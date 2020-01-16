Varieties of Automotive Comes Available – Get Vehicle Comes That Meet Your Needs

The world of online website hosting and content presentation is nothing if not competitive. From making sure that companies are given easy access to ensuring that they have the freedom for growth, content management systems (CMSs) are constantly fighting to provide the users with the best experience possible.

While there exists a staggering variety of CMSs, there are two that have continually proven themselves to be the ‘cream of the crop.’ These CMSs are WordPress and Squarespace. Today, we are going to break down the differences and similarities, as well as the benefits of each, to get a comprehensive understanding of which CMS might be the right one for your company. So whether you are a small start-up just beginning to plant your roots or a million-dollar conglomerate freshly emerging into the online sphere, this article will guide you down the road on whether WordPress or Squarespace is right for you.

Before Getting Started

Before diving into the benefits of each, let’s discuss the specifics of how both of them have impacted the field that they’re currently operating in. Right now, out of the top 10 million websites that are active across the globe, WordPress.org is currently used by over 32% of that amount. This makes them one of the leading CMSs by sheer numbers, which does lend a large amount of credit to their reputation. On the other end, Squarespace has been garnering an extremely large user base in a very short amount of time. Right now, it is estimated that about 1000 people join Squarespace every day. This is most likely due to their efficiency and user-friendly experience when it comes to setting up a website. That being said, now that it is clear that both our competitors have proven themselves to be heavy hitters, let’s dive into how they face off against one another.

The Comparison

In comparing two CMSs and how one might be better for you than the other, let’s start with one of the simplest criteria—user-friendliness. Even in the realm of website-design, certainly not every individual knows how to write code or implement a plugin. While ideally, every individual in need of a website would have the time and resources to learn these skills on their own, it simply isn’t plausible with the number of companies and organizations needing property within the online world. That being said, when it comes to the differences between Squarespace and WordPress, it is generally said that Squarespace provides the more beginner-friendly experience of the two.

With Squarespace, someone could set up a brand-new website in a matter of minutes while maintaining a sleek and appealing design. This is mainly due to Squarespace’s drag-and-drop approach, which makes it extremely easy for those of us who do not quite grasp software and source-coding to put something together without much fuss. The thing is, this simplicity can also be extremely restrictive to someone who does understand website construction and wants to move out of the bounds of what for them may amount to nothing more than a jigsaw website. For people such as that, WordPress becomes much more appealing.

While Squarespace might own the field of simplicity and ease-of-access, WordPress is by-and-large the champion when it comes to versatility and flexibility. The best analogy can be found in Christmas presents; while Squarespace does extremely well at pre-packaging your gift and giving it to you with little to no hassle, WordPress hands you some money and points you in the direction of the nearest store. This kind of freedom is extremely appealing to many, but like a child in a toy store, it can often be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know your way around basic terminology and procedures.

That was a good amount of information, so before we forge on, let’s recap. With Squarespace, the user is given a simple but constrained way of setting up a website. For the most part, the layout and style are already chosen for you, which tends to make your website similar to many others. Though that can be a drawback, it is an invaluable tool for individuals who may not understand things like HTML and how to code a website. On the other hand, WordPress provides the user with essentially an infinite amount of options for their layout and style. The thing is, this can leave many users feeling overwhelmed or lost, especially if they do not understand the mechanics of making a website.

Moving on, let’s talk about pricing. Regardless of what you are needing to use either of these providers for, pricing is a sticking point that every individual evaluating a CMS should consider. So diving right in, Squarespace gives the most straightforward solution by providing up-front plan options and the prices for each, making it easy for a user to calculate exactly how much they are going to spend depending on how long they are going to use it for. For example, Squarespace’s hosting fee is $12 for a personal website and $18 for a business website, with other options being available as well. With WordPress, the situation is a little different. WordPress has several fees that add to your basic hosting plans, such as plugin fees and the fee for what type of website theme you are wanting. Essentially, the price for your WordPress website is completely dependent on how complex you want your site to be. The more intricate you make your site with plugins and themes, the higher your cost will be. That being said, if you want to go the basic and cheap route, your price can be as low as $4 a month in its basic form.

Lastly, let’s dive into one of the more specific features in website construction. When it comes to purchasing a CMS subscription, domain hosting should be a key factor in deciding which service to go with. With that said, WordPress and Squarespace are relatively similar, so there should not be much worry when it comes to this factor of the purchase. For both providers, you have the option to either register a domain through them or, if you already have a domain registered through another provider, implement it into your subscription so that traffic is redirected to your newly-built website. For many people, it is simplest to just register a new domain through either WordPress or Squarespace, since this means fewer fees to be paid. However, for those who have already registered a domain through a registrar, such as 101domain or another provider, this is extremely helpful when it comes to consistency in marketing and not completely changing your website address.

The Winner is…

Overall, it’s obvious that there are benefits to each. For those who are looking for a sleek and easy-to-use website hosting system, Squarespace may be an ideal choice for your CMS selection. On the flip side, if versatility and freedom are worth a little extra elbow grease to you, WordPress may be the better option. There are benefits and drawbacks to each, but your selection is entirely dependent on your situation and what you are looking for in a provider. In sum, there is no wrong answer, but only you can decide which answer is right.