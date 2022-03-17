The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE (Paris: TTE) (LSE: TTE) (NYSE: TTE) was held on March 16, 2022, under the chairship of Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board decided to hold the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders Meeting at TotalEnergies SE on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A legal announcement is expected to be announced shortly within the BALO (Bulletin of Annonces Legales and Obligatoires) and accessible on the TotalEnergies website.

The Board of Directors also approved the materials to be submitted for members of the Shareholders’ Meeting, which includes the Management Report on the position of the Company. The Report of the Board of Directors is part of the 2021 Universal Registration Document of TotalEnergies SE that will be posted on the website of TotalEnergies SE shortly.

The proposal from the Governance and Ethics Committee chaired by Marie-Christine Coisne Roquette, Director Lead Independent, The Board of Directors, decided to submit at shareholders at the Shareholders’ Meeting to renew for three years of directorships held by Ms. Lise Croteau, Mrs. Maria van der Hoeven, and M. Jean Lemierre, whose term of office expires at the conclusion at the Shareholders’ Meeting. The selection for a replacement director to represent employees shareholders, who will replace Valerie Della Puppa Tibi, the term of her office expires and will be put for voting at the Shareholders meeting. The Board acknowledged Valerie Della Puppa Tibi for her dedication to the activities and activities of the Board.

In addition, the Board of Directors will propose to the next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as statutory auditor for a term of six financial years, replacing KPMG, whose term expires on this date and cannot be renewed under law, and the renewal for six financial years of Ernst and Young’s term as statutory auditor.

In pursuance of the resolution adopted by shareholders on May 20, 2021, regarding TotalEnergy’s commitment to sustainable development as well as the transition to carbon neutrality in the energy sector, the Board of Directors undertook to provide a report at the annual shareholders meeting on May 25, 2022, on the progress achieved in the implementation of this goal. In this regard, the Board of Directors approved the Sustainability and Climate 2022 Progress Report. It will be released in March 2022 and put up for an advisory vote in the Shareholder’s meeting on May 25, 2022. The report details the strategies’ implementation and the progress that was made by 2021 about the 2030 targets and concludes TotalEnergies goals, including creating targets to reduce methane emissions by 2030 and three global emissions of oil by 2030, along with a brief description of how the Company’s operations will take on in 2050 when it comes to attaining carbon neutrality with society.

The report also explains how TotalEnergies is evaluating an International Energy Agency Net Zero scenario as part of its goal to transition to carbon neutrality. The report will be published and released in March of 2022 during the investors’ Strategy, Sustainability & Climate meeting.

The Board of Directors will submit to the Shareholders’ Meeting for approval resolutions regarding the payment of the corporate executive officers and other financial resolutions.

TotalEnergies is a multinational multi-energy company that manufactures and markets energy sources: biofuels and oil, natural gas, renewables, green gases, and electricity. The 105,000 people who work for us are dedicated to making energy more affordable, healthier, more reliable, and accessible to as many as is possible. In over 130 nations, TotalEnergies places sustainable growth across all aspects at the core of all its initiatives and operations to improve the quality of life of the people.