Business
The importance of supporting local, small-to-medium-sized enterprises
The U.S. has 99.7 percent of all employers and 64 percent of all new jobs created by small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SME or small business). Without SMEs, there would likely be many more Americans without work. SME owners bring innovation and creativity to the table and help keep the market free and strong. SME owners are more focused on direct-to-consumer contact. They often have a specific product or service needed in their community. SME owners are typically more agile and adaptable to changes in consumer behavior and market trends, and economic climates. It is easier for an SME than its big-box counterparts to pivot and change. There is still strong public support for an SME over bigger, more national competitors, even online merchants.
All communities must be more aware of supporting small-scale businesses in their locality when they make consumer decisions. You are likely to receive direct and indirect benefits by shopping locally. With this in mind, small businesses out of business by COVID-19 saw online giants like Amazon take over the supply of everyday necessities for Americans.
SME Recovery in the Face of COVID-19
As small businesses struggle to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, they face new challenges. Local companies saw the demand for their product and services fall. It was difficult for them to establish sales and operational channels (mostly online and digital) to meet changing customer buying habits. According to Oxford Economics and McKinsey Global, the recovery of small businesses can take many years. Many will never come back. Undoubtedly, recovery will require assistance at the community and government levels.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was one of the most successful assistance programs that resulted from the small business pandemic. The program offered small businesses the financial resources to pay their employees back, cover overhead, and maintain payroll. Millions of dollars were given to people who tried to defraud the government. This took away the support for small businesses that required it. Unfortunately, this was also one of the most misused programs that resulted from the pandemic.
Community involvement is the best way to ensure small business survival. Every effort should be made to support local businesses whenever possible.
There are many reasons to shop locally.
There are many reasons to support local businesses. Local economies are built upon entertainment, art, and recreation. This could include local restaurants, specialty services, and theatres. The surge in local economies can feel like a strong heartbeat, as a domino effect occurs. A local economy that signals survival can return to pre-COVID activities.
SMEs must be able to adapt and invest in technology and talent to survive. Small business owners and operators must make drastic changes to support their economic recovery and growth. Small business owners must, in broad terms, figure out how to safeguard the safety and health of their customers and employees while also testing new business models that can adjust for irregular buying patterns and labor issues.
The Franchise Misconception
It is important to remember that not all small businesses in the area are “mom-and-pop” shops when you interact with them. Local entrepreneurs can become nationally recognized brand owners and operators by franchising. There are many, but the most successful is the commercial cleaning franchise sector. Anago Cleaning Systems is an example of a strong brand among commercial and janitorial cleaning in the U.S. Each is still owned and operated locally by entrepreneurs and small business owners. This industry was at the forefront of COVID-19, which shut down businesses and left people at home. It is important to spotlight it. Many small-business owners helped their communities by cleaning up and disinfecting hospitals, schools, restaurants, shops, and offices. These businesses are local and require community support to survive.
As neighbors and community members, we share a responsibility to look after our small businesses and be socially responsible. It can directly affect economic health and well-being and is an ethical thing to do.
Business
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
As the world is rehabilitated from COVID, it’s evident that self-care and wellness are becoming a major concern for many. The world’s consumers are investing more money into their health and appearance, fitness, etc. Health and fitness are the new norms, in many ways.
According to McKinsey, the global wellness market is worth more than $1.5 trillion and has an annual growth rate of 5-10 percent. As the demand for individual physical and mental health services grows, many wellness professionals are starting their businesses. “In the U.S. alone, there are over 300,000 personal trainers, over 500,000 mental health professionals, over 300,000 nail artists, and the list goes on and on,” says Omer Menashe, co-founder of Persona, a management software solution for beauty, fitness, and health professionals.
“We are committed to enhancing the self-employed businesses that can improve the lives of others. “We provide everything a retail bank provides, in addition to the cardinal, critical, and tailored services for these specific businesses.”
Americans began new small-scale firms in record numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Census Bureau, More than 4.4 million businesses were established within the U.S. during 2020, the highest number ever recorded. Half a million businesses were established in January in the first month alone.
This is, without doubt, the time of the entrepreneur; people are taking things into their own hands and establishing small-scale companies that they believe will succeed and improve the lives of others. But, they might have no idea of the challenges ahead. Self-employment is a complex process that requires many capabilities and activities, including marketing business development, from payment to taxes, that go significantly more than the quality of the services offered.
Money management becomes more essential as cash flows into the company; expert help can be an important game-changer. Hiring the right experts who can assist you in running your business may be expensive, this site offers all of these services at absolutely no cost.
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His partner Eran Artzi works as a technologist in fintech and a product-to-market expert, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with fintech for some time and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the beginning of developing complete financial services suited to various market conditions,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the effects of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. The emerging-market required suitable solutions, and that’s how the two realizations came together that led us to create our platform,” He explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them operated as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were driven to succeed, however, they didn’t take into account that they required more than professional abilities to succeed and they required tools to run their businesses effectively.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is a digital marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product to the market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development within several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and have realized that creating challenger banks is the first step towards developing complete financial services suited to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC experienced firsthand the epidemic’s impact that included lockdowns and closures. We witnessed many others around us needing to reinvent themselves as self-employed professionals. This market required well-suited solutions, and that’s where these two realities collided, which led to our design of this platform,” the founder explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to learn about their requirements and issues. “We discovered that the majority of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As professionals of top-caliber, they were enthusiastic to be successful, but they did not take into account that they required more than just their professional expertise to achieve this They needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an experienced digital marketing professional with over 20 years of experience. He is the co-founder of a renowned digital marketing agency. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech and expert in product-to-market, and the former Director for New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have focused on the development across a variety of companies. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and their “APIing” of financial services and realized that creating challenger banks is just the first step towards creating complete financial experiences that are tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the disease that included lockdowns and closings, as well as seeing so many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. The market that was emerging required a suitable solution, and that’s where two of these realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” the founder explains.
As they developed robust automation, the founders contacted hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and pain points. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental health and fitness areas. Professionals of the highest caliber were eager to succeed. However, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this, and they required tools to manage their businesses efficiently.”
“We help with payment tracking and collection, tell you how your business is doing, show you how to pay fewer taxes, and help you save for what you do have to pay,” he adds. “By doing this, we enable wellness professionals to focus on establishing and scaling their business.”
Menashe is an expert in digital marketing with more than twenty years of experience. He is the co-founder of a top digital marketing company. His co-founder Eran Artzi has a background as a technical expert in fintech, a product-to-market expert, and the former director of New Initiatives at ASAPP. “We’ve been playing around with the field of fintech for a while and have been focusing on the development of several businesses. We’ve witnessed the rise of neobanks and an increase in the “API” of financial services and have realized that the creation of challenger banks is only the first step towards creating complete financial experiences tailored to various marketplaces,” says Menashe. “When Covid hit, as residents of NYC were first to experience the impact of the epidemic that led to lockdowns and closures, and we witnessed many of our fellow citizens being forced to reinvent themselves into self-employed professionals. This market was in dire need of suitable solutions, and this is when the two realizations converged that led us to design our platform,” He explains.
In creating robust automation, the founders met with hundreds of professionals to comprehend their requirements and issues. “We found that most of them worked as independent professionals providing services in the mental and fitness sectors. As top-caliber professionals, they were motivated to succeed; however, they didn’t consider that they required more than professional abilities to achieve this and needed tools to run their businesses efficiently.”
The company was invited to join Stripe’s Treasury private beta, which provided the platform with the latest financial capabilities and connected Stripe to its bank Partner, Goldman Sachs. “Using their infrastructure, we’ve realized our vision and are now coming out of the beta development phase.”
The diverse and unique community they provide focuses on wellness, and this platform is designed to give them another type of wellness and peace of thought. According to the platform’s founders, this platform can also help make it easier for everyone to participate because it is motivated by equality.
“The community that we serve did not have robust banking solutions and were also left behind when it came to getting rewards, cash back, and other perks. We make sure they enjoy equal services, including payment collection, scheduling, and online personalized purchase store, expense management that allows visibility, tax service, FDIC Insurance, all in one.”
“Risk,” said Warren Buffet, “comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” In a fast-growing business, the need to perform better than ever before and finding solutions to problems and issues can make all the difference.
Search
Wellness For Wellness Professionals: A New Business Platform Provides A New Kind Of Peace Of Mind
Five Reasons Your Early-Stage Business Should Have An Advisory Board
Medical false information What can be done to stop fake health information?
Russian soldiers invaded their city, then homes.
The AFL is ‘interested’ in Clarko to be the coach of the Suns.
Coca-Cola Is Introducing These 4 New Beverages.
Inside Ahluwalia The London brand that is breaking new ground.
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
The rumbling continues to grow. In the meantime, Hong Kong sticks with a zero-COVID policy.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business1 day ago
Doctors who fight health disparities based on race face harassment, threats, and threats
-
News2 days ago
Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 19, 2022; watch video
-
Business1 day ago
“Do the Right Thing” What can we do? U.S., Allies United to Reprimand Putin
-
Business10 hours ago
VHS hosts Business and Community Leaders Dinner, March 31
You must be logged in to post a comment Login