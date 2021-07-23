How to apply and attend the CA final test series?

A CA is one of the most difficult qualifications among many national qualifications. By acquiring the qualification, you will be able to perform audit work exclusively as an accounting expert, and if you receive training and register as a tax accountant, you will also be able to perform tax accountant work. The CA Examination is overwhelmingly easy to take when comparing doctors and lawyers among other national qualifications called professional qualifications.

The CA Exam is unique in that anyone can take it, regardless of university or faculty. Since you are not qualified to take the test, there is no age limit, so even foreigners can take the test, and even active high school students can take the test. In terms of not being eligible to take the exam, the CA Exam is overwhelmingly easy to take.

There are required subjects and elective subjects for the CA Examination, and the examination format is a two-stage selection of a short-answer examination and a treatise-type examination. There is no qualification to take the exam, and anyone can take it. Most of the examinees are university students in the Faculty of Economics or those who have studied at a qualification college, and most of them are in their 30s or younger, including the staff of accounting offices who have practical experience.

How to become a good accountant?

Deciding to choose an accounting career means you have to love numbers and be passionate about it. No one wants to get a good position, so you will strive a lot to be able to do your job well and moreover to become a professional and professional accountant. So what do you need to do if you want to become a professional accountant?

– Accounting is a professional profession that requires a lot of general knowledge, but the job is mainly working with numbers.

– If you want to become a good accountant, from now on, when you are still in high school, you should try to study well in natural subjects, with special emphasis on math (main job). Your weak point is that calculation). If possible, you should practice mental arithmetic well without having to use a calculator.

– Accounting work is associated with economic and financial activities, which are increasingly diverse, rich and colorful. So, from now on, practice observing them in your daily life. Maybe you won’t understand much, but don’t worry, the things you don’t understand will be answered when you attend training to become an accountant.

– It is important that you have interest, attention, need to learn to become your learning motivation later.

Develop a strategy first

There are short-answer exams twice a year, and if you pass either, you can precede to the CA Final Test Series exam in Nov each year. Considering that the exemption period for the short-answer exam is two years and that each subject has a passing standard score, only the four required subjects for the short-answer exam are studied, considering only the passing of the short-answer exam. The shortest way to pass is to make a solid study plan, such as taking measures for subjects with only thesis-style exams at the same time.

