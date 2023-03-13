Are you looking to start a business in the new year? We have compiled a list of the top small business opportunities in 2021 based on a wide range of industries. These businesses must meet the following requirements to be included on our list:

Are likely to be financially successful now and in the future.

Resilience in uncertain economic times

You do not need a Ph.D. or years of experience. Some need trade school training, a university education, or an apprenticeship. Others only require some knowledge and passion for the industry.

It does not require large sums of capital to start a business, but every startup company needs dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

These are our top picks for small business ideas that consider current demographic and business trends. They are not in any particular order.

1: Fulfillment through Amazon Sales

E-commerce is increasing, and it is expected to continue to boom. Retail sales rose 6.9% in Q4 2020, but e-commerce (online sales) increased 32.1% compared to last year’s quarter.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) allows sellers to sell products through Amazon, the world’s largest online retail platform.

Amazon takes the hassles out of managing an online business. It handles fulfillment, storage fees, and customer service inquiries.

2: Skilled Trades

Although some may believe skilled trades professionals are low-paid, this is untrue. Skilled tradespeople generally enjoy fulfilling careers and are well-paid.

The manufacturing sector is still looking for workers as the baby boomers age out of skilled trade jobs. These shortages have led small and medium-sized manufacturing companies to refuse work because they need more skilled workers to complete the work.

These shortages affect many industries and cause a great demand for skilled workers in trades like:

Welding

General construction and carpentry

Pipefitting, steamfitting, and plumbing

Electronic and electrical control systems

Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC).

Metalworkers and machinists

Masonry

Steelworking

Skilled trades are ideal for self-employment because of their nature.

Many tradespeople are highly paid and in high demand.

Many trades can be run from home if the work is done at the customer’s job site.

Startup capital costs for skilled trades are lower than many businesses. Most cannot be automated to any degree. This ensures future job security.

There is always demand. To command higher compensation levels, some tradespeople can take advantage of, small business opportunities in distant or foreign locations.

3: Software Engineering and Development

Software developers and engineers create, test and maintain software on various platforms, including mainframes and mobile devices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the demand for software developers will increase by 22% between 2029 and 2029. In 2020, they earned a median annual income of $110 140.

Software development is an excellent industry for contract work because of its nature. Software engineers often start as salaried workers and then become independent contractors. Software development is a great home-based business because of the ease of remote access and cloud computing.

There are also high-demand and well-paid jobs in the information technology industry:

System analysts

Software and hardware technicians

Network engineers

Security experts

4: Meal Kit Sales & Delivery

People who are busy, don’t have time to cook healthy meals, shop for the right ingredients, and want to reduce their carbon footprint and food waste are increasingly turning to meal kit services. By 2023, the U.S. meal kit market will be worth $11.6 billion.

Customers can select their recipes online and receive meal kits with pre-chopped, measured ingredients and instructions for final preparation. Customers can adhere to their dietary requirements by listing calorie counts and other information.

5: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), are tremendous advances in users’ immersion in a real-life sensory experience. Software and hardware vendors are working hard to bring VR products to market. The global market for VR is expected to grow by 18.0% between 2021 and 2028.

6: Self Storage Units

North America’s self-storage market continues to thrive. This is due to a smaller workforce, downsizing homeowners, and the general trend to have more possessions. Over the last 10 years, 10.6% of U.S. households rented storage units.

7: Home Renovations

It isn’t easy to find qualified remodeling contractors. Home renovation is one consistently profitable business, even in difficult economic times. You have a passion for construction and would love to help clients realize their home renovation dreams. Why not start a business?

HomeAdvisor estimates that homeowners spend $8.305 annually on home improvements. This is a huge business opportunity for carpenters, painters, electricians and plumbers, drywallers, roofers, tilers, and other tradespeople.

8: Bike Rentals, Service, and Sales

Bicycling is one of America’s most popular outdoor activities. It has been ranked among the top five in terms of frequency of participation due to its environmental and health benefits. Strava Metro, an activity app that tracks activities in the United States, reported a significant increase in bicycle trips around the time of the introduction of the coronavirus. Bike trips in Los Angeles increased by 93%, according to Strava Metro.

Investing in anything popular, healthy, sustainable, and well-respected by the government is a good idea. E-bikes are becoming very popular in addition to the traditional pedal-powered bike. E-bikes can either be pedaled with or without electric power. Sales are expected to reach over 40 million units in 2023. A unique kit can convert regular pedal bikes to e-bikes.

9: Senior Care Services

Senior care services are still a viable small business opportunity. In 2011, the first baby boomers reached 65; by 2030, the entire generation of baby boomers will be 65. Senior citizens will comprise 25% of the total U.S. population by 2050.

Senior citizens may have mobility and health issues, making driving safely and independently tricky. It may be difficult for seniors to manage household chores like cleaning after their pets, gardening, and cooking. People not experiencing a decline in mobility might want to travel extensively and need house-sitting, pet-sitting, and property maintenance services.

10: Gourmet Coffee

Do you think a coffee shop that serves espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos cannot compete with Starbucks? You might need to be corrected.

Independent shops have plenty of opportunities to expand their market share in a specialty, gourmet coffees. According to the National Coffee Association, 71% of Americans consume Coffee at least once per week, and 62% drink Coffee daily. You might find a niche within this market.

11: Facilities Support Services

Facilities management or support services are a catch-all term that covers all aspects of business facilities services, such as cleaning, security, painting, and moving.

From 2020 to 2025, the industry is expected to expand by 10.6%. You have the skills and experience to manage facilities support services.

12: Markets on Wheels – Food Trucks

In recent years, food trucks have grown beyond the boundaries of fast food and show no signs of slowing down. Food trucks are expected to increase by 2.4% by 2021, bringing in $3.9 billion.

GMonkey owns an eco food truck, which uses biodiesel as a fuel. It serves delicious vegetarian food to Durham residents. There’s a food truck for every idea.

Get the Skills, Education, and Training You Need

Starting your own business takes work. You must have the proper credentials, skills, training, and qualifications to take advantage of these opportunities. You can get the business skills and experience you need by working as an apprentice or employee in your field. You can make a name and build a client and customer base to support your new venture.

Create a solid business plan.

A solid business plan is essential when you start a business. Your business plan will help determine whether your idea is viable in your local market. A business plan is necessary for startup capital, such as a bank or equity financing.