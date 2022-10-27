News
Elon Musk Visits Twitter Headquarters Before Takeover.
Strangely, he brought along a sink to Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, visited Twitter headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the court deadline for closing the USD 44 billion acquisition.
Musk posted a tweet that showed him carrying a sink in both his hands when he entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
“Entering Twitter Headquarters – Let that sink in!” Read the caption to a Twitter video.
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
The billionaire had earlier updated his Twitter bio with “Chief Twit” to indicate that he was now the company’s chief.
Musk’s presence in the Twitter Headquarters indicates that the acquisition of the social media giant has finally been completed after much jostling throughout the year.
On Wednesday, Twitter’s chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland, sent an email to employees informing them that Musk would visit their headquarters.
A Delaware judge ordered Musk to close the highly publicized Twitter acquisition by October 28th. This has caused the billionaire to take action to complete the deal after trying to backtrack.
Bloomberg reports that the banks have agreed on the final credit agreement. Collectively, the banks have provided USD 13 billion in debt financing. They are currently signing documentation for the Twitter acquisition.
Reuters sources claim that Musk’s lawyers have provided the paperwork necessary to finance the commitment of equity investors such as Sequoia Capital and Binance.
Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will pool USD 7.1 billion to acquire the social media platform.
Musk has committed to providing USD 46.5 billion in equity and debt financing to finance the acquisition. This covers the USD 44 Billion price tag and closing expenses.
Entertainment
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is ‘Happy and Grateful’ After Welcoming Second Baby.
The actress welcomed her second baby with Isabella James, her daughter Isabella James, with fiance Jason Statham last month.
Rosie Huntington Whiteley is loving being a mom to two!
On Monday, the 34-year-old model with her first baby, Isabella James, her Isabella James, and her daughter Isabella James last month, answered questions from her fans regarding her pregnancy and her life with two children in the captions on her Instagram Stories.
If asked about her way of “adjusting,” Huntington-Whiteley said she felt her “heart is full.”
“Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes,” she wrote on the photo, which showed Isabella and her 4-year-old daughter Jack Oscar, both of who she has with her fiance Jason Statham.
Later, she told a fan that she was “feeling very well. The second time around, I felt much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically, I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family.”
In her first interview about her second child In her interview, the English beauty revealed to her that she “felt pretty rough” during the first trimester. “Not going to lie!”
Fortunately, things improved over the following months.
“Middle bit, I felt much better and full of energy! The last bit is heavy and slow! Pregnancy is a wild ride,” she wrote.
Huntington-Whiteley was grateful to her team, from her stylist to her trainer, and a few products that helped her get through.
“Chocolate, carbs, cuddles via @jasonstatham & son,” the Rose Inc. founder wrote.
She responded to one fan’s request for a photo of her while pregnant and replied with a candid shot. In the picture, Huntington Whiteley is almost naked, sporting just a white blouse on her shoulders. Her hands cover her breasts while the other holds her baby bump in its naked state.
Don’t miss out on a story in the daily PEOPLE newsletter for free to stay informed about the top stories PEOPLE offers, with everything from exciting celebrity news to captivating personal stories.
In 2019, Huntington Whiteley opened herself up with PEOPLE about her experience becoming a mother.
“Jack is the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and triumphs.”
She added that she was determined to keep her family the top priority. “At the heart of everything is my family and making sure that they’re okay and have everything they need and that I’m committed as a parent in every way possible.”
In her discussion of juggling work and being a mother, She also said she “loves to work” but struggled to find an equilibrium.
“Sometimes I have to leave him to go on a work trip, and it’s heartbreaking. [My career] is hugely important to me. It’s where I get a lot of fulfillment from. Before I had Jack, I’d worked since the age of 16. It’s all I know, and it’s what I love to do, and there was no doubt in my mind that that wasn’t going to continue once I had him, but as a new mom, it’s a challenge.”
