Dr. Arthur Keiser, office of the Chancellor of Keiser University, Names Dr.
Dr. Arthur Keiser, Chancellor of Keiser University, has announced that Dr. Gary Vonk has been appointed president of Keiser University’s Flagship campus, located at 2600 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. Vonk Dr. Vonk has been with Keiser University since 2007, previously serving as head of Keiser University’s Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach campuses and Vice-Chancellor of Keiser University’s expanding Graduate School and Online Division.
“Dr. Vonk has a long-standing commitment to innovation, and he has provided students with opportunities to develop the skills, knowledge, and abilities required to reach their professional goals with the process of education,” stated Professor. Keiser. “His extensive history of academia, business, civic, and philanthropic leadership in Palm Beach County makes him the perfect fit to lead the advancements at our Flagship campus,” said Dr. Keiser.
In July 2015, Keiser University announced that it had reached its long-term goal of creating a Flagship campus within Florida by acquiring the campus of Northwood University’s West Palm Beach campus. In just a calendar year, Keiser University relocated and rapidly expanded its renowned College of Golf and Sport Management campus to its Flagship campus. The university also introduced a Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine College. The College also unveiled the establishment of a Center for Entrepreneurship Innovation, Global Leadership, which nearly the number of degrees offered, and increased its 17-sport NAIA and Sun Conference athletics to include lacrosse and swimming.
“The opportunities the Flagship campus continues to provide our students, athletic teams, partners in the community, and all whom we serve here and abroad, are boundless,” said Vonk. “I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at a time for even more milestones to be achieved as January 2017 also marks Keiser University’s 40th year,” Vonk added.
Vonk is well-known in the West Palm Beach community for his charity work as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin County and his involvement in the campaign for fundraising of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and United Way.
Vonk said he is looking at the future with anticipation of continuing the development on the Flagship campus, which is collaboration and influence from the community. Approach. His business experience and dedication towards local collaborations will ensure that the advancements on the campus, like the Center for Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Global leadership, are both community and student success stories.
About Keiser University:
Keiser University, co-founded by Dr. Arthur Keiser, Chancellor, in 1977, is a private, not-for-profit University that serves more than 20,000 students with 100 degrees from the doctoral and associate levels at the 18 Florida campuses, in addition to online and across the world, with faculty and staff of 3,800. Keiser University and The Keiser Mills Foundation award an annual total of $44 million in scholarships based on need and academics.
Keiser University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to give degrees and certificates for associate, baccalaureate masters specialist, doctoral, and masters levels.
Major in Educational Diagnostician Standard Professional Certificate.
Overview
The Educational Diagnostician program at West Texas A&M University has been developed to highlight the standards of professional practice for Diagnostic Specialists acknowledged through the Council for Exceptional Children, emphasising assessments, research-based practices and intervention. The entire program is accessible online and is easily accessible to students from all over all across the United States.
Admission Requirements
A candidate must:
- Meet University Graduate School admission conditions;
- Have an average of 2.75-grade point average for your undergraduate course;
- Apply for a job formally and attend an obligatory interview;
- Possess a valid certificate of teaching;
- Current records of teaching services;
- Provide a current resume;
- Get two professional letters of recommendation for the program
- Find an educational diagnostician as a mentor before registering for the assessment classes.
- Deadlines for admission are July 1 (fall) (fall); January 1 (spring) as well as May 1 (summer).
Completed 36 hours and levelling courses if they are applicable.
Levelling Courses
The three hours of the following classes for levelling are mandatory for students that do not possess an undergraduate particular education background or students whose particular education coursework (with at least a 3.0 GPA) still needs to be completed within 6 years of being admitted to the diagnostician program.
- EPSY 6350 – Exceptional Children in the Mainstream of Society 3
Core Courses for Graduate Education that are required (9 hours)
- EDPD 6303 – Education Research 3
- EDPD 6304 – Multicultural Education 3
- EDPD 6329 – Human Development 3
Mandatory Diagnostician Programs (27 Semester hours)
- EPSY 6322 – Individual Mental Testing I 3
- EPSY 6374 – Individual Mental Testing II 3
- EDSP 6354 – Instructional Programming for Students: High Incidence Disabilities 3
- EDSP 6356 – Consultation and Collaboration, Exceptional Children 3
- EDSP 6358 – Advanced Assessment & Interpretation in Educational Diagnostics 3
- EDSP 6359 – Management of Classroom Behaviors-Exceptional Learners 3
- EDSP 6352 – Instructional Programming for Students: Low Incidence Disabilities 3
- EDSP 6364 – Legal Issues in Special Education 3
The EDSP 6377 – Practicum for the Diagnosis of Students with Exceptional Learning must complete all coursework before registering for the practicum class. The practicum is required to earn Texas certification. It must be conducted in a college accredited or approved through The Texas Education Agency and WTAMU.
All assessment courses (i.e., EDSP 6358 and EDSP 637 and EPSY 322 and EPSY 6474) must be completed at West Texas A&M University; assessments at other universities will not be considered. Experience in the area of Special Education is not taken into consideration; instead, the course work is.
Comprehensive Exam
Candidates who want to take the M.Ed. with certification and those who are seeking certification on their own must be able to pass a thorough exam in the final semester of coursework.
Record of Teaching Service
Three years of experience as a classroom teacher and passing the exam for educational diagnosticians are also required to be certified.
Transfer Credits
The Educational Diagnostician Program allows candidates to transfer up to 12 SCH from master’s programs previously completed according to the discipline and the grades of each course.
English Language Proficiency
A person seeking accreditation to be certified in Texas must be competent in communicating, listening and reading, writing and understanding the English language in a way that allows them to use it easily in everyday communication and teaching. English proficiency in the language is demonstrated by one at least one of the:
- Successful completion of the undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited college or university that offers higher education located in the United States; OR
- Verification of minimum scaled scores for an exam called the Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-Based Test (TOEFL iBT) of 24 for speaking and listening, and reading as well as 21 in writing (TOEFL scores should not be more than two years old at the time of the application) OR
- If the undergraduate or graduate degree was obtained from any institution offering higher learning in a different country than the United States listed in TAC 230.11
Criminal Background Check
An investigation of criminal history, including fingerprinting, will be conducted through the Texas Education Agency before an applicant can obtain a certification or employment with a non-teacher certification. TAC 227.1(b)(1)(2).
The information on a candidate’s criminal record report can make the candidate unfit to be certified.
Candidates can request a preliminary TEA background check to provide an assessment of their criminal record.
