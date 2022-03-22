Business
Small Museum, Known as the home of Ground Zero Tours, Could Shut down within a few weeks.
An organization that has offered tour guides of The World Trade Center site since way before the nation’s September. 11, 2001 museum created is facing financial difficulties.
NEW YORK (AP) -Before the September. 11, 2001 museum constructed within the World Trade Center, a storefront visitor center on the same street was opened for tours led by relatives of victims survivors, survivors, and others who had personal connections to the tragic and traumatic events of 9/11.
Five million more visitors later, the site today known as the September 11 Tribute Museum is set to close in the next few weeks. The museum’s leaders claim in the event of an emergency rescue from millions of dollars of debt.
“We’ve been hanging by one thread,” co-founder and CEO Jennifer Adams-Webb told the press, and it’s “a take-or-leap situation.”
Although the pressure on finances has been growing for a while, the museum’s leaders believe that the museum has been forced to collapse due to the coronavirus epidemic that hit tourism hard following an expensive move in 2017.
The 9/11 Tribute Museum traced its roots to 2004 when a group of relatives of the victims determined to transform an old deli, just a few only a few steps from the site of the attack, to become a place of focus to mark the 2001 terrorist attacks which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000. The site was a huge excavation and construction zone in 2004, but people were already there in large numbers.
“There’s an urgent need for a memorial right now, at this moment the, the then-mayor Michael Bloomberg said when the Tribute WTC Visitor Center (as it was originally referred to) opened in.
It displayed twisted steel pieces from the rubble, a photo gallery of victims, and other artifacts. However, it was most famous for its walking tours around the trade center site guided by family members of the deceased survivors, rescue and recovery workers, and people who lived near during 9/11.
The center attracted 100,000 people within its initial four months. Over time it has also offered more than 900 volunteer tour guides a safe and cherished space to express their sorrow, sadness, and memories.
“I’m capable of talking about my son, even 20 years later to those who would like to know more stories about my son and me,” shares co-founder Lee Ielpi, a former firefighter and 911 recovery worker. His father was a firefighter. Jonathan Ielpi was killed at the trade center. His father rescued his body out of the rubble.
Certain guides have traveled up to northern Virginia to conduct tours. Some guides have become close that they continue to travel together on cruises, Ielpi said.
This center is dwarfed by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, a taxpayer-funded $700 million project that was inaugurated with a memorial plaza in the year 2011 and an enormous underground museum in 2014. The museum has attracted over 18 million people, and the free-of-cost open-air plaza has attracted an estimated 55 million.
On Monday, it was announced that the Tribute Museum was closed for the entire day. Around 12 people turned in the front door believing it was the national museum.
Tribute Museum leaders say it continues to play a unique and vital role with its emphasis on the guides’ firsthand stories of being a victim and getting back from them.
“To have them say that tomorrow will be better than today and it’s all up to us that’s a very powerful message,” said Ielpi, who was also the first trustee for the museum’s national collection. “We would never want to see people leave feeling angry or any other form of sadness.”
Tribute Museum Tribute Museum has gotten grants and donations but is heavily reliant on fees for admission and tours (currently between $17 and $33 respectively to adults).
The financial crisis began in 2017 when the museum relocated to a bigger facility just a few blocks away from the center for trade. The move drained the museum’s reserve funds and increased the rent, but the museum’s leaders believed it was the most efficient option, as the former site was too small for the number of visitors needed to sustain a growing rent bill, Adams-Webb explained.
The new building was designed to allow school groups of up to marching bands to be in town to participate in parades like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She explained that the number of visitors decreased by around 30% while the museum tried to revitalize itself.
There was a resurgence of numbers during the following two years. However, the pandemic shut down the museum for some time in 2020. It also resulted in restrictions on travel which took a huge toll on a place that receives 40 percent of visitors from outside of the United States. The picture started to improve following that the U.S. fully reopened to tourists from all over the world in November of last year. Still, it was once more clouded by the highly contagious Omicron-related surge, said Adams-Webb.
The Tribute Museum’s parent organization’s owner has received over $300,000 in aid for the pandemic via the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans that were later canceled, Small Business Administration records indicate. Adams-Webb noted that the staff had decreased from over 30 before the pandemic and is now around 10 today, and others were cut where it was feasible. Total expenses were around 3.6 million in 2019, which was when the parent’s tax records were available to the public.
Adams-Webb, who lost a close friend working at the World Trade Center, said people had approached the nation’s 9/11 memorial about possible assistance or cooperation; however, nothing has been done. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum declined to provide a statement.
Beyond a lifeline for dealing with debts currently incurred, Tribute also needs a partner who can help determine how to make the business financially viable.
She added that there’s “a tiny chance” for one to step up and make a difference in the facility “built by people in the community to satisfy the needs that are available.”
Business
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is a digital marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product to the market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that creating challenger banks is the first step towards developing complete financial services suited to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC experienced firsthand the epidemic’s impact that included lockdowns and closures. We witnessed many others around us needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. This market required well-suited solutions, and that’s where these two realities collided, which led to our design of this platform,” the founder explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to learn about their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were enthusiastic to be successful, but they did not take into account that they required more than just their professional expertise to achieve this They needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech and expert in product-to-market, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development across a variety of companies. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and realized that creating challenger banks is just the first step towards creating complete financial experiences that are tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the disease that included lockdowns and closings, as well as seeing so many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. The market that was emerging required a suitable solution, and that’s where two of these realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” the founder explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and pain points. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental health and fitness areas. Professionals of the highest caliber were eager to succeed. However, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this, and they required tools to manage their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an expert in digital marketing with more than twenty years of experience. He is the co-founder of a top digital marketing company. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product-to-market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have been focusing on the development of several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and an increase in the “API” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the first step towards creating complete financial experiences tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. This market was in dire need of suitable solutions, and this is when the two realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” He explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As top-caliber professionals, they were motivated to succeed; however, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this and needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
Search
Small Museum, Known as the home of Ground Zero Tours, Could Shut down within a few weeks.
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
Five Reasons Your Early-Stage Business Should Have An Advisory Board
Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
Russian soldiers invaded their city, then homes.
Inside Ahluwalia The London brand that is breaking new ground.
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Starbucks quickly suspend all business in Russia.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
VHS hosts Business and Community Leaders Dinner, March 31
-
Business3 days ago
As global brands shun Russia, Asian firms sit out controversy
-
Business3 days ago
Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
-
Business3 days ago
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment Login