custom orders, it’s always a good idea to order wholesale eyelash boxes. This way you can reach economies of scale and have a lower cost per unit.

Creative Design

Besides the box itself, the outer layer of your eyelash packaging box is just as important if not more. When your customers will purchase your product, the packaging is the first thing that they will see. You need to be creative and think carefully about your eyelash packaging.

For this, you could use a number of different materials such as foam sheets, plastic, or fabric, whatever you think looks best and suits your brand’s image. You can also use various types of paints and glitters that will look loud and draw more attention to your product.

Brand Image

