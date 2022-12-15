Dr. Arthur Keiser, Chancellor of Keiser University, has announced that Dr. Gary Vonk has been appointed president of Keiser University’s Flagship campus, located at 2600 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. Vonk Dr. Vonk has been with Keiser University since 2007, previously serving as head of Keiser University’s Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach campuses and Vice-Chancellor of Keiser University’s expanding Graduate School and Online Division.

“Dr. Vonk has a long-standing commitment to innovation, and he has provided students with opportunities to develop the skills, knowledge, and abilities required to reach their professional goals with the process of education,” stated Professor. Keiser. “His extensive history of academia, business, civic, and philanthropic leadership in Palm Beach County makes him the perfect fit to lead the advancements at our Flagship campus,” said Dr. Keiser.

In July 2015, Keiser University announced that it had reached its long-term goal of creating a Flagship campus within Florida by acquiring the campus of Northwood University’s West Palm Beach campus. In just a calendar year, Keiser University relocated and rapidly expanded its renowned College of Golf and Sport Management campus to its Flagship campus. The university also introduced a Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine College. The College also unveiled the establishment of a Center for Entrepreneurship Innovation, Global Leadership, which nearly the number of degrees offered, and increased its 17-sport NAIA and Sun Conference athletics to include lacrosse and swimming.

“The opportunities the Flagship campus continues to provide our students, athletic teams, partners in the community, and all whom we serve here and abroad, are boundless,” said Vonk. “I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at a time for even more milestones to be achieved as January 2017 also marks Keiser University’s 40th year,” Vonk added.

Vonk is well-known in the West Palm Beach community for his charity work as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin County and his involvement in the campaign for fundraising of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and United Way.

Vonk said he is looking at the future with anticipation of continuing the development on the Flagship campus, which is collaboration and influence from the community. Approach. His business experience and dedication towards local collaborations will ensure that the advancements on the campus, like the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Global leadership, are both community and student success stories.

About Keiser University:

Keiser University, co-founded by Dr. Arthur Keiser, Chancellor, in 1977, is a private, not-for-profit University that serves more than 20,000 students with 100 degrees from the doctoral and associate levels at the 18 Florida campuses, in addition to online and across the world, with faculty and staff of 3,800. Keiser University and The Keiser Mills Foundation award an annual total of $44 million in scholarships based on need and academics.

Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to give degrees and certificates for associate, baccalaureate masters specialist, doctoral, and masters levels.