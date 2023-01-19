The Twitch channeler, Haley-Isabel “MissQGemini,” was caught using an unintentional cheating technique on the Saturday Counter-Strike: Global Offensive broadcast. However, she wasn’t able to take full blame for her actions. Instead, she was blamed by her friend Clara.

MissQGemini ran a program that included cheat menus, such as triggerbot, aimbot visuals, and trigger bot, during the warm-up phase of a match she was playing on Inferno while streaming the entire process. In the menu for configuration, she selected a design called profile1.conf and turned off the default.conf configuration. These configurations are all the preferences of a player during a game.

After activation, she faked authentic reactions and calls outs, not realizing that her stream would see the wallhack she was looking at. Wallhacks are cheats that let players view their opponents through walls, giving unfair advantages to those who employ wallhacks. In the case of MissQGemini, her wallhack provided her with the benefit of seeing skeletons from players, weapons, and health numbers.

When she discovered that the cheating could be seen on her Twitch video, she demonstrated utter ignorance of the software on her laptop and later had some kind words for her friend Clara who wasn’t present when she was caught cheating. MissQGemini’s video was nearly Oscar-worthy.

“I’m going to kill this girl,” MissQGemini declared in a furious tone. “I’m going to take her down. She said she wouldn’t use the cheat on my computer.”

However, her comments about Clara contradict what she said later.

“She was here today, and I was watching her,” MissQGemini told me. “I’m going to remove [CS: GO. I’m not receiving a VAC ban due to [Clara”Clara.”

A-VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) ban is a Steam ban given to gamers who have cheated on Valve-secured servers. If MissQGemini was watching Clara before her appearance, one could believe she knew about the cheating software running on her system. It has yet to be discovered whether Clara exists.

MissQGemini’s Twitch channel was shut down last Saturday. She created another channel under the name TheDjinnnn.

“I’m over it,” MissQGemini declared in a new interview. “I honestly don’t even care.”

MissQGemini also broadcasted herself as transferring weapons skins from CS: GO to friends’ Steam accounts via her new channel, and will likely be banned due to the Site Suspension Evasion.

She even dismissed cheating allegations as veiled sexism.

A popular Twitch streamer and former pro player, Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar, gave a hilarious answer to a question from Twitch chat if he’d seen MissQGemini’s pleas to Clara.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” summit stated. “Your channel, which has been quite successful, has been banned for looking better than [CS: GO. This isn’t even all that different. I’m puzzled why you’d make a fool of yourself like that.”

The chatters on Reddit, as well as Twitch chat, have been having a ball after Clara’s alleged sabotage became to the public. Instead of saying VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) in the middle of an amazing highlight, they’ll type “CLARA” or other things like Clara Logic Gaming (not CLG), Clara9 (not Cloud9), or Clara2k (not Cloud9 player Jake “Stewie2k” Yip) in Stewie’s chat. The Clara concept has been applied to almost everything in CS: GO today.

Professional players of Cloud9 were also involved in the birth of the meme. This included Stewie himself.

MissQGemini is now setting her Twitter account private. “It’s amusing when kids have lots to say while surrounded by keyboards. Sweet dreams, kids.” her bio on Twitter reads.

Let’s hope that karma gets caught the ball for her. We’ve all seen that her Steam accounts and inventory will likely end up in the graveyard of cheaters banned by VAC.