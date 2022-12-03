The teledensity of wireless communications increased from 83.07 percent at the close of March 2023 to 83.27 percent in June. The rate of growth is 0.24 percent.

Rural telephone users have increased to 523.27 million by June 20, 2023, up from 519.82 million in March. The teledensity increased from 58.07 percent to 58.46 percent over the same time.

According to the Indian telecom performance indicator report for services,” the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reported that subscribers to the telephone in urban areas rose by 647.11 million up to 649.09 million at the close in June of 2023.

The report also stated that urban teledensity declined from 134.94 percent to 134.72 percent during the same period.

Of the total subscription, the proportion of rural subscriptions grew from 44.55 percent at the end of March 2023 to 44.66 percent by the end of June 2023.

“With an increase of 5.30 million customers during that quarter, the overall wireless subscriber base has grown to 1,142.09 million by the close of March and 1,147.39 million at the close of June 2023. It was an increase of 0.46 percent in comparison to the prior month,” it added.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the number of wireless subscribers decreased by 2.83 percent for the entire year.

“Wireline subscribers grew by 24.84 million by the close of March and 25.57 million at the close of June. This was an increase of 2.92 percent. Additionally, as a YoY basis, subscriptions to wireline services increased by 17.62 percent at the close of QE June,” according to the report.

The total number of internet users grew by 824.89 million and 836.86 million until June 2023. This is an annual growth rate of 1.45 percent.

“Out of the total of 836.86 million internet users, the number of internet users who are wired is 28.73 million, and the total amount of Wireless Internet subscribers is 808.13 million,” it added.