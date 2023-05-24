Companies rely on technology to design goods and services that can meet the needs of consumers. The career path in business analytics will allow you to utilize mathematics and statistics to assist customers in understanding the impact of technology on their services or business.

What are you able to do when you have a degree in business analytics? In this post, we look at the options for a business analytics degree and the requirements and provide careers for those who have completed their studies. To learn more about the area, check out our article on how to become a business expert.

Associate of Science in Business Analytics, An associate degree in business analytics prepares you to utilize the latest information and analysis technology and analyze data from software development in an entry-level position.

The requirements for admission to associate degrees with business analytics degrees are different for each educational institution and usually require a graduation certificate from a high school and a GED certificate. The degree typically comprises 60 credit hours and requires 2 years of full-time studies to earn. The colleges may also offer online and on-campus business analytics classes.

The curriculum varies for each program. However, here are some typical classes for associates in business analytics.

Business analytics applied to business. This course will teach you the essential foundations for relational databases. This class will teach you to handle the data using reports and tables.

Data visualization to aid in business decision-making. This course shows how to collect and organize business data into the most complex format for visuals.

Excel analysis of data. This class teaches you how to display data with Microsoft Excel. It includes the creation of workbooks and documents such as invoices, budgets, and performance charts.

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Analytics

The bachelor’s degree (BS) with a focus on business analysis enables students to analyze and develop plans based on data for companies and organizations that increase revenues and customer experience. The BS in business analytics comprises 120 credits for full-time students and requires 4 years to finish.

It is not the same for every institution. However, they typically include the following:

Mathematics courses in college preparation

Past coursework transcripts that have at at-least GPA

A minimum SAT score or scores from ACT

Coursework required by each institution. However, the most common subjects consist of:

Information technology in businesses . This course covers the fundamentals of information technology as well as information systems. This includes common practices and instruments, including Microsoft Excel and relational database management systems.

. This course covers the fundamentals of information technology as well as information systems. This includes common practices and instruments, including Microsoft Excel and relational database management systems. A brief introduction to web-based analytics. This course will teach you to use web analytics instruments to collect and analyze internet data and comprehend the difference between paid search and advertisement.

This course will teach you to use web analytics instruments to collect and analyze internet data and comprehend the difference between paid search and advertisement. Business analytics. This course examines customer segmentation managing customer relationships, and analytical techniques for data mining and extracting information for business applications.

Apart from the standard course, students could also choose to pursue a specialization. Some examples include:

Management of supply chain operations and operations

Information technology

Data Science

Risk and Finance Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Master of Science in Business Analytics

The master’s degree in business analytics analyses and extracts information from huge datasets to develop efficient strategies for business. This degree can lead to career advancement as well as higher income opportunities.

Master’s degrees in business analytics typically need 30 credit hours, which can take one to two years to complete, according to the specific course and enrollment status. Accelerated business analytics programs permit students to earn an undergraduate and master’s level simultaneously in less than five years.

Admission requirements are different for every institution. However, the common necessities are:

An undergraduate degree

GMAT and GRE scores

The transcripts of the previous course

Letters of recommendation

Resume

The goal statement

English language proficiency

A typical course of study to earn a master’s degree in business analytics comprises:

Data visualization . This class focuses on understanding and presenting data in simple visualizations for users, including data stories, data visualizations, and dashboards for managerial making.

. This class focuses on understanding and presenting data in simple visualizations for users, including data stories, data visualizations, and dashboards for managerial making. Cloud and big data computing . This course is focused on studying and processing large data sets using widely used tools and techniques for addressing business applications.

. This course is focused on studying and processing large data sets using widely used tools and techniques for addressing business applications. Databases in addition to SQL programming. This course will teach you how to use relational databases to record, store, and organize information. The course covers the relational data model and sophisticated Structured Query Language (SQL) queries.

Career Options for Business Analytics Graduates

An MBA degree could result in a wide range of career options. Below are some possible jobs that business analytics graduates can explore.

Business Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $93,000

The education requirement is a bachelor’s degree in business administration and/or business analytics or in an equivalent area.

Job Description: What is an analyst in business do? Analysts identify areas for improvement within the processes of organizations and propose methods to eliminate bottlenecks, redundancies, or other problems.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $82,360

The minimum education requirement is the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree. However, certain jobs may need a master’s degree.

Career Objective: Operations research analysts employ mathematical reasoning and math to aid firms in identifying and resolving issues. They study and extract information from databases for research, assist software, and create mathematical models.

Market Research Analysts

Median Annual Salary: $63,920

The education required is a bachelor’s degree with a course in marketing, statistics, and techniques for research.

Job Description: Market researchers study and analyze aspects like the behavior of consumers to assist businesses in understanding the potential sales of their products. They analyze sales trends, measure marketing strategies’ effectiveness, and design data collection strategies.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Annual Salary: $99,270

The education required is a bachelor’s degree that includes coursework in math and computer science, and information technology.

Job Description: Computer systems analysts evaluate a company’s computer methods and processes to increase the functionality of hardware and software, evaluate the systems, write instruction manuals, and evaluate the costs of upgrading systems.

Data Scientist

Median Annual Salary: $100,910

Minimum Education Requirements: an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s in a similar field. However, certain positions might require a doctoral or master’s degree.

Job Description: Data scientists collect, analyze, and then extract the data they have gathered and report their results. They deal with raw data, create algorithms, employ machine learning to sort it and make predictive models.

Certifications for Business Analytics

The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences provides a Certified Analytics Professional (CAP(r)) certification. It is proof of a professional’s skills and knowledge of business analytics.

To be CAP-certified, You must satisfy some of the requirements listed below:

Have a bachelor’s degree in the field of analytics, and five years of relevant professional analytics working with

Have a master’s degree and three years of professional job experience

Have a bachelor’s degree that is not related to analytics and seven years of working in analytics working experience

Analysts at entry-level having a master’s in an area of analysis or related field with three years of related working experience can earn the Associate Certified Analytics Professional credential.