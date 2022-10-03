Fans of Stranger Points have watched Sadie Sink blossom because she joined the throw in year two—and today, it isn’t easy to search social media marketing without viewing her face alongside renditions of Running Up That Hill.

However, the 20-year-old is quickly creating a term for herself away from the Netflix show, too. She headlined Taylor Swift’s short movie, All Also Well: The Short Film, in 2021, and she’s dropped more into the terror category by glancing in the Fear Road series.

While her star rises, so too does her public profile—and being an up-and-comer in Hollywood, it’s part and parcel for supporters to start getting a small, well, nosy about her enjoying life.

DOES SADIE SINK HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

Sadie Sink is, however, to freely confirm her relationship position, which suggests she happens to be single.

She was once linked to Joe Alwyn’s brother, Patrick, after the pair were pictured in New York together in September 2021. In the photos, the team strolled down the street in an amicable conversation with each other—maybe not typical behavior of a liked up a new couple by itself, but that didn’t stop supporters from dropping the plan of the possible romance.

Indeed, Patrick’s older brother appointed Taylor Fast and provided Sink’s involvement in Swift’s short movie, the coupling “made sense,” based on supporters who took to Twitter.

“Patrick Alwyn chilling out with Sadie Sink is practical today!” one thrilled supporter Tweeted at the time.

Compared to walkabout with Alwyn, Sink hasn’t slipped any hints about a possible spouse, perhaps because she just doesn’t have time for one anyway. Sink has been relatively busy creating among our favorite reveals, after all.

And while she enjoys life and isn’t up for discussion, her friendship with her Stranger Points co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin certainly is.

Speaking about dealing with the skilled throwback in July, she told Collider: “I believe viewing how the children, like Finn and Caleb and Noah and Gaten, so just how they treated themselves on the collection, and how it was fun and laid back, it kind of reassured me, ‘Fine, yeah. Have a breath. Just curl up into it, and it’s all going to work out! We don’t need certainly to perform ourselves up too much.’ Therefore only having their playful, fearless power was very reassuring.”

On the monitor, Sink’s figure Maximum also dated Lucas, performed by McLaughlan.

“I’ve been with this specific figure for the most formative decades of my life,” she told Variety of her figure in June.