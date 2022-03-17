Budapest, Hungary – Hungary’s March 15 March 15 Revolution Day has been a controversial holiday for the nation throughout 12 years under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s polarizing ruling of the populists.

However, this year the Budapest streets were in a state of fear and uncertainty that resulted from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Hungary’s general elections are scheduled for April 3, April 3, the day before the president’s election.

On the podiums, there was generally similar to that of Orban vying for the fourth consecutive term during the parliamentary vote on April 3. His rival sought to keep up with the pace of the events.

In the past year, the conservative government’s Fidesz party has transformed the anniversary of Hungary’s revolution in 1848 of 1848 against Habsburg rule – including an enraged crackdown on Tsarist Russia and a “peace march.”

Orban told his supporters to choose “a pro-peace right or pro-war left.”

Peter Marki-Zay, the premier ministerial candidate of the united opposition comprised of six parties, which is giving Orban his first national election challenge in more than 10 years, referred to “a single historic choice: to choose Europe over the East, freedom over tyranny.”

This wasn’t the script that either of them had hoped for three weeks ago.

The campaign was initially planned by Orban’s team to be focused around the LGBTQ referendum, which the voters are also required to think about at the polls, as well as other issues connected to his ongoing cultural conflict with liberals, immigrants, and his own European Union and the United States the philanthropist George Soros.

The long-running claims that Orban has used a myriad of phrases armed with the constitutional majority to create an elaborate network of corruption to undermine legality have been the top of the opposition’s list of tactics

The dominance of Ukraine in the news cycle has meant that both of these models are being ripped apart as rivals struggle to respond to the chaos that is spilling out across borders.

East vs. West

Russia’s aggression can be particularly difficult for Orban, who spent his time getting his title as Russian Vladimir Putin’s most trusted EU ally.

Budapest continues to try to keep from causing discord with the Kremlin. While the government has not opposed Brussels measures, Orban insists Hungary will not decrease its Russian energy dependence or allow weapons headed for Ukraine to pass through its territory.

The ambiguity has drawn international adulation. The defense minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, even pondered whether Hungarians can still remember the 1956 revolution “when Soviet tanks trampled their freedom on the streets of Budapest and Hungarians asked the West for help.”

The opposition quickly caught on. The main strategy of its campaign is now to make the vote into a referendum on the question of whether Hungary should go to the East or the west, and consequently on the 12 years of Orban’s presidency as an unpopular Russian president, now seen as an alleged war criminal and a despot across the majority of Europe as well as all over the world.

“Orban and Putin or the West and Europe – these are the stakes. ” Marki-Zay stated a choice between the dark or the good side of history,” Marki-Zay stated.

“We’ve been questioning where Fidesz’s loyalties lie for years,” Katalin Cseh said Katalin Cseh, the MEP from Momentum, One of the six parties that make up an opposition united. “But this issue has become even more important now that people can see the destruction wrecked by Orban’s friends.”

It took just a couple of days for the process to be completed. However, Fidesz is now solidly creating its narrative. In this case, Orban is hailed as the one who will ensure tranquility and security for Hungarians in the face of war is looming.

“Hungary must stay out of the war,” Orban addressed the crowd of peace marchers. “We cannot get between the Ukrainian anvil and the Russian hammer.”

Orban should keep the war in a safe place or acknowledge that his pro-Russian stance over the last 12 years was not a good idea, According to Dalibor Rohac, a senior member of the American Enterprise Institute. American Enterprise Institute.

While it appears that the Fidesz PR juggernaut has managed the pivot, however, it has also discovered more opportunities. The long-running rule of Orban is pointed out in stark contrast to the lack of experience of the opposition, whose demands for more backing for Ukraine are now being branded dangerous warmth-seeking.

In less than two weeks before the election, it appears that the government’s strategy is beginning to gain ground with the aid of the crowds of supporters of Fidesz media.

Fear of war

“Many Hungarians don’t like the direction of the country, but the fear of getting caught up in the conflict seems much stronger than the anger over Putin’s aggression,” Daniel Hegedus, a visiting fellow for Central Europe at the German Marshal Fund of the United States (GMFUS) Hegedus told Al Jazeera.

“Poll movements since the invasion suggest that people are not ready to give their vote to an experimental political force,” the politician said.

Though it was close to the mark, surveys indicated that Fidesz had a slight advantage. A few polls after the Russian invasion indicate that a rally-around-the-flag effect has increased the advantage of Orban.

“The war seems to be overwriting everything in the election campaign, except for the balance of power between contestants – for now,” Robert Laszlo, an analyst in politics at the Political Capital think-tank, told Al Jazeera.

“The official stated that the government’s communication chaos following the first days of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine seems to have passed,” the official stated.

Unsustainable

However, there are other weaknesses that opponents might be able to exploit to bring Fidesz back.

The war poses a serious threat to the economy, particularly the low energy costs which Fidesz has been promoting for years as the foundation of support among the masses.

In this context, Orban has explained that his decision not to break off with Putin is primarily based on a heavy dependency on Russian energy. He claims that Hungarian families should not be compelled to “pay the price” of the war as their energy bills increase.

Fidesz is trying to limit the immediate impact of the price rise in energy before the elections. However, the price caps for motor fuels and other essential goods are beginning to burden the economy, and the worth of the forint has dropped.

The opposition believes this proves that the government’s policies aren’t sustainable.

“They’ll try to hold this untenable position as long as possible, but they can’t hold back reality forever,” Cseh stated. “People are starting to see that their money is worthless and less in the shops.”

If the opposition wants to use these issues to bring down Orban’s regime, experts suggest it should up its game.

Orban’s ability to adapt

On the other hand, Orban’s anti-liberal plan has become more and more offensive since February 24.

In the aftermath of Ukraine, the unquestionable politician’s capability and, most importantly, his ability to adapt is on full display.

A bit of luck can help, and the clock is at Orban’s side. The only thing he has to do is keep the ship in good shape for a few weeks.

“The opposition needs to significantly accelerate the effort to mobilize their voters amid the chaos of the war,” Milan Nic, a senior associate of the Alfred von Oppenheim Center for European Policy Studies (AOZ) of the German Council on Foreign Relations, said to Al Jazeera. “They have very little time.”