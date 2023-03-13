Business
These are the Top Three Small Business Trends and Opportunities to tap into in 2023
Are you looking to start a business in the new year? We have compiled a list of the top small business opportunities in 2021 based on a wide range of industries. These businesses must meet the following requirements to be included on our list:
- Are likely to be financially successful now and in the future.
- Resilience in uncertain economic times
You do not need a Ph.D. or years of experience. Some need trade school training, a university education, or an apprenticeship. Others only require some knowledge and passion for the industry.
It does not require large sums of capital to start a business, but every startup company needs dedication, hard work, and perseverance.
These are our top picks for small business ideas that consider current demographic and business trends. They are not in any particular order.
1: Fulfillment through Amazon Sales
E-commerce is increasing, and it is expected to continue to boom. Retail sales rose 6.9% in Q4 2020, but e-commerce (online sales) increased 32.1% compared to last year’s quarter.
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) allows sellers to sell products through Amazon, the world’s largest online retail platform.
Amazon takes the hassles out of managing an online business. It handles fulfillment, storage fees, and customer service inquiries.
2: Skilled Trades
Although some may believe skilled trades professionals are low-paid, this is untrue. Skilled tradespeople generally enjoy fulfilling careers and are well-paid.
The manufacturing sector is still looking for workers as the baby boomers age out of skilled trade jobs. These shortages have led small and medium-sized manufacturing companies to refuse work because they need more skilled workers to complete the work.
These shortages affect many industries and cause a great demand for skilled workers in trades like:
- Welding
- General construction and carpentry
- Pipefitting, steamfitting, and plumbing
- Electronic and electrical control systems
- Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC).
- Metalworkers and machinists
- Masonry
- Steelworking
- Skilled trades are ideal for self-employment because of their nature.
- Many tradespeople are highly paid and in high demand.
- Many trades can be run from home if the work is done at the customer’s job site.
Startup capital costs for skilled trades are lower than many businesses. Most cannot be automated to any degree. This ensures future job security.
There is always demand. To command higher compensation levels, some tradespeople can take advantage of, small business opportunities in distant or foreign locations.
3: Software Engineering and Development
Software developers and engineers create, test and maintain software on various platforms, including mainframes and mobile devices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the demand for software developers will increase by 22% between 2029 and 2029. In 2020, they earned a median annual income of $110 140.
Software development is an excellent industry for contract work because of its nature. Software engineers often start as salaried workers and then become independent contractors. Software development is a great home-based business because of the ease of remote access and cloud computing.
There are also high-demand and well-paid jobs in the information technology industry:
- System analysts
- Software and hardware technicians
- Network engineers
- Security experts
4: Meal Kit Sales & Delivery
People who are busy, don’t have time to cook healthy meals, shop for the right ingredients, and want to reduce their carbon footprint and food waste are increasingly turning to meal kit services. By 2023, the U.S. meal kit market will be worth $11.6 billion.
Customers can select their recipes online and receive meal kits with pre-chopped, measured ingredients and instructions for final preparation. Customers can adhere to their dietary requirements by listing calorie counts and other information.
5: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality
Augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), are tremendous advances in users’ immersion in a real-life sensory experience. Software and hardware vendors are working hard to bring VR products to market. The global market for VR is expected to grow by 18.0% between 2021 and 2028.
6: Self Storage Units
North America’s self-storage market continues to thrive. This is due to a smaller workforce, downsizing homeowners, and the general trend to have more possessions. Over the last 10 years, 10.6% of U.S. households rented storage units.
7: Home Renovations
It isn’t easy to find qualified remodeling contractors. Home renovation is one consistently profitable business, even in difficult economic times. You have a passion for construction and would love to help clients realize their home renovation dreams. Why not start a business?
HomeAdvisor estimates that homeowners spend $8.305 annually on home improvements. This is a huge business opportunity for carpenters, painters, electricians and plumbers, drywallers, roofers, tilers, and other tradespeople.
8: Bike Rentals, Service, and Sales
Bicycling is one of America’s most popular outdoor activities. It has been ranked among the top five in terms of frequency of participation due to its environmental and health benefits. Strava Metro, an activity app that tracks activities in the United States, reported a significant increase in bicycle trips around the time of the introduction of the coronavirus. Bike trips in Los Angeles increased by 93%, according to Strava Metro.
Investing in anything popular, healthy, sustainable, and well-respected by the government is a good idea. E-bikes are becoming very popular in addition to the traditional pedal-powered bike. E-bikes can either be pedaled with or without electric power. Sales are expected to reach over 40 million units in 2023. A unique kit can convert regular pedal bikes to e-bikes.
9: Senior Care Services
Senior care services are still a viable small business opportunity. In 2011, the first baby boomers reached 65; by 2030, the entire generation of baby boomers will be 65. Senior citizens will comprise 25% of the total U.S. population by 2050.
Senior citizens may have mobility and health issues, making driving safely and independently tricky. It may be difficult for seniors to manage household chores like cleaning after their pets, gardening, and cooking. People not experiencing a decline in mobility might want to travel extensively and need house-sitting, pet-sitting, and property maintenance services.
10: Gourmet Coffee
Do you think a coffee shop that serves espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos cannot compete with Starbucks? You might need to be corrected.
Independent shops have plenty of opportunities to expand their market share in a specialty, gourmet coffees. According to the National Coffee Association, 71% of Americans consume Coffee at least once per week, and 62% drink Coffee daily. You might find a niche within this market.
11: Facilities Support Services
Facilities management or support services are a catch-all term that covers all aspects of business facilities services, such as cleaning, security, painting, and moving.
From 2020 to 2025, the industry is expected to expand by 10.6%. You have the skills and experience to manage facilities support services.
12: Markets on Wheels – Food Trucks
In recent years, food trucks have grown beyond the boundaries of fast food and show no signs of slowing down. Food trucks are expected to increase by 2.4% by 2021, bringing in $3.9 billion.
GMonkey owns an eco food truck, which uses biodiesel as a fuel. It serves delicious vegetarian food to Durham residents. There’s a food truck for every idea.
Get the Skills, Education, and Training You Need
Starting your own business takes work. You must have the proper credentials, skills, training, and qualifications to take advantage of these opportunities. You can get the business skills and experience you need by working as an apprentice or employee in your field. You can make a name and build a client and customer base to support your new venture.
Create a solid business plan.
A solid business plan is essential when you start a business. Your business plan will help determine whether your idea is viable in your local market. A business plan is necessary for startup capital, such as a bank or equity financing.
Global Medical Disposables Market Report 2023 & Forecast Till 2028
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study “Medical Disposables Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Medical Disposables Industry?
The global medical disposables market size reached US$ 396.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 680.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.
What is a Medical Disposables?
Medical disposables represent devices, apparatus, and consumables that can be used for a brief period. They prevent cross-contamination between doctors and caregivers, as well as between doctors and patients, during medical examinations, surgical procedures, treatments, etc. Disposable medical supplies are essential components of infection control strategies, as they simplify employee tasks and reduce healthcare costs. In line with this, single-use products provide enhanced convenience over their traditional counterparts, thereby saving a considerable amount of money and time for sterilizing. Some of the most commonly utilized medical disposables include face masks, blood bags, gloves, needles, etc.
Request For Sample Report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-disposables-market/requestsample
What Are The Major Market Drivers In The Medical Disposables Market?
The growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and surgical-site infections, on account of the increasing number of surgical procedures requiring longer hospital admissions, are primarily driving the medical disposables market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of bioplastics and the expanding geriatric population who are prone to developing diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are further catalyzing the market growth.
Besides this, the escalating demand for single-use and short-term use medical supplies, owing to the rising consumer health and hygiene consciousness, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures, continual product innovations, and the introduction of medical disposables that offer sterility, breathability, comfort, and antibacterial properties are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are also produced by using premium materials in unique sizes, thicknesses, textures, etc., which is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the medical disposables market over the forecasted period.
Who Are The Key Players/Companies In The Global Medical Disposables Market?
3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, AMMEX Corporation, Ansell Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic plc, Narang Medical Limited, Smith & Nephew plc and Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation).
Report Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Product:
- Wound Management Products
- Drug Delivery Products
- Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables
- Dialysis Disposables
- Incontinence Products
- Respiratory Supplies
- Sterilization Supplies
- Non-woven Disposables
- Disposable Masks
- Disposable Eye Gear
- Disposable Gloves
- Hand Sanitizers
- Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Plastic Resin
- Nonwoven Material
- Rubber
- Paper and Paperboard
- Metals
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities
- Others
By Geography:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom,
Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia,
Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6329&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
