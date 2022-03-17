Business
TotalEnergies: Convening of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of May 25, 2022
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE (Paris: TTE) (LSE: TTE) (NYSE: TTE) was held on March 16, 2022, under the chairship of Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board decided to hold the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders Meeting at TotalEnergies SE on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A legal announcement is expected to be announced shortly within the BALO (Bulletin of Annonces Legales and Obligatoires) and accessible on the TotalEnergies website.
The Board of Directors also approved the materials to be submitted for members of the Shareholders’ Meeting, which includes the Management Report on the position of the Company. The Report of the Board of Directors is part of the 2021 Universal Registration Document of TotalEnergies SE that will be posted on the website of TotalEnergies SE shortly.
The proposal from the Governance and Ethics Committee chaired by Marie-Christine Coisne Roquette, Director Lead Independent, The Board of Directors, decided to submit at shareholders at the Shareholders’ Meeting to renew for three years of directorships held by Ms. Lise Croteau, Mrs. Maria van der Hoeven, and M. Jean Lemierre, whose term of office expires at the conclusion at the Shareholders’ Meeting. The selection for a replacement director to represent employees shareholders, who will replace Valerie Della Puppa Tibi, the term of her office expires and will be put for voting at the Shareholders meeting. The Board acknowledged Valerie Della Puppa Tibi for her dedication to the activities and activities of the Board.
In addition, the Board of Directors will propose to the next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditor for a term of six financial years, replacing KPMG, whose term expires on this date and cannot be renewed under law, and the renewal for six financial years of Ernst and Young’s term as statutory auditor.
In pursuance of the resolution adopted by shareholders on May 20, 2021, regarding TotalEnergy’s commitment to sustainable development as well as the transition to carbon neutrality in the energy sector, the Board of Directors undertook to provide a report at the annual shareholders meeting on May 25, 2022, on the progress achieved in the implementation of this goal. In this regard, the Board of Directors approved the Sustainability and Climate 2022 Progress Report. It will be released in March 2022 and put up for an advisory vote in the Shareholder’s meeting on May 25, 2022. The report details the strategies’ implementation and the progress that was made by 2021 about the 2030 targets and concludes TotalEnergies goals, including creating targets to reduce methane emissions by 2030 and three global emissions of oil by 2030, along with a brief description of how the Company’s operations will take on in 2050 when it comes to attaining carbon neutrality with society.
The report also explains how TotalEnergies is evaluating an International Energy Agency Net Zero scenario as part of its goal to transition to carbon neutrality. The report will be published and released in March of 2022 during the investors’ Strategy, Sustainability & Climate meeting.
The Board of Directors will submit to the Shareholders’ Meeting for approval resolutions regarding the payment of the corporate executive officers and other financial resolutions.
About TotalEnergies
Business
Guelph’s Madeline DeCorso chases her acting aspirations from
A career in business for corporations in downtown Toronto seems like a rewarding job Madeline DeCorso was spending her working on data, she admitted that she was not satisfied. She turned her life and decided to take on acting.
After being fired from her position as learning coordinator for BrainStation at the start of the epidemic, she went back to Guelph to stay in her parents’ home. After three weeks of sitting on the couch, watching TV and a lightbulb popped up in her head, and she decided to explore acting.
She has always been a fan of acting and was a huge fan of drama classes at high school.
To start acting, she began as an actor in the background. Her first role was on production for The Boys, one of her favorite shows.
She also appeared on Nightmare Alley as a background actor: “At one point, I was a meter away from Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, and Rooney Mara being given direction by Guillermo del Toro,” said DeCorso.
“I try to listen to what the director tells them, like the relationship between actor and director.”
As a student of business studying at the Guelph University of Guelph, she said she enjoyed her classes and was very active in Business School. She wasn’t sure what field of business she would like to pursue the following graduation. The first position was as a consultant for business at the Bank of Montreal.
“I felt as if I had failed because I had this picture of myself in university as this professional woman dressed in a suit, located in central Toronto core. Then when it was over, I felt unfocused and didn’t know what I stood for as a person,” she explained.
She added that in the same breath that she felt relieved that she was not forced to work in an environment where she felt she was unsure of what she was doing, and she didn’t feel pressured.
“The networking skills that I built at the University of Guelph have helped me tremendously,” said DeCorso. “That is a skill that had carried through with acting, especially during the pandemic when everything was virtual; I had to rely on those networking skills.”
There’s a lot involved behind the scenes before getting an audition, the actress explained, from taking headshots to training demo reels and finally getting an agent.
“I believe that the whole public is the decision-maker. Family and acquaintances suddenly get to impact your job, while in other occupations don’t as often,” she said. “That’s what’s scary, showing vulnerability in front of so many people.”
DeCorso explained that acting classes are an excellent way to process emotions and address previous experiences. It almost seems like a kind of therapy.
“Many of us look at the television every night to get away from reality. I’m sure that I do. I do lots of television,” she said.
“The notion that I can assist someone who has endured a long and tiring day and wants to unwind or have a blast. I might be able to contribute to their experience is what keeps me going through this process.”
To continue the acting profession, DeCorso says she wants to join an ensemble cast and work on a period film such as Bridgerton.
