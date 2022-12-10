Overview

The Educational Diagnostician program at West Texas A&M University has been developed to highlight the standards of professional practice for Diagnostic Specialists acknowledged through the Council for Exceptional Children, emphasising assessments, research-based practices and intervention. The entire program is accessible online and is easily accessible to students from all over all across the United States.

Admission Requirements

A candidate must:

Meet University Graduate School admission conditions;

Have an average of 2.75-grade point average for your undergraduate course;

Apply for a job formally and attend an obligatory interview;

Possess a valid certificate of teaching;

Current records of teaching services;

Provide a current resume;

Get two professional letters of recommendation for the program

Find an educational diagnostician as a mentor before registering for the assessment classes.

Deadlines for admission are July 1 (fall) (fall); January 1 (spring) as well as May 1 (summer).

Completed 36 hours and levelling courses if they are applicable.

Levelling Courses

The three hours of the following classes for levelling are mandatory for students that do not possess an undergraduate particular education background or students whose particular education coursework (with at least a 3.0 GPA) still needs to be completed within 6 years of being admitted to the diagnostician program.

EPSY 6350 – Exceptional Children in the Mainstream of Society 3

Core Courses for Graduate Education that are required (9 hours)

EDPD 6303 – Education Research 3

EDPD 6304 – Multicultural Education 3

EDPD 6329 – Human Development 3

Mandatory Diagnostician Programs (27 Semester hours)

EPSY 6322 – Individual Mental Testing I 3

EPSY 6374 – Individual Mental Testing II 3

EDSP 6354 – Instructional Programming for Students: High Incidence Disabilities 3

EDSP 6356 – Consultation and Collaboration, Exceptional Children 3

EDSP 6358 – Advanced Assessment & Interpretation in Educational Diagnostics 3

EDSP 6359 – Management of Classroom Behaviors-Exceptional Learners 3

EDSP 6352 – Instructional Programming for Students: Low Incidence Disabilities 3

EDSP 6364 – Legal Issues in Special Education 3

The EDSP 6377 – Practicum for the Diagnosis of Students with Exceptional Learning must complete all coursework before registering for the practicum class. The practicum is required to earn Texas certification. It must be conducted in a college accredited or approved through The Texas Education Agency and WTAMU.

All assessment courses (i.e., EDSP 6358 and EDSP 637 and EPSY 322 and EPSY 6474) must be completed at West Texas A&M University; assessments at other universities will not be considered. Experience in the area of Special Education is not taken into consideration; instead, the course work is.

Comprehensive Exam

Candidates who want to take the M.Ed. with certification and those who are seeking certification on their own must be able to pass a thorough exam in the final semester of coursework.

Record of Teaching Service

Three years of experience as a classroom teacher and passing the exam for educational diagnosticians are also required to be certified.

Transfer Credits

The Educational Diagnostician Program allows candidates to transfer up to 12 SCH from master’s programs previously completed according to the discipline and the grades of each course.

English Language Proficiency

A person seeking accreditation to be certified in Texas must be competent in communicating, listening and reading, writing and understanding the English language in a way that allows them to use it easily in everyday communication and teaching. English proficiency in the language is demonstrated by one at least one of the:

Successful completion of the undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited college or university that offers higher education located in the United States; OR

Verification of minimum scaled scores for an exam called the Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-Based Test (TOEFL iBT) of 24 for speaking and listening, and reading as well as 21 in writing (TOEFL scores should not be more than two years old at the time of the application) OR

If the undergraduate or graduate degree was obtained from any institution offering higher learning in a different country than the United States listed in TAC 230.11

Criminal Background Check

An investigation of criminal history, including fingerprinting, will be conducted through the Texas Education Agency before an applicant can obtain a certification or employment with a non-teacher certification. TAC 227.1(b)(1)(2).

The information on a candidate’s criminal record report can make the candidate unfit to be certified.

Candidates can request a preliminary TEA background check to provide an assessment of their criminal record.