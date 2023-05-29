You have an existing business. To grow your company, you must promote it and reach the customer.

You may have set aside a budget for marketing and advertising your company, or perhaps you are just starting, but you will need to market it in a big way to get new clients to notice you.

What better way to sponsor it than digitally, where various options are available?

In this technologically-driven world, companies are flocking down the online market to monetize their products and services digitally. Many brands increased their marketing budgets to try and reach out to more customers.

According to research, in 2023, the digital advertising market will be worth $602.25 Billion — 66.4% more than the total media ad spending. Advertising on devices connected to the internet, such as mobile phones, computers, and other intelligent devices.

There are many ways to promote your online business that will be cost-effective, no matter what your budget is.

This article will examine five ways to promote your company, regardless of budget constraints.

1. Create a website

Websites are an essential part of digital marketing. Your website will be the first place customers go to learn about your services and products.

Your website is a 24/7 sponsor of your business, just like your Google listing.

It introduces you, your company, your products, and your services. Your site also provides valuable information to customers and shows off your personality.

Many free subscriptions allow you to create your site. However, if you want your business to grow, you must upgrade your subscription.

The growth of your company depends on the following: purchasing a domain, hiring a designer to create a professional-looking website, and being able to add features as you need them.

Creating a website that does not require storing user data in a database, such as Brilliant Illuminations, is possible. Or you can build a site with advanced features like registration.

For example, Astound Children’s Illustration Agency allows illustrator registration to provide services like contemporary art licensing.

2. Claim your Google My Business Profile

Google, My Business Profile, is a free way to register your business. This platform allows you to optimize and manage your Google Business Profile.

Google calls your Google Business listing “Your business profile.” Google Maps, as well as the local search results on Google Search, include Business Profiles.

You can easily let your clients know the location of your business and its hours. Google also allows customers to rate and review your company.

You can customize, enhance, and manage your Business profile by claiming Google My Business. This can increase your visibility in search engine results, a great way to reach more people.

3 Simple SEO Techniques to Optimize Your Website

Using basic SEO to appear in Google’s search results and drive traffic to your site is essential. What is SEO exactly?

SEO (search engine optimization) is a way to help your site rank higher on Google’s search results. Using relevant keywords on your website and in URLs will increase the chances that users will find your site online when searching for your company.

SEO is more than just using keywords. It is helpful to conduct some online research or hire an SEO expert who can help improve the performance of your website and grow your business organically.

Kangs Solicitors, for example, have different pages to promote their services in civil fraud, asset recovery, and HMRC tax investigation. You will see that each service has its page with valuable and comprehensive content.

Goldtrowel Construction Training has created a standalone page to promote its three top construction courses: bricklaying, tiling, and plastering.

4. Add Live Chat

Include a live-chat box on your website to promote your business. A live chat allows customers to have a real-time conversation with an agent or bot in a chat app.

Chat is more convenient, real-time, and 1-on-1 to resolve customer issues than by phone or email.

A chat feature on your site allows you to receive customer queries in real-time, which helps resolve their issues.

AVRillo, a London-based conveyancing service, offers a live chat feature on its website that helps visitors get answers to questions instantly.

American Holiday Lights, a holiday lighting service, offers a live chat to answer user questions instantly.

5- Leveraging LinkedIn Marketing

LinkedIn Marketing is another way to promote your business on the internet.

LinkedIn marketing involves using LinkedIn for various purposes, including building connections, establishing business partnerships, improving brand awareness, sharing content, and driving traffic to your site.

LinkedIn has become a crucial part of successful marketing strategies because it effectively expands professional networks.