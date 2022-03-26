Business
Topeka woman’s woodworking skills are perfect for her do-it-yourself business Board & Brush.
Jamie Clark is a veteran working alongside her father and husband.
She was always comfortable with tools. Her father was a strong supporter of her.
She said she could recall him showing me how to use the lathe at age 7 or 8. He was always open to me doing things with him.
They worked together on projects such as windchimes, end tables, and other related tasks.
Her husband and their family are avid woodworkers. They have even renovated homes and added on to them. This was the time when the big guns emerged.
Clark now helps others to master the skills she has so well. Clark bought Board & Brush last August.
“Oh my goodness, this is incredible!”
Board & Brush Creative Studio is located in Suite 300 at the Burlingame Mall, 3703 S.W. Burlingame Road welcomes guests to bring their snacks, including wine or beer.
The company offers do-it-yourself experiences such as private parties, bachelorette gatherings, and corporate events. Participants pay a flat fee to receive all the materials they need to complete their projects.
Clark stated that she is thrilled to see people’s confidence rise after finishing wooden signs or plant holders projects.
“Oh my goodness, this is incredible! This is amazing! I’m coming back. Customers say that they already know what the next item they want to make. Clark stated, “I’m available to schedule,”
“It was a really enjoyable first experience.”
Bobbi Shin, a long-standing customer, held her first party in April 2019, just two months after opening the location.
She said, “To celebrate my birthday, we held a private party and had around 30 of our friends there.” It was a great first experience to have all my family members and friends there.
She has completed over 30 projects since then. She prefers larger wall hangings, but she also has experience with wood storage boxes and planter box construction.
Two nutcrackers are her favorite projects. These are harder to make.
Shinn spoke about her second nutcracker, saying she had forgotten how difficult it was. “Everyone laughed at me because I went to the studio with a diagram printed, a photo of the stencil, and all the colors labeled.
She was matched with the right colors by the organization.
Shin started at Board & Brush in January as an employee.
She said, “I can be there and help others create and not need to take home projects.” “I love being there. “I love to see what everyone does.”
“If you are able to follow directions, you will be able to do this.”
Deena Robinson has been an employee of the business since February 2019. She teaches classes on the weekends and evenings.
She said, “We listen and make music, and we meet new people.”
Although the business has many regulars, new customers are often welcomed. Robinson enjoys hearing them proudly share their creations.
She said that she told them, “If you can follow directions, then you can do it.” “And the hardest part is choosing paint colors.” The majority of guests who have been invited back say that they will.
Classes are usually held on weekends and evenings. Most classes last three hours, but there are a few shorter and more family-friendly classes. All prices are available on the website. Guests must register in advance.
“Just about everything for everyone.”
According to the store owner, she loves how different projects can look.
Clark stated that people could choose the same theme. Clark said, “You can make it look how you want it.”
You can choose from color schemes, wood distressing, stencil techniques, and modern or rustic farmhouse designs. These themes include seasons, home, family, sports, hobbies, holidays, travel, and other activities.
Clark stated that there are hundreds of designs to choose from.
Customers can also buy items created by the team or take-home kits that they can create.
Shin stated that Board & Brush allows her to let her passion for home decoration shine and serve as a stress reliever.
She said, “I just happen to get paid for it now.”
New designs are released by the company every month on the first day of each month. The latest spring releases are featured here.
Business
A business group discusses the root causes of supply chain snags.
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce released a summary of global supply chain issues affecting businesses and consumers.
This document is intended to guide people who want to understand the issues and offer suggestions on federal and provincial policies that could be used to alleviate them.
Charla Robinson, president of Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, says they have had weekly discussions with the Ontario chamber to discuss locally’s challenges and issues.
She stated that the document was created for both the government and the business community to help them understand the issues facing front-line workers and the possible avenues to assist them.
Robinson knows firsthand the struggles that consumers and businesses face.
She stated, “Certainly, with the people that I’m speaking with,” she added.
Robinson spoke out about the dilemma of a local lawn equipment business that was unsure how much stock they would need to sell. Robinson said that at this time of the year when people are more likely to venture into warmer weather, the lawn supply business is having trouble determining if they will have enough stock.
She said similar stories had been heard from the construction industry, stating that prices are rising due to supply problems. It’s a double-edged sword. There are challenges in getting supplies. Then when you order supplies, prices go up substantially because of the high demand. This is evident across many sectors.
Origin of manufacturing
- Reduced availability of raw materials, including resin (a vital component of plastics), and polymer, can lead to higher prices and pose challenges in the production process for certain goods.
- Factory production at its total capacity is prevented by rotating power outages in certain countries, such as China.
- Limits on capacity and safety measures in COVID-19 also reduce the ability to produce at maximum capacity.
Transport to warehouses
- A shortage of truck drivers and containers chassis and rising fuel costs contribute to higher prices and longer delays in moving goods.
- Labor shortages and warehouse space.
- Owner-operators and asset-based truck drivers set prices based on supply and demand imbalances. This results in higher rates and more costly barriers for businesses that need to move goods.
Exporting/importing shipping ports
- Inefficient unloading is prevented by significant congestion and obsolete infrastructure
- Shipping container shortage — Many thousands of containers are stranded at sea, anchored in ports that have been blocked off. Although there are plenty of containers available to handle global trade volumes, in practice, availability has been limited by large numbers of containers stuck in the wrong places.
- The balance between the number of filled containers entering North America and those leaving — Some U.S. exporters claim shipping lines refuse to ship containers inland from ports to pick up American cargo. This is because shipping lines want to quickly get empty containers back to Asia’s factories to benefit from historically high shipping costs for exports.
Transport to distribution centers and cargo facilities
- Reduced truck driver labor, a shortage of container chassis, and higher fuel costs contribute to higher rates and longer delays when moving goods.
- Inefficient movement of goods is further exacerbated by congestion in the rail network.
Provincial-level short term actions
- Create an emergency task force of businesses and government to look into possible support measures for small businesses still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and unable or unwilling to compete financially with larger companies.
- Create a strategy for local manufacturing and diversify your procurement and sourcing.
- Provide loan guarantees and other temporary financial support to assist smaller businesses in obtaining the necessary capital while waiting for product delivery.
- Launch government education campaigns to promote transportation and supply chains industries as viable career options.
- Agreements and open immigration pathways for truck driving careers and other occupations in the supply chain.
Short term federal-level actions
- Perform a formal assessment of the supply chain infrastructure to identify bottlenecks in the supply chain, particularly for ports.
- Assess a possible Crown Corporation steamship line and develop a national manufacturing strategy.
Search
A business group discusses the root causes of supply chain snags.
Are you looking for a car broker? Be careful! H. Dennis Beaver
FICS, SPARK, Axcess Consulting Group, Tavant Tech, Byte Software, PCLender, and Ellie Mae
How obesity can affect the chance of complications during pregnancy
WHO is at the forefront of eradicating tobacco farming in Kenya
A Closer Look At Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)’s Financials.
US politicians urge Biden to exert pressure on Saied to bring back “democratic rule” in Tunisia.
McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Starbucks quickly suspend all business in Russia.
Three Methods To Match Your Little Business’ Short- And Long-Term Funding Needs.
The multi-trillion-dollar fashion market is halting income in Russia, including Australian models.
Hajj 2018: Live updates from Makkah
Hajj 2018: When does Hajj start? Who performs Hajj and where is pilgrimage?
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Blasts Him As ‘Immigration Hypocrite’
Illinois’ financial crisis could bring the state to a halt
The final 6 ‘Game of Thrones’ episodes might feel like a full season
Sponsors
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
The Kashmir Files crosses Rs 200 crore mark and surpasses the all-time revenue of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in just two weeks.
-
law3 days ago
Betting on sports in Nigeria How do I comply with the regulations and rules?
-
News1 day ago
WHO reports that 64 hospitals have been are under attack since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
-
Business1 day ago
Analyze: Three Takeaways from Transactions in the lead up to CISA’s Cyber Regulations
You must be logged in to post a comment Login